Ferragamo Welcomes NCT’s Jeno as the Brand’s First Male Global Brand Ambassador

Ferragamo Welcomes NCT's Jeno as First Male Global Brand Ambassador
K-Pop sensation and NCT member Jeno has joined Ferragamo as their first “male global brand ambassador.” The announcement was made on May 29 through the fashion house’s Instagram.

The brand noted that the collaboration “seals the relationship between Ferragamo and Jeno, who have started building ties prior to this announcement.”

To celebrate the union, Jeno modeled in a curated selection of pre-fall 2023 looks and photographed.

The brand’s current creative director Maximilian Davis spoke about the partnership with Jeno fondly. “Jeno Lee has a charismatic personality and an uncanny ability to connect with a young international audience through his music, style and persona,” said David. “We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo,” he continued.

In response to the well-received post, Jeno added that he is “very excited to create a synergy with the brand and [is] looking forward to disclosing our future projects.”

Prior to the announcement, the South Korean star was spotted attending the Italian brand’s fall 2023 show in February during Milan Fashion Week.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Jeno is seen at the front row of Salvatore Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023-2024 on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo)
NCT’s Jeno at Ferragamo’s fall 2023 show.Getty Images for Salvatore Ferra

Jeno isn’t the first K-Pop act that has taken on a luxury fashion house. Top stars from BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

