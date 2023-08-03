The 15 Best Hiking Sandals, As Tested By an Outdoor Enthusiast

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gone are the days when you have to outfit yourself in a clunky above-the-ankle leather boot if you want to hit the trails. The best hiking sandals combine support, breathability, and protection, and today, many hikers and backpackers are reaching for them regularly.

Don’t get us wrong, hiking boots for men and women still have their place, particularly for long distances, cold weather, rough terrain, or backpacking with heavy loads. The same is true with trail running shoes in certain conditions.

But as a professional outdoor journalist and gear tester, sandals are my go-to footwear for day hikes in the summer and warm climates. Plenty of my colleagues prefer them for more serious endeavors, too. A friend of mine backpacked the entire Pinhoti Trail (335 miles) alone, entirely in Bedrock sandals. A few years later, when we climbed one of Colorado’s loosest, most technical 14,000-foot peaks, North Maroon (14,014 feet), he wore the same sandals.



Hiking sandals are an excellent footwear choice when traveling abroad, too, due to their compact, portable nature. They’re easy to hang from a backpack or stow in a duffel. Outdoor sandals are also terrific as camping shoes, easy to slip on and off, and they make hiking socks purely optional. In addition, they make great footwear options when hiking in wet climates, while fishing, or on trips where river crossings may be common.

“The versatility of a sandal makes them a great pair of backup footwear from the mountains to the jungle and everywhere in between,” says Argentinian mountaineer, outdoor guide, and adventure filmmaker Damian Benegas. “They’re perfect for traveling. A good pair of sturdy outdoor sandals, like a Chaco, is like having a Swiss Army Knife—one pair does everything.”

Ahead, the best hiking sandals for any trek you take this year.

Courtesy of REI Best Cushioned Hiking Sandals Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals Size range: 5 to 12 Women’s; 7 to 15 Men’s

Colorways: 10 options for women; 5 options for men

Materials: Polyester webbing upper, polyurethane midsole, rubber outer

Special features: “Chaco Cloud” cushioning on the midsole, podiatrist-certified LUVSEAT™ footbed On Sale 20% off $79.99 Buy Men’s At Chacos $48 Buy Women’s At Amazon



sport a rugged midsole with a 5mm polyurethane cushion on top and 3.5mm lugs for traction. Weighing 23 ounces, these are far from lightweight, but they’re among the lightest in Chaco’s lineup — which is known for its relatively heavy outdoor sandals. The APMA seal makes them a great choice if you suffer from



Testing review notes: “Chacos are love ‘em or hate ‘em. The deciding factor will be the thickness and weight of the sole. It offers terrific protection when hiking over uneven terrain (scree, talus, etc.), but it’s much heavier than most other similarly-built sandals (Teva). The Z/Cloud is my favorite choice in the Chaco line because it’s far lighter than most other models, and the cushion is best-in-class.”



What reviewers say: “Love these, I struggle to find shoes that I can wear every day with no rubbing, ingrown toenails, or general foot pain. I thought I was stuck wearing Crocs forever. I tried on a pair of Chacos and I was instantly in love. I’m going to wear them every day for the rest of my life, and they will need to be pried from my cold, dead feet.” “We’ve seen a huge resurgence in Chacos,” said Kevin Stegen, who mentions they’re excellent all-around shoes because of their unique footbed. Benegas agrees. “They have something of a form fit arch bed, certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association, so they’ll fit basically every foot shape, which is impressive, as far as sandals go,” he explains. “Also, the durability of the sole is out of this world.” Chacos Z/Cloud sandals sport a rugged midsole with a 5mm polyurethane cushion on top and 3.5mm lugs for traction. Weighing 23 ounces, these are far from lightweight, but they’re among the lightest in Chaco’s lineup — which is known for its relatively heavy outdoor sandals. The APMA seal makes them a great choice if you suffer from common foot problems , as indicated by many customer reviews. These aren’t just cushioned, durable sandals, they’re some of the best hiking sandals with arch support and best sandals for plantar fasciitis , as well.“Chacos arelove ‘em or hate ‘em.The deciding factor will be the thickness and weight of the sole. It offers terrific protection when hiking over uneven terrain (scree, talus, etc.), but it’s much heavier than most other similarly-built sandals (Teva). The Z/Cloud is my favorite choice in the Chaco line because it’s far lighter than most other models, and the cushion is best-in-class.”“Love these, I struggle to find shoes that I can wear every day with no rubbing, ingrown toenails, or general foot pain. I thought I was stuck wearing Crocs forever. I tried on a pair of Chacos and I was instantly in love. I’m going to wear them every day for the rest of my life, and they will need to be pried from my cold, dead feet.”

Courtesy of Teva Teva Original Universal Sandals Size range: 5 to 12 Women’s; 7 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 14 options for women; 9 options for men

Materials: Polyester webbing, EVA footbed and midsole, rubber outer

Special features: Made with recyclable materials, verifiable REPREVE® polyester yarn webbing from recycled plastic, treated with responsibly sourced antimicrobials to fight odor-causing bacteria $30.74 – 54.54 Buy Men’s At Amazon $32.99 Buy Women’s At Amazon



Although these are quite trendy, Tevas are known worldwide as one of the most iconic, reliable hiking sandals. Case in point: Benegas talked about how in the 1990s, during a two-week approach to the North Face of the Nepalese mountain Kumbhakarna (25,295 feet), he developed acute tendonitis and couldn’t wear his boots, so was forced to hike the entire approach in a pair of Tevas. “The only big issue was the leeches,” he said, laughing.



A variety of ’90s-esque color schemes and designs are available, so these are perfect if you’re looking for



Testing review notes: “Teva may have the edge on Chaco when it comes to that vintage 90s appeal, but in reality, these are very similar sandals. Both are good do-it-all hikers. Teva offers a lighter, more pliable sole, which many prefer over Chaco’s burlier build. The biggest downside with Teva is that there is no strap to secure your forefoot, so when hiking downhill the foot can tend to slide forward, particularly if you have sweaty feet.”



What reviewers say: “This is a great all-around everyday shoe. I wear it with everything, including skirts and dresses. I walk a lot and I never get blisters with these babies. My only con is I have wide feet and my pinky toe just barely comes out of the strapping. A 7.5 would probably correct that, however, a size 8 would be too big.” When it comes to aesthetic appeal, you can’t beat the OG Teva sandals . The Teva Original is back to honor its 30-year heritage, with the original webbing design now made from recycled materials and durable rubber outsoles. The comfortable lateral straps are padded underneath to minimize pressure, and the antimicrobial footbed minimizes odor.Although these are quite trendy, Tevas are known worldwide as one of the most iconic, reliable hiking sandals. Case in point: Benegas talked about how in the 1990s, during a two-week approach to the North Face of the Nepalese mountain Kumbhakarna (25,295 feet), he developed acute tendonitis and couldn’t wear his boots, so was forced to hike the entire approach in a pair of Tevas. “The only big issue was the leeches,” he said, laughing.A variety of ’90s-esque color schemes and designs are available, so these are perfect if you’re looking for cute summer sandals , but you can’t go wrong with any of the styles. Teva was one of the brands that started the hiking sandal craze, and the Teva Original proves they’ve still got it.“Teva may have the edge on Chaco when it comes to that vintage 90s appeal, but in reality, these are very similar sandals. Both are good do-it-all hikers. Teva offers a lighter, more pliable sole, which many prefer over Chaco’s burlier build. The biggest downside with Teva is that there is no strap to secure your forefoot, so when hiking downhill the foot can tend to slide forward, particularly if you have sweaty feet.”“This is a great all-around everyday shoe. I wear it with everything, including skirts and dresses. I walk a lot and I never get blisters with these babies. My only con is I have wide feet and my pinky toe just barely comes out of the strapping. A 7.5 would probably correct that, however, a size 8 would be too big.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Closed-Toe Hiking Sandals Keen Newport H2 Sandals Size range: 6 to 11 Women’s; 7 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 6 options for women; 8 options for men

Materials: Polyester webbing upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: Closed rubber toe, bungee lace closure, pesticide-free anti-odor technology $113.89 – 124.95 Buy Men’s AT Amazon $81.25 – 129.95 Buy Women’s At Amazon



Testing review notes: “Keens stand out as a protective sandal for kids or anyone who is prone to stubbing toes. There is no other sandal that offers such a protective build, with a rubber toe cap and full-coverage upper, while retaining the comfortable “sandal” feel. They also have great grip for walking on slippery rocks and other wet surfaces.”



What reviewers say: “I have been wearing Keens for probably over 25 years. They are always immediately comfortable, look great, and wear well for years! What more can you ask?” Foot protection is one of the major drawbacks of hiking in sandals, but the close-toed Keen Newport H2s offset that with a burly, full-coverage build. This makes them a great sandal for new hikers who may not have tons of experience navigating rocks and roots while they hike. Keens also are great water shoes for lake days or fishing trips, with tremendous grip on wet surfaces, and the single-pull lace closure makes them easy to put on and off. These outdoor sandals will save you from bruised toes, slips and falls. In short, they’re an excellent choice for a do-it-all summer sandal.“Keens stand out as a protective sandal for kids or anyone who is prone to stubbing toes. There is no other sandal that offers such a protective build, with a rubber toe cap and full-coverage upper, while retaining the comfortable “sandal” feel. They also have great grip for walking on slippery rocks and other wet surfaces.”“I have been wearing Keens for probably over 25 years. They are always immediately comfortable, look great, and wear well for years! What more can you ask?”

Best Waterproof Hiking Sandals Astral PFD Sandals Size range: 6 to 11 Women’s; 8 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 5 options for women; 2 options for men

Materials: Polyester canvas upper, EVA foam midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: Cushioned upper (protection from raft thwarts), G Rubber grip for wet surfaces $95 Buy Men’s At Backcountry $125 Buy Women’s At Zappos



Testing review notes: “The Astral PFDs are a water sandal, through and through. I’d slip these on in a heartbeat for kayaking, canoeing, rafting, or any hike where I’d be doing a lot of water crossings. They’re still very



What reviewers say: “Been wearing the Astral PFD sandal for a month straight and love them… First thing I noticed was the exceptional comfort and high-quality construction. Been wearing them at work and also in my canoe. The grip on wet rocks is INSANE. These are high-performance water sandals that look good in town too!!” I wore these sandals quite a lot in the last year, and there’s simply no better shoe for the water. The Astral PFD Sandals are superbly buoyant, and I’ve never worn a sandal with better grip on wet surfaces. Another benefit is that the strap system that allows you to lock in the fit on your upper foot so that you can simply slip the sandal off and on with the hook-and-loop closure at the heel. This makes for a perfect marriage between fast, simple on-off and a really secure fit. The PFDs really feel like a second skin, which is rare for a sandal, and superb both for use on the water and scrambling over wet rocks on the shoreline.“The Astral PFDs are a water sandal, through and through. I’d slip these on in a heartbeat for kayaking, canoeing, rafting, or any hike where I’d be doing a lot of water crossings. They’re still very comfortable walking sandals for everyday use, but one of their biggest pros (their protection) is also a con out of the water, as these have a lot more strappage, so they tend to get quite hot and stuffy if you aren’t on the water. Sort of a hybrid between a full-coverage Keen or Five Finger and a minimalist Teva.”“Been wearing the Astral PFD sandal for a month straight and love them… First thing I noticed was the exceptional comfort and high-quality construction. Been wearing them at work and also in my canoe. The grip on wet rocks is INSANE. These are high-performance water sandals that look good in town too!!”

Best Trail Walking Sandals Hoka One One Sandals Size range: 6 to 15 Women’s; 4 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 11 options available

Materials: Synthetic and neoprene upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: Elastic quick-lace closure, rubber toe cap, 4mm lugs, gusseted upper $134.95 Buy Men’s At Zappos $134.95 Buy Women’s At zAppos The price tag ($135) is also comparable, although a bit pricier.



The cage-style upper and close-toed design offers more protection than 99 percent of hiking sandals, but it still sports a lightweight (12 oz) build. It has a flexible neoprene collar and rubberized EVA midsole for comfort, with 4-millimeter multidirectional lugs on the outer providing strong traction. The Hopara isn’t marketed as a sandal for hiking, but as an “all-terrain shoe,” and it shows.



Testing review notes: “The Hopara is probably overkill for most folks, but if you’re looking for a lightweight sandal that can offer adequate protection on longer hikes and solid grip on loose trails, it’s a surefire bet.”



What reviewers say: “I have worn Keen Newport H2’s since they hit the market, so I figured this would be the best of both. These are more cushiony and have better arch support than the Newport H2. The Hopara’s are MUCH more closed in than the Newports, which does make them hotter to wear. Now that I have broken them and my feet in, they are comfy, and I can wear them all day with no foot/leg fatigue. I would recommend these, but with the caveat that you may need to break them in.” At first glance, this sandal might look quite like a Keen, but “the Hopara is a Keen on steroids,” Stegen says. “It takes the best qualities of a Keen midsole and outsole, pairing it with a lightweight, breathable upper and critical toe protection.”The price tag ($135) is also comparable, although a bit pricier.The cage-style upper and close-toed design offers more protection than 99 percent of hiking sandals, but it still sports a lightweight (12 oz) build. It has a flexible neoprene collar and rubberized EVA midsole for comfort, with 4-millimeter multidirectional lugs on the outer providing strong traction. The Hopara isn’t marketed as a sandal for hiking, but as an “all-terrain shoe,” and it shows.“The Hopara is probably overkill for most folks, but if you’re looking for a lightweight sandal that can offer adequate protection on longer hikes and solid grip on loose trails, it’s a surefire bet.”“I have worn Keen Newport H2’s since they hit the market, so I figured this would be the best of both. These are more cushiony and have better arch support than the Newport H2. The Hopara’s are MUCH more closed in than the Newports, which does make them hotter to wear. Now that I have broken them and my feet in, they are comfy, and I can wear them all day with no foot/leg fatigue. I would recommend these, but with the caveat that you may need to break them in.”

Courtesy of Amazon Xero Z-Trail EV Sandals Size range: 5 to 12 Women’s; 6 to 15 Men’s

Colorways: 3 options for women; 5 options for men

Materials: Polyester upper, BareFoam topsole, TrailFoam midsole, rubber outsole

Special features: Very lightweight, 11mm sole, zero drop heel $84.99 Buy Men’s At Amazon $84.99 Buy Women’s At Amazon



Testing review notes: “I’ve probably logged close to 500 miles in mine, and I’m a fan. These suckers can disappear into a backpack. Hell, you could probably slip them into your waistband and forget they’re there. If you want to get into zero-drop, minimalist sandals, they’re a nice entry point, with a bit more comfort than the aggressive Xero Genesis or the EarthRunner Alpha Adventures (below). Still, if you’re coming from a sandal like the Z/Cloud, these will feel like walking on a sheet of paper.”



What reviewers say: I purchased these sandals recently and have really liked them. I’ve had issues with the straps on other sandals in the past, but these have been great. The grip is great on all surfaces I’ve walked on and they really do provide a better connection between my feet and the ground. I look forward to putting many more miles on them! The buoyant, lightweight Xero Z-Trail hiking sandals are a step up from the Xero Genesis in comfort but still offer a featherlight build. The Z-Trails feature a three-layer 10mm FeelLite sole, which provides the perfect blend between barefoot-style ground contact and moderate support. Thanks to a 5,000-mile warranty, these barefoot shoes will hold up for the long haul, and they’re made from 70 percent recycled plastics, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.“I’ve probably logged close to 500 miles in mine, and I’m a fan. These suckers can disappear into a backpack. Hell, you could probably slip them into your waistband and forget they’re there. If you want to get into zero-drop, minimalist sandals, they’re a nice entry point, with a bit more comfort than the aggressive Xero Genesis or the EarthRunner Alpha Adventures (below). Still, if you’re coming from a sandal like the Z/Cloud, these will feel like walking on a sheet of paper.”I purchased these sandals recently and have really liked them. I’ve had issues with the straps on other sandals in the past, but these have been great. The grip is great on all surfaces I’ve walked on and they really do provide a better connection between my feet and the ground. I look forward to putting many more miles on them!

Hiking Sandals with the Best Grip Vibram Five Finger V-Alpha Sandals Size range: 6.5 to 10 Women’s; 8.5 to 14.5 Men’s

Colorways: 5 options for women; 3 options for men

Materials: 50/50 wool/synthetic upper, foam insole, rubber outsole

Special features: Lightweight feel, breathable upper with odor control $125 Buy Men’s At Zappos $125 Buy Women’s At ZAppos



Five Fingers are never going to be seen as breathable shoes compared to open-faced sandals for hiking, but their 50/50 wool-to-synthetic upper does a fair job with breathability and odor control. Another benefit of the glove design is that it prevents irritating rocks or sticks from entering the shoe after a few hours on the trail.



Tester review notes: “Vibram Five Fingers have a very specific niche of die-hard fans. This is one of the few shoes on this listing that I’ve never put in the time to accurately “review.” But if you’re looking for grip and a barefoot feel, Five Fingers are the shoe that started it all, and they hold up well even today.”



What reviewers say: “Super comfortable shoe, great for outdoor adventure in and out of the water and over various terrain. Wouldn’t recommend for running trails or pavement. Went on a four-mile loop which has pavement/ grass and trail sections. Foot started to get really hot on the pavement, felt all the rocks on the pads of my feet on the trail, and ended up with hot spots on the bottom of my feel—feels similar when your feet get burnt on hot pavement or sand. Running over the grass was great, I felt more stable in my Vibrams than my Brooks.” At 4.8 ounces per shoe, the Five Finger V-Alpha barefoot shoes are extraordinarily lightweight, but it’s their grip that really makes them shine. The Vibram Megagrip outsole and the glove-fit build work together to offer just about the best grip on the footwear market, second only to that found in technical climbing shoes.Five Fingers are never going to be seen as breathable shoes compared to open-faced sandals for hiking, but their 50/50 wool-to-synthetic upper does a fair job with breathability and odor control. Another benefit of the glove design is that it prevents irritating rocks or sticks from entering the shoe after a few hours on the trail.“Vibram Five Fingers have a very specific niche of die-hard fans. This is one of the few shoes on this listing that I’ve never put in the time to accurately “review.” But if you’re looking for grip and a barefoot feel, Five Fingers are the shoe that started it all, and they hold up well even today.”“Super comfortable shoe, great for outdoor adventure in and out of the water and over various terrain. Wouldn’t recommend for running trails or pavement. Went on a four-mile loop which has pavement/ grass and trail sections. Foot started to get really hot on the pavement, felt all the rocks on the pads of my feet on the trail, and ended up with hot spots on the bottom of my feel—feels similar when your feet get burnt on hot pavement or sand. Running over the grass was great, I felt more stable in my Vibrams than my Brooks.”

Courtesy of Amazon Vionic Amber Adjustable Sandals Size range: 5 to 12 Women’s

Colorways: 2 options available

Materials: Cork uppers with microfiber footbed, EVA midsole, rubber outsole,

Special features: Four points of adjustability, APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Acceptance

$31.99 – 117.77 Buy Now At Amazon $89.95 Buy Now At Zappos



Four points of adjustability allow for fine-tuned comfort, and the cork upper gives these sandals major style points, too. It’s a bit more style than function-focused, but particularly as a hiking sandal for a woman with high arches, the Vionic Amber is a surefire pick. They’re also excellent



What reviewers say: “Great sandal for traveling! I wore these sandals all over Paris and London. They offered the comfort and support I needed to walk 5-8 miles a day. I loved the adjustable straps. As the days progressed I was able to make minor adjustments to make sure they fit my tired, swollen feet. The non-slip soles gave me confidence when walking and climbing in and out of boats and slippery floors. I ditched my [sneakers] and just wore these for most of my trip.” Almost every sandal on this list is either unisex or comes in both men’s and women’s models, but Vionic’s Amber is an excellent female-specific choice. It offers an impressive amount of arch support and has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s seal of approval (which is unsurprising, as Vionic does make some of the best orthopedic shoes and walking shoes for women in general).Four points of adjustability allow for fine-tuned comfort, and the cork upper gives these sandals major style points, too. It’s a bit more style than function-focused, but particularly as a hiking sandal for a woman with high arches, the Vionic Amber is a surefire pick. They’re also excellent travel shoes to keep in rotation for active vacations.“Great sandal for traveling! I wore these sandals all over Paris and London. They offered the comfort and support I needed to walk 5-8 miles a day. I loved the adjustable straps. As the days progressed I was able to make minor adjustments to make sure they fit my tired, swollen feet. The non-slip soles gave me confidence when walking and climbing in and out of boats and slippery floors. I ditched my [sneakers] and just wore these for most of my trip.”

Bedrock Cairn Adventure Sandals Size range: 6 to 15 Women’s; 5 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 12 options available

Materials: Polyester/nylon webbing upper, rubber outsole

Special features: 14mm stack, three adjustment points, secure strap system $115 Buy Now At REI



Bedrocks are also extremely durable. My pair has survived everything from jaunts through South American jungles to several gnaw sessions courtesy of my German shepherd puppy. As mentioned above, the main problem I have with Bedrock sandals is that there is no arch support, so for long days or multi-day hiking trips, particularly for people with high arches like me, these shoes often won’t cut it. (For a list of top-notch



Tester review notes: “See above. Bedrocks are great sandals for traveling and get top marks for durability. I’ve owned a pair for five years now. Just took them as my daily walkers on a four-week trip through Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, and Germany. Still holding up!”



What reviewers say: “My oldest piece of gear! I bought these on presale back in 2016 and they still feel and look great even after seven years of daily summertime abuse. The only piece of the sandal that has worn at all is the Vibram outsole. Props to you all for creating a piece of “buy it for life” footwear!” Bedrocks are my personal hiking sandal of choice, though their lack of support means they won’t work for everyone. The main strap splits your big toe and the rest of your toes, preventing your foot from slipping forward on steep terrain or if the footbed becomes wet, and the minimalist strap design gives these sandals a 10/10 for breathability. The Vibram soles offer stellar traction and a 14mm stack height gives a bit more support than other ultra-minimalist sandals, but the shoe remains fairly lightweight (7.5 oz M9), so this is an excellent sandal to clip to your pack on backpacking trips or stow in your luggage for international expeditions.Bedrocks are also extremely durable. My pair has survived everything from jaunts through South American jungles to several gnaw sessions courtesy of my German shepherd puppy. As mentioned above, the main problem I have with Bedrock sandals is that there is no arch support, so for long days or multi-day hiking trips, particularly for people with high arches like me, these shoes often won’t cut it. (For a list of top-notch walking shoes for people with high arches , don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered!): “See above. Bedrocks are great sandals for traveling and get top marks for durability. I’ve owned a pair for five years now. Just took them as my daily walkers on a four-week trip through Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, and Germany. Still holding up!”“My oldest piece of gear! I bought these on presale back in 2016 and they still feel and look great even after seven years of daily summertime abuse. The only piece of the sandal that has worn at all is the Vibram outsole. Props to you all for creating a piece of “buy it for life” footwear!”

Best Casual Hiking Sandals Birkenstock Milano Birkibuc Sandals Size range: 4 to 12.5 Women’s; 6 to 17.5 Men’s, Regular/Wide, Medium/Narrow

Colorways: 3 options available

Materials: Imitation leather upper, EVA outsole, natural leather insole, cork footbed

Special features: Back strap, uber-cushioned sole $130 Buy Now At Zappos



Tester review notes: “I love Birkenstocks for daily wear. I’ve worn my pairs to death. Obviously, these aren’t really “hiking” sandals, but if you fancy going hammocking, picnicking, and walking on mellow trails now and then, the Milanos will let you wear Birkenstocks without them constantly slipping off on uneven terrain.”



What reviewers say: “I recently bought these again after my previous pair wore out. My previous pair lasted me two years, and I have a lifestyle that includes a lot of walking. The only downside is that they can take a little while to break in—I recommend wearing them with socks at least a couple of times to help the straps loosen up (even just around the house or yard if you’re not into that look).”



Related: Best Birkenstock Sandals Everyone knows Birkenstocks as an around-town sandal, but the back strap on the Milano makes them worthy hiking sandals for women and men. Leather and imitation leather are never going to be ideal in wet or muddy conditions, but Birkenstocks are without doubt some of the best shoes for wide feet , and they offer two different sizings for different food widths. So if you’re already a fan of Birks, the Milano gives you that same comfort with a bit more security for easy hikes.“I love Birkenstocks for daily wear. I’ve worn my pairs to death. Obviously, these aren’t really “hiking” sandals, but if you fancy going hammocking, picnicking, and walking on mellow trails now and then, the Milanos will let you wear Birkenstocks without them constantly slipping off on uneven terrain.”“I recently bought these again after my previous pair wore out. My previous pair lasted me two years, and I have a lifestyle that includes a lot of walking. The only downside is that they can take a little while to break in—I recommend wearing them with socks at least a couple of times to help the straps loosen up (even just around the house or yard if you’re not into that look).”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Barefoot Hiking Sandals Xero Genesis Sandals Size Range: 5 to 12 Women’s; 5 to 15 Men’s

Colorways: 3 options for women; 4 options for men

Materials: Nylon strap upper with silicone grip, rubber outsole

Special Features: Ultra thin sole (5mm), trim to fit, 5,000-mile sole warranty $47.99 Buy Men’s At Amazon $47.99 Buy Women’s At Amazon



You can even adjust the size of the footbed with scissors, so it’s extremely easy to personalize your fit. Whether used as a lightweight backup on camping trips, for crossing rivers, or as an ultra-minimalist do-it-all sandal, the Xero Genesis holds its own.



Tester review notes: “Like the EarthRunner Alpha Adventure, Bedrock Cairn, and the other Xero model on this listing, these aren’t going to be for everyone — but the Genesis sandals even take it a step further. The others could be worn as an intro “barefoot” shoe, but these truly are among the thinnest, lightest sandals on the market. They’ll take some getting used to, but they’re the closest thing you’ll get to a real barefoot sandal.”



What reviewers say: “I have been wearing Xero sandals since 2013 – started with the DIY, and moved on to the Genesis when they became available. I wear them every day, year-round, in all weathers here in Pittsburgh. I have never known a more comfortable form of footwear, and I doubt I ever will. So glad that Xero made these available — they are comfortable, durable, wonderful.” At a mere 4.6 ounces, the Genesis shoes from Xero are even lighter than the Alpha Adventures. These puppies are so lightweight, you’ll forget they’re on your feet. The men’s and women’s hiking sandals are easy to adjust with a one-strap fit system and have a 5mm sole that keeps you grounded but provides adequate traction for uneven terrain.You can even adjust the size of the footbed with scissors, so it’s extremely easy to personalize your fit. Whether used as a lightweight backup on camping trips, for crossing rivers, or as an ultra-minimalist do-it-all sandal, the Xero Genesis holds its own.“Like the EarthRunner Alpha Adventure, Bedrock Cairn, and the other Xero model on this listing, these aren’t going to be for everyone — but the Genesis sandals even take it a step further. The others could be worn as an intro “barefoot” shoe, but these truly are among the thinnest, lightest sandals on the market. They’ll take some getting used to, but they’re the closest thing you’ll get to a real barefoot sandal.”“I have been wearing Xero sandals since 2013 – started with the DIY, and moved on to the Genesis when they became available. I wear them every day, year-round, in all weathers here in Pittsburgh. I have never known a more comfortable form of footwear, and I doubt I ever will. So glad that Xero made these available — they are comfortable, durable, wonderful.”

Best Budget Hiking Sandals Crocs All-Terrain Summit Sandal Size Range: 6 to 12 Women’s; 4 to 15 Men’s

Colorways: 12 options available

Materials: Foam rubber

Special Features: Croslite™ uppers, lugged outsoles w/ enhanced tread $44 Buy Now At Amazon $44 Buy Now At ZAppos



Tester review notes: “We’ve all worn Crocs, and the Summit Sandal doesn’t add much to the deal, although compared to the standard clog, the grip is noticeably better, thanks to the inclusion of seven outer lugs. The rear strap and top straps also provide a much more “locked-in” feel. The colorway doesn’t do it any favors (relatively reminiscent of vomit) but hey, these are Crocs. At $50, they’re a solid budget pick.”



What reviewers say: “Loved these sandals at first sight and they are as gorgeous in person. I must own like 30 pairs of Crocs… and these have become my new favorite … They fit true to size. I am 9.5-10 and these fit me perfectly with the perfect amount of space front and back … My feet aren’t super wide, just a little, but they do swell a lot so these are perfect for that. Super comfortable, very sturdy. I wear them everywhere and they look great in socks too. I have long toes and a longer second toe, no issues at all.” Priced under $50, it’s hard to beat good ol’ Crocs when it comes to low-cost hiking sandals. Their “All-Terrain” model may not be the sexiest sandal on the trails, but the rugged outsole paired with secure twin upper and rear straps make this a major improvement on the traditional Crocs clog and an affordable option for basic hiking and watersports. Breathable, lightweight, inexpensive, and so durable they may just outlast the human race — what’s not to love?“We’ve all worn Crocs, and the Summit Sandal doesn’t add much to the deal, although compared to the standard clog, the grip is noticeably better, thanks to the inclusion of seven outer lugs. The rear strap and top straps also provide a much more “locked-in” feel. The colorway doesn’t do it any favors (relatively reminiscent of vomit) but hey, these are Crocs. At $50, they’re a solid budget pick.”: “Loved these sandals at first sight and they are as gorgeous in person. I must own like 30 pairs of Crocs… and these have become my new favorite … They fit true to size. I am 9.5-10 and these fit me perfectly with the perfect amount of space front and back … My feet aren’t super wide, just a little, but they do swell a lot so these are perfect for that. Super comfortable, very sturdy. I wear them everywhere and they look great in socks too. I have long toes and a longer second toe, no issues at all.”

Courtesy of Zappos Best Hiking Sandals for High Arches Ecco Yucatan Sandals Size Range: 4 to 11.5 Women’s; 6 to 14.5 Men’s

Colorways: 11 options for women; 7 options for men

Materials: Nubuck leather upper, neoprene lining, EVA footbed w/ microfiber cover, rubber outsole

Special Features: RECEPTOR® tech for stability and support, three points of adjustability $136 Buy Men’s At Amazon $139 Buy Women’s At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I have had reconstructive surgery on my foot, the first surgery [was] bad, could not walk for six months. For two years tried many shoes, was never able to walk more than [half] a mile. Purchased these shoes for a trip to Europe, best shoes I have ever bought. Able to walk all day and my feet felt great. Highly recommend.” Ecco’s Yucatan sandals won’t win many style points, with a build and look reminiscent of the dad sandals of the 1990s and early 2000s, but they’re among the most comfortable and supportive hiking sandals on the market. The thick, comfy layer of midsole foam and EVA footbed offer more cushion than most hiking sandals, and the overall build is extremely structured and protective, keeping your foot in an optimal position with each step. The leather upper boasts three points of adjustability for a fine-tuned fit.“I have had reconstructive surgery on my foot, the first surgery [was] bad, could not walk for six months. For two years tried many shoes, was never able to walk more than [half] a mile. Purchased these shoes for a trip to Europe, best shoes I have ever bought. Able to walk all day and my feet felt great. Highly recommend.”

Shamma Cruzers Sandals Size Range: 4 to 14 Unisex (

Materials: Nylon strap upper with rubber grip and footbed

Special features: Made in the US 4 to 14 Unisex ( See Sizing Guide Nylon strap upper with rubber grip and footbedMade in the US $59.99 Buy Now At Shamma Sandals



Tester review notes: “These sandals are quite similar to the Alpha Adventure, Xero, Bedrock, and other “barefoot” models, but I found the lacing system to be much more intuitive on the Cruzers than many others. There are similar sandals out there (including several on this listing) so the main draws here are the low price and the American-made reliability.”



What reviewers say: “Really good. I was initially confused by the strap adjustment and thought they were not fitting well, but then I emailed customer service and got a response with the video for adjustment and realized it was one long strap for all parts of the foot. Understanding that conceptually helped me get how to adjust them and from then on it’s been smooth sailing. I am enjoying them so much. Easy in and out of rivers with my kids, hiking to city walking – all terrains are great, and wet to dry is a breeze. I’m taking them on the Long Trail backpacking in a few weeks and can’t wait – I feel like I found the best sandal ever. Such a smart design. Thanks Shamma team!” Shamma’s unisex Cruzers are quite similar to Bedrocks in style and design but are a more affordable option. This is a solid minimalist flatbed shoe, but its main draw is the brand’s new buckle feature, which locks in adjustments so your strap won’t tighten or loosen while hiking. The Powersleeve heel ensures the heel strap doesn’t shift out of position, which is a common complaint with minimalist single-strap sandals like these. All told the Cruzers are a standout budget-friendly sandal, with the added bonus that they’re 100% made in the US.“These sandals are quite similar to the Alpha Adventure, Xero, Bedrock, and other “barefoot” models, but I found the lacing system to be much more intuitive on the Cruzers than many others. There are similar sandals out there (including several on this listing) so the main draws here are the low price and the American-made reliability.”“Really good. I was initially confused by the strap adjustment and thought they were not fitting well, but then I emailed customer service and got a response with the video for adjustment and realized it was one long strap for all parts of the foot. Understanding that conceptually helped me get how to adjust them and from then on it’s been smooth sailing. I am enjoying them so much. Easy in and out of rivers with my kids, hiking to city walking – all terrains are great, and wet to dry is a breeze. I’m taking them on the Long Trail backpacking in a few weeks and can’t wait – I feel like I found the best sandal ever. Such a smart design. Thanks Shamma team!”

EarthRunners Alpha Adventure Sandals Size Range: 6 to 16 Women’s; 4 to 14 Men’s

Colorways: 11 options available

Materials: Canvas footbeds, lace upper (various), Vibram Morflex outsole

Special Features: Grounded conductive lacing and sole $89 Buy Now At Earthrunners



EarthRunners are unique in that their Earth Grip footbed and grounded conductive lacing system help you better feel the earth beneath your feet, so, (as the brand states) you can stay in touch with the earth’s magnetic frequency, which research is increasingly proving may have myriad health benefits.



Tester review notes: “Another lightweight, packable model. The huarache-style strap system of the Alpha Adventures is a bit different than any other model on the market, and the adjustment options are a bit more finicky (one point instead of three) than my Bedrocks. But I am a big believer in grounding, and I appreciate these sandals for that focus.”



What reviewers say: “It took me a few days to find the best way to adjust the straps but after a few months these are so comfortable. I go everywhere in these [and] I feel my feet strengthening when I walk in them.” Made from a 9 mm outsole paired with a 1.5 mm footbed, Alpha Adventures are the thickest model offered by EarthRunners, so they’re a great intro to the minimalist sandal style. “I ran a 75-mile race with a guy who wore EarthRunners’s Alpha Adventure sandals,” Stegen says. “They’re basically a piece of rubber on the bottom of your foot. They aren’t going to work for everyone, but I know a ton of runners who love them.”EarthRunners are unique in that their Earth Grip footbed and grounded conductive lacing system help you better feel the earth beneath your feet, so, (as the brand states) you can stay in touch with the earth’s magnetic frequency, which research is increasingly proving may have myriad health benefits.“Another lightweight, packable model. The huarache-style strap system of the Alpha Adventures is a bit different than any other model on the market, and the adjustment options are a bit more finicky (one point instead of three) than my Bedrocks. But I am a big believer in grounding, and I appreciate these sandals for that focus.”“It took me a few days to find the best way to adjust the straps but after a few months these are so comfortable. I go everywhere in these [and] I feel my feet strengthening when I walk in them.”

Is It Safe to Wear Sandals When Hiking?

This is the most common question asked about hiking sandals. The simple answer is yes, depending on who you are and where you’re hiking.

Sandals will never offer the same level of protection as a closed-toe shoe, so you’re going to be more prone to injury. Hiking up a rocky scree slope in sandals, for example, is less safe than doing so in closed-toe shoes. However, sandals are almost always more lightweight and breathable than closed-toe shoes, so it’s a trade-off.

“For me, support and toe protection are the biggest factors when choosing a hiking sandal, especially toe protection,” says Stegen. “We all get weary; we all kick rocks or roots at some point on a long hike, and if you don’t have that toe covered, you could end up with a broken toe, which is a game-ender.”

When thinking about the viability of hiking in sandals, your foot type should also factor into play. Wide-footed individuals will benefit from the open nature of hiking sandals, which offer much more space, but folks with high arches or who suffer from plantar fasciitis are going to find few comfortable sandals with arch support.

That’s because more often than not, hiking sandals (similar to many cute summer sandals) offer little to no cushion under the arch. If you’re flat-footed, however, then even the most minimalist sandals may work well. “For pretty much every foot shape and type, there’s a brand that’s willing to design a sandal that can work,” Stegen says, “but in general, people with flatter, wider feet will probably be more comfortable hiking in sandals.”

And since recovery is also an important factor to consider when embarking on a hike, coupling sandals with therapy tools is a great idea. Devices like the Roll Recovery R8 Plus and R3 Orthopedic foot roller pay massive dividends if you’re hiking long distances in sandals, offsetting any lack of support with therapeutic massage and preventing injury. The compact, lightweight nature of the R3 foot roller, in particular, makes it a stellar choice for multi-day trips wearing sandals. It’s easy to stow this foot roller in your pack and work out your plantar fascia every day, both pre- and post-hike.

What to Look For in the Best Hiking Sandals

Weight: The two main benefits of sandals compared to hiking boots and shoes are their natural breathability and minimal weight. Most sandals in this listing are equally breathable, except for a handful of unique models like the Vibram Five Fingers. But not all sandals are lightweight. Weight can be offset by other factors, however, like support, comfort, and durability. The lighter a sandal is, the less support, durability, and comfort it will (usually) have. But for longer hikes or trips where you’re packing your sandals in a backpack, a lighter model will definitely be appreciated.

The two main benefits of sandals compared to hiking boots and shoes are their natural breathability and minimal weight. Most sandals in this listing are equally breathable, except for a handful of unique models like the Vibram Five Fingers. But not all sandals are lightweight. Weight can be offset by other factors, however, like support, comfort, and durability. The lighter a sandal is, the less support, durability, and comfort it will (usually) have. But for longer hikes or trips where you’re packing your sandals in a backpack, a lighter model will definitely be appreciated. Support: Like all hiking footwear, hiking sandals should also be supportive enough to prevent injury during long days on the trail. Support will vary depending on the model. Some barefoot models offer no support whatsoever and rely on your foot to support itself. Others, like the Chaco Z/Cloud, are highly supportive. Particularly if you have very high arches, flat feet, plantar fasciitis, or other foot issues, you’ll need a sandal with a lot of support. If you do choose to dive into “barefoot” models, start small and build up your foot strength before purchasing a minimalist model like EarthRunners’ Alpha Adventure.

Like all hiking footwear, hiking sandals should also be supportive enough to prevent injury during long days on the trail. Support will vary depending on the model. Some barefoot models offer no support whatsoever and rely on your foot to support itself. Others, like the Chaco Z/Cloud, are highly supportive. Particularly if you have very high arches, flat feet, plantar fasciitis, or other foot issues, you’ll need a sandal with a lot of support. If you do choose to dive into “barefoot” models, start small and build up your foot strength before purchasing a minimalist model like EarthRunners’ Alpha Adventure. Durability: Since the failure of any single strap will likely compromise the entire piece of footwear, sandals need to be durable and hold up to abrasion, particularly in terms of the upper. Pay attention to obvious wear points and enquire about warranties before you make a purchase.

Since the failure of any single strap will likely compromise the entire piece of footwear, sandals need to be durable and hold up to abrasion, particularly in terms of the upper. Pay attention to obvious wear points and enquire about warranties before you make a purchase. Traction: The outsole of a sandal should provide strong traction, since if you do lose your footing while hiking, you’re much more prone to injury when wearing a sandal. Lugs will help, but deep lugs aren’t common on most hiking sandals. Instead, focus on searching for inherently grippy outer materials, like Vibram rubber.

The outsole of a sandal should provide strong traction, since if you do lose your footing while hiking, you’re much more prone to injury when wearing a sandal. Lugs will help, but deep lugs aren’t common on most hiking sandals. Instead, focus on searching for inherently grippy outer materials, like Vibram rubber. Comfort: Sandals need to remain comfortable, but this isn’t just in terms of the footbed cushion. Features like moisture-wicking straps and anti-odor footbeds will improve your comfort in the long haul.

Best hiking sandals for flat feet: Because flatter feet are often combined with other issues — for example, you may find yourself needing shoes for bunions, too — the best sandals for flat feet need support and structure more than most. “The more open the sandal, the less support there will be,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, “especially in the arch, where flat-footed people tend to need it the most.” Look for stiffer, more structured models. Birkenstocks like the Milano have long been touted as some of the best flat-footed sandals, but the adidas Adilette and Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ are two other popular models.

Because flatter feet are often combined with other issues — for example, you may find yourself needing shoes for bunions, too — the best sandals for flat feet need support and structure more than most. “The more open the sandal, the less support there will be,” says New York-based podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, “especially in the arch, where flat-footed people tend to need it the most.” Look for stiffer, more structured models. Birkenstocks like the Milano have long been touted as some of the best flat-footed sandals, but the adidas Adilette and Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ are two other popular models. Best hiking sandals for wide feet: Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon of Progressive Foot Care in New York, says that if you feel pressure on the sides of your feet while wearing shoes or sandals, then you likely have wide feet. To confirm this, use a Brannock device (the metal contraption available at most shoe stores for determining your shoe size) to measure the width of your feet. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about a tight toe box with most sandals, particularly barefoot models, but some brands (like Birkenstock) offer sandals in multiple widths to accommodate wider feet Choose wide, extra-wide, or extra-extra-wide options depending on your foot measurement. Pinker added you should look for both shoes and sandals with “a stable shank, cushioned midsole and stable heel counter.” He advises that anyone with wide feet should turn the shoe over to see if it’s wider lasted. If the sole is uniform in width, it’s good for wide feet, but if it’s hourglass-shaped, the shoe could end up rubbing the sides of your feet. You can learn more by reading our guide to the best shoes for wide feet.

Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon of Progressive Foot Care in New York, says that if you feel pressure on the sides of your feet while wearing shoes or sandals, then you likely have wide feet. To confirm this, use a Brannock device (the metal contraption available at most shoe stores for determining your shoe size) to measure the width of your feet. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about a tight toe box with most sandals, particularly barefoot models, but some brands (like Birkenstock) offer sandals in multiple widths to accommodate wider feet Choose wide, extra-wide, or extra-extra-wide options depending on your foot measurement. Pinker added you should look for both shoes and sandals with “a stable shank, cushioned midsole and stable heel counter.” He advises that anyone with wide feet should turn the shoe over to see if it’s wider lasted. If the sole is uniform in width, it’s good for wide feet, but if it’s hourglass-shaped, the shoe could end up rubbing the sides of your feet. You can learn more by reading our guide to the best shoes for wide feet. Best hiking sandals for plantar fasciitis: The KOCOTA Arch Support Recovery Slide is one of our top choices for sandals and shoes for plantar fasciitis in general. But finding the best sandal for plantar fasciitis is all about “achieving a balance between cushion and stability,” according to Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in Utah. Most people will benefit from a neutral, supportive sandal. Look for pairs with excellent cushioning, but not “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Rushton says. Seek out models with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step. If you do have flexible feet, a high level of stability is especially important. “No matter what, you want arch support,” Rushton emphasizes. This increases the arch for those with flat feet and encourages high arches to drop to a more neutral position. “I always make sure to remind my patients, as a rule of thumb, that if they can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” adds New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare Neha Pathak. The same is true of many sandals.

The KOCOTA Arch Support Recovery Slide is one of our top choices for sandals and shoes for plantar fasciitis in general. But finding the best sandal for plantar fasciitis is all about “achieving a balance between cushion and stability,” according to Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in Utah. Most people will benefit from a neutral, supportive sandal. Look for pairs with excellent cushioning, but not “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Rushton says. Seek out models with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step. If you do have flexible feet, a high level of stability is especially important. “No matter what, you want arch support,” Rushton emphasizes. This increases the arch for those with flat feet and encourages high arches to drop to a more neutral position. “I always make sure to remind my patients, as a rule of thumb, that if they can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” adds New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare Neha Pathak. The same is true of many sandals. Best hiking sandals for high arches: Before you shop for arch support sandals, determine your foot type. “The easiest way to tell whether you have a high arch is what I call the ‘wet foot test,’” says podiatrist Dr. Anne Sharkey. “Wet your feet and step onto pavement, then look at the shape of your foot. If the shape of your foot is wide and looks like an elongated oval, this is a flatter foot structure. If the shape looks like a “C” this is a higher arched foot type.” For those with high arches, Sharkey recommends Vionic sandals, like the Women’s Amber listed above. “This is a brand that has the highest built-in arch on the market,” she says. Chaco also offers excellent arch support shoes, and the Ecco Yucatan is one of my personal favorites, as someone with high arches myself.

How We Choose and Tested the Best Hiking Sandals

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

Between the author’s experience, our experts, extensive research, and customer reviews, we’ve selected 15 of the best hiking sandals on offer in 2023. The author tested the majority of the shoes in this listing personally (with a few exceptions). These shoes have been put through the wringer over the last year in a variety of terrain, from tropical jungle hikes in Costa Rica to hill walks in Ireland to alpine scrambles in the Argentine Andes. Each sandal was worn based on its intended purpose, and each for a minimum of 10 miles, some (such as the Bedrocks) for far longer, as indicated. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Damian Benegas is a veteran alpinist, adventure filmmaker (producer of ESPN Adventure), and one of the world’s leading high-altitude mountain guides. In addition to dozens of major summits, new routes, and hard climbs around the world, he has summited Mount Everest six times.

Kevin Stegen is a long-distance runner and team leader at Fleet Feet, specializing in providing customers with the perfect shoe for their hiking and running needs, both on the trail and road.

Dr. Jacqueline Sutera is a surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine, practicing at City Podiatry in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Dr. Sutera is also a member of the Vionic Innovation Lab, where she helps the brand develop supportive footwear technology designed to enhance foot health.

Dr. Mike Rushton is is a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) and the co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in Utah.

Dr. Anne Sharkey is a double board certified podiatrist based in Austin, Texas. Dr. Sharkey enjoys educating on conditions affecting the foot and ankle. Providing not only a diagnosis and treatment plan but also the education behind each condition is a top priority for each patient visit. Her greatest joy is to see her patients pain free, thriving and living their best and fullest lives.

Dr. Bruce Pinker is a foot and ankle surgeon who is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. He is a graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine (NYCPM) in New York City. Dr. Pinker is a professional foot and ankle health and wellness speaker who delivers many original seminars annually, such as “Diabetes & Your Feet: The Winning Combination,” “Exercise Safe to Lose Weight” and “Keep On Running.” Dr. Pinker is an expert in corporate health and wellness and continues to work with many corporations throughout the tri-state area.

Meet the Author

Owen Clarke is an action sports journalist with 15+ years of experience in the outdoors. His work appears in 50+ international magazines, including Outside Online, Climbing, Backpacker, SKI, Trail Runner, Yoga Journal, Travel+Leisure, and NPR, and he is The Outdoor Journal’s editor-at-large. Clarke holds particular expertise in climbing, backpacking, and hiking, which he applied to write this story on the best hiking sandals. Clarke wrote the original version of this shopping guide in 2022 and updated it with new product testing notes and information on the latest hiking sandal releases for 2023.