×
Read Next: Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Mickey Mouse-Inspired Collection
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks Unleashes Exploding Superkick in Air Jordan 1 ‘Next Chapter’ Sneakers at AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks Completes Exploding Superkick In Air Jordan 1 'Next Chapter' Sneakers at AEW Double or Northing Wrestling Event
Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Northing Wrestling Event
AEW Double or Northing
Share

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks slipped into some stylish footwear for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view wrestling event on May 28.

Matt and his brother, Nick Jackson, teamed with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to battle the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matt and Nick Jackson ultimately lost the bout, following Konosuke Takeshita siding with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Although fans enjoyed seeing the guys go head-to-head for the championship title, they couldn’t help but notice Matt Jackson’s footwear choice. In a viral video, the professional wrestler did an exploding superkick to save his brother Nick from Jon Moxley’s submission hold.

Matt completed the move in the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Next Chapter” sneakers. The style features a collaborative colorway tied to the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which is set to release in June.

The Young Bucks shared a photo of the sneaker after the fight on Twitter.

A play on the original Chicago colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Next Chapter” sneaker features a white leather upper with black patent leather on the collar and Swoosh. Scarlet overlays are composed of a patchwork mix of different textures and prints — a pieced-together design that nods to the multidimensional Spiderman universe. A retro Wings logo is stamped on the lateral collar flap, while a woven Nike tag decorates the nylon tongue. The high-top rides on a rubber cupsole that pairs aged sidewalls with a crimson semi-translucent rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter” was one of the most anticipated releases from Jordan Brand this month. The shoes are currently available on retail sites like StockX and Goat.

“You don’t need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s. You know, the ones seen on Miles in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ exclusively in theaters this June. This fresh take on the iconic Chicago colorway boasts a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede. The world is waiting, so step on in,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Matt Jackson Does Exploding Superkick in Air Jordan at AEW Event
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
wwd
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad