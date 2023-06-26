Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Favorite Aquazzura Heels Are on Sale at Amazon Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Detailed and well-made. Comfortable and versatile. There is no shortage of reasons for Aquazzura shoes to be coveted by tastemakers. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton know it well. Despite having their own unique styles, the two are head over heels for Aquazzura’s comfortable-yet-glamorous stilettos.

Since 2011, Aquazzura has been a celebrity and fashion lover’s go-to luxury label for sophisticated footwear with eye-catching design elements, from classic pumps in vibrant hues to crystal- and feather-embellished sandals, all featuring the brand’s recognizable pineapple logo on the soles.

If you’re looking to add some dazzling beauties to your summer shoe lineup, Amazon has a pleasant surprise for you ahead of Prime Day 2023. Right now, several of Aquazzura’s top-selling shoes are on sale with incredible deals, including a few of Middleton and Markle’s favorites. That means you can save up to 46 percent off elegant heels fit for royalty!

So, which of these beauties are worth the splurge? Let’s start with Aquazzura’s Bow Tie pump. This sleek and sensual pump comes with a twist of a flirty bow on the back that provides a feminine touch of drama to the skin-revealing shoe style. Markle and Middleton have worn the same shoe in a slightly more demure all-black version for a number of fancy occasions. For example, Markle wore her Bow Tie Pumps in 2018 for an exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, and countless times in 2019, including a visit to Ireland to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Meanwhile, Middleton donned her Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps twice in the past two months, including an appearance at the grand reopening of the National Portrait Gallery. Time and time again, these surprisingly comfortable dress shoes prove to be the perfect finishing touch for a royal wardrobe of sleek dresses, skirts, and pantsuits.

The Aquazzura Purist Pump is another wardrobe-finishing staple loved by the royals. The wear-anywhere style is timeless, offering a classically elegant high heel that has the versatility to be dressed up or dressed down. A padded leather insole offers an extra level of comfort. Available in a sleek nude seen on Markle in April and May of 2023, a punchy suede green on Middleton in June of 2023, and even a Mermaidcore-inspired blue, there’s a Purist Pump to suit every woman’s style aesthetic.

So if you’re looking to bring a touch of royal fashion to your closet, keep scrolling to snap up these discounted Middleton- and Markle-loved styles before it’s too late. Plus, we’ve rounded up other celebrity-favorite Aquazzura shoes on sale at Amazon today.

Aquazzura Bow Tie Plexi Pump 105 On Sale 41% off $427 Buy Now At Amazon

Aquazzura Bow Tie Plexi Pump 105 On Sale 46% off $427 Buy Now at amazon

Other Celebrity-Favorite Aquazzura Shoes on Sale at Amazon Today

Aquazzura Sting Sandal 105 On Sale 40% off $495 Buy Now at amazon If the fall 2023 runway collections proved anything, it’s that fiery red is the new Barbiecore pink . So take a note from Anya Taylor-Joy at the Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship store reopening and get your hands on these red Aquazzura Sting 105 Sandals . These strappy sandals may be bright enough to stop traffic, but they also convey power and elegance. The Sting sandals are crafted from glossy patent leather and translucent PVC.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a New York City native, Chwatt is always searching for the best designer shoes to get around comfortably. As a result, she has an overstuffed shoe closet that needs to be cleaned out. Learn more about us here.