The 15 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, According to Experts

Gone are the days when you had to suffer through foot pain for the sake of fashion. Today, some of the best orthopedic shoes for women are comfortable and stylish enough to wear day into night. And ditching your unsupportive shoes in favor of ortho footwear can make a world of difference.

“Your feet are the foundation of your body,” says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. “They are responsible not only for holding up the weight and determining the stability of the body, but also in maintaining postural alignment of your ankle, knees, and back as we move from one point to another,” Dr. Cunha says. That’s why it’s so important to wear supportive shoes.

Orthopedic shoes provide firm, but comfortable support to equally disperse bodyweight, without one area of the foot absorbing more than its share, which can lead to pain, injury, and avoidable foot problems. Plus, women are more likely to deal with foot issues like bunions and hammertoes (which can also be genetic) because they tend to “smush their feet into narrow toe boxes,” says board-certified podiatrist Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.

And there are so many different types of ortho shoes — such as performance sneakers for walking and running, practical shoes to wear at home to comfort your joints and muscles, and dress shoes for special occasions — making it easy to prioritize your foot health wherever you go. Plus, many orthopedic shoe brands these days have made their footwear fashionable, mainly thanks to the rise of the Gorpcore trend that’s made wearing functional pieces super in.

To help you find the best orthopedic shoe for your needs, we researched countless popular brands, tested some picks, and spoke to experts including Dr. Cunha, Dr. McEneaney, Brad Schaeffer, DPM, board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me, and pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists for their recommendations and expert advice on how to choose a quality ortho shoe. Check out our list of the top picks below.

Courtesy of Hoka Best orthopedic shoes For Walking Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers Size range: 5 to 12, regular and wide widths

Colorways available: Black/White, Airy Blue/Sunlit Ocean, Beautyberry/Grape Wine, and 17 more.

Materials: Polyester, rubber

Special features: Plush cushioning, arch support, removable insole can be replaced with orthotics $165 Buy Now At Nordstrom



“These shoes are designed with an extended heel, specialized foam, and a pillowed tongue to provide maximum support and shock absorption and minimize overpronation,” Dr. Cunha says. These are ultra-lightweight with maximum cushioning, so each step feels springy and buoyant, and the breathable mesh upper keeps your toes well-ventilated, deeming the Bondis perfect



What reviewers say: “These work so well on my walks. I have somewhat severe bunions and these are a dream. The wide toe box is perfect and helps relieve the pain from walking long distances with bunions. They are a bit squeaky as some reviews have mentioned but overall 10/10 in my opinion. Best shoe purchase I’ve made in years!”



Courtesy of Amazon Best women’s orthopedic shoes For Flat Feet Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: White, Black, Azure, Brownie, Army Green leather, and 4 more.

Materials: Leather upper, rubber sole

Special features: Podiatrist-designed footbed, orthotic arch-support insole, slip-on design $49.99-119.95 Buy Now At Amazon $119.95 Buy Now At Zappos



In terms of function, these feature a removable cushioned insole and an EVA footbed for solid arch support to help with the arch fatigue and discomfort that people with flat feet may experience. The slip-on design and stretchy panels make these sneakers super easy to put on and take off. We love that this shoe is made with a solid leather upper, which Dr. Cunha recommends for being highly durable but also a bit flexible and very comfortable. These



What reviewers say: “I get compliments on these every time I wear them. They are amazingly comfortable, like every pair of Vionics that I own. These shoes are so comfortable. I can wear them all day teaching and my feet feel great!”



Courtesy of Amazon Best Orthopedic Sandals for Women Clarks Women’s Lola Point Flip-Flop Sandals Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways available: 4

Materials: Textile, rubber

Special features: Shock absorbing insole, cushioned footbed, flexible outsole, ultra-lightweight On Sale 31% off $44.95 Buy Now At Amazon



Dr. Cunha recommends looking for a flip-flop that has an anatomically contoured footbed — and these from Clarks fit the bill. We love that they have extra cushion and support in the arch area to prevent overpronation and relieve pain, particularly for people with plantar fasciitis. And because it’s an open sandal, these would be great for people with bunions as there’s no toe box to constrict the toes and push up against the sides of your feet. Wear them to the beach, poolside, or for running quick errands on warm days.



What reviewers say: “I love these sandals because they are fashionable and have good support without looking like “old lady” sandals. I have high arches, and these sandals support my arches with no problem.”



Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Best Sandals for Bunions

MBT Taka Sneakers Size range: 5 to 13, available in four widths

Colorways available: Black, navy, taupe

Materials: Fabric

Special features: Rocker bottom, arch support, slip-on style $132.95 Buy Now At MBT



No need to bend down or fiddle with buckles or straps — simply slip these on and take on your day. These are APMA-approved thanks to their durable outsole that absorbs shock with each step, ample arch support, and plush cushion that feels extra comforting after a long day on your feet. They also feature a rocker bottom, or a curved sole that follows your foot’s natural movement from heel to toe, offering stability similar to a regular walking shoe. The midsole also features some great arch support thanks to EVA foam for shock absorption.



What reviewers say: “Light as a feather, comfortable, medium fit (but maybe wide feet will be fine too), walking feels almost like a foot massage, true to size. I might start to buy them as presents.”



Courtesy of Brooks Best Orthopedic Tennis Shoes for Women Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Sneakers Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways available: Grey/Black/Purple, Blue Glass/Nile Blue/Marina, and 9 more.

Materials: recycled materials, plastic

Special features: Arch support, soft cushioning, come in four different widths, On Sale 21% off $110 Buy Now At Amazon $110 Buy Now at Zappos



And these



Best Orthopedic Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis Kuru Atom Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, Medium, Wide

Colorways available: JetBlack-White-Gum, TidalWave-White-OasisBlue, and 9 more.

Materials: Synthetic uppers and lining, rubber outsole.

Special features: Molds to your foot for a custom fit, breathable, extra cushioning. $160 Buy Now At Kuru



The Atom has a slimmer forefront compared to the brand’s other popular style, the Quantum. But we love that it comes in regular and wide widths, so you can opt for a roomier shoe if you have bunions, if your feet tend to swell, or if you just need the extra space.



What reviewers say: “Before I found these I didn’t understand why it was so painful for me to stand or walk for more than a few minutes. The wide size is a lifesaver because my feet tend to swell when I go on long walks. My heels always hurt before, and with these shoes, I can walk all morning without pain. I walk my dog and a couple of other dogs every day and I’ve gone through many pairs of these, and I’ll keep getting them because they really make a difference for me.”



Best slip-on orthopedic shoes for women Orthofeet Kita Hands-Free Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, normal, wide, extra wide

Colorways available: 4, including black, rose, gray, and white

Materials: Fabric

Special features: Anatomic arch support in insoles, extra cushioning, wide toe box, available in three widths $155 Buy Now At Amazon



The insoles feature anatomic arch support and ample cushioning to provide relief from pain stemming from flat feet, overpronation, and arthritis. The soft uppers and lining ensure total comfort at every angle. What’s more, people with mobility issues will appreciate the hands-free slip-on design of these shoes that makes them super easy to slip on and take off. Slip these on to run errands, walk the dog, and take them with you on your next trip.



What reviewers say: “After seven foot surgeries and not being able to find a pair of shoes that fit I found Orthofeet. I have purchased two pairs so far and have not been disappointed. The fit is comfortable and the support is amazing. I feel like I can start walking and get back in shape. Perfect!”



Best Orthopedic Dress Shoes for Women Propet Zuri Dress Pumps Size range: 6 to 12, available in four widths

Colorways available: Black, light brown

Materials: Leather

Special features: Cushioned insole, adjustable ankle strap $99.99 Buy Now At DSW



A low block heel offers much more stability than the average high heel. And the insole is cushioned, so you can stand and walk comfortably for hours, while the ankle strap can be adjusted so that it sits around your ankle, Mary Jane-style. Not only does the adjustable strap ensure a proper fit, but it also offers some versatility, allowing you to rock the pump in two different ways.



The shoe comes in four widths: narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide. Wearers note that these run a bit wide, so you might consider purchasing the narrow or medium width if you don’t need extra space in your toe box.



Most Fashionable Orthopedic shoes Sorel Women’s Kinetic Sandal Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways available: Black and Sea Salt, Honest Beige and Chalk, and 5 more color options

Materials: Leather

Special features: Molded foam footbed, adjustable straps, platform heel On Sale 25% off $101.01 Buy Now At Sorel



The Kinetic sandal’s future-forward scalloped sole offers maximum cushion, traction, and shock absorption. So you can feel comfortable walking all day in these — yes, even though they have a platform. Pair these with leggings, shorts, skirts, and dresses to add a bit of a street-style vibe to your look.



What reviewers say: “Love these sandals! Thank you Sorel for creating a comfortable, great quality yet trendy, artistic sandal! I have very sensitive foot arches that need support and wide feet, I have the kinetic original pair for over 3 years now and I couldn’t help but write the review. They have lasted and stood the test of time across cross-country travels and daily NYC commutes, subway strides included! And my feet never feel the stressors — the leather lining and the fabric straps make it the most comfortable and never ever have to worry about shoe bites with strappy sandals across summer.”



Best Orthopedic Work Shoes for Women Dansko Tricia Sandals Size range: 5.5 to 11.5

Colorways available: Black, blue, brown, and 2 more colors

Materials: Leather

Special features: Contoured midsole, cushioned footbed, hidden velcro closures for adjustability $140 Buy Now At Amazon $140 Buy Now At Dansko the stress off the Achilles tendon, thereby helping with the alignment of your posture, ankles, knees, and spine.



Designed for all-day comfort with a fully contoured midsole and cushioned footbed, these sandals also have a rubber outsole that’s durable and designed to last. The straps are easily adjustable thanks to a concealed Velcro closure that guarantees a perfect fit and is an added benefit for those who have a hard time latching buckles.



What reviewers say: “Ordered these black sandals just days before my trip to Europe. They fit perfectly upon arrival (size 7) and are adjustable with secure, easy-to-use velcro strips. It has the look of a buckle strap without the hassle! I was a bit concerned that I didn’t get a chance to break them in before I left, but surprisingly, I didn’t develop a single blister or experience rubbing in the shoe. Since I could adjust these throughout the day, especially when my feet would swell in the 100+ degree heat, I remained comfortable all day. The footbed is supportive and the low platform heel gives height without heel or arch pain. I wore these for our daily tours with shorts/skirts and dresses for a few nice dinners in the evening. I walked over 11,000 steps a day all over Germany, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Austria for 2 weeks, and did not have any problem with foot or back pain. The quality of this shoe is definitely worth the price. Would highly recommend.”



Courtesy of Amazon Best Women’s Orthopedic Dress Shoes for a wedding Naturalizer Vanessa Sandals Size range: 4 to 13, narrow, regular, wide

Colorways available: Champagne, Black, and 4 more colors

Materials: Fabric

Special features: Contoured footbed, non-slip, flexible outsole for stability, available in three widths $94.99 Buy Now At Amazon



We love that they’re available in three widths: narrow, medium, and wide fit, and come in six sequin-studded color options that’ll add some sparkle to a cocktail dress or blazer-and-jeans fit.



What reviewers say: “Wore these shoes for the first time to an outdoor wedding and reception. Comfortable all evening. Got compliments on them, too.”



Revere Damascus Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways available: Black and brown

Materials: Leather

Special features: Arch support, contoured footbed, removable insole can be replaced with custom orthotics, fully adjustable $179 Buy Now AT Zappos $179 Buy Now at Amazon



While these don’t come in half sizes, one of the best things about this leather boot is that it’s fully adjustable. Need more width? Use the strap extenders to add a half-inch of adjustability to any strap. If your shoes feel too roomy, you can pop in the full-length fillers below the orthotic insole to reduce volume, a great feature for those with narrow feet. Dress these up with tights and a skirt or wear them casually with jeans. And for a bit of flair, go for the black boot, which boasts a subtle animal skin print detail on the back of the boot.



What reviewers say: “These are by far the best shoes I’ve bought and actually worn in years. They are buttery soft and have a slight sparkle about them! They go perfectly with my rolled-hem jeans. I’m 66 and never felt more ‘in style!’ I’ve had food surgeries and recently fell and broke 5 bones in 1 foot and I have had a hard time finding a shoe/boot that was comfy … These will be my go-to foot covering for this season!



Best Boots for Women

Best Ankle Boots for Women

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women

Best Winter Boots for Women

Best for People With Diabetes Propet Tour Walker Tour Strap Sneaker Size range: 5 to 12, narrow to 3X wide

Colorways available: White, Black, and 4 more colors

Materials: Leather

Special features: Removable insert for custom orthotics, cushioned midsole, velcro straps $26.95-87.70 Buy Now At Amazon



These shoes also have a cushioned EVA midsole for comfort, a herringbone tread rubber outsole to avoid slips and falls, and a footbed you can remove in order to fit custom orthotics. Other great features include a perforated upper for breathability as well as two velcro straps that make it effortless to get them on and off. And because they’re fully leather, you can easily wipe them clean and wear them all year round.



What reviewers say: “Love these shoes. I have been buying this same Propet style and brand for over twenty years and the quality is still great. The shoes are comfortable and the Velcro is just what I need instead of laces.”



Best Orthopedic House Shoes for Women Hoka Recovery Slides Size range: 5 to 16

Colorways available: Black, Gray, Shifting Sand, and 20 more colors

Materials: Sugarcane

Special features: Cushioned midsole, arch support, early-stage meta-rocker $60 Buy Now At Hoka $60 Buy Now At Dick’s Sporting Goods



The extra cushion is like a hug for your feet, and the air-flow channels help with breathability. And you can definitely don them poolside, thanks to their slip-resistant sole that prevents you from falling. Plus, they’re made from sugarcane, a renewable material, making these more environmentally friendly than conventional rubber slides.



What reviewers say: “I can’t go barefoot. For years, I was looking (buying and trying) a sandal. The requirements were comfort, arch support, washable, shock absorbent, and light. This sandal may not be “stylish” but it’s perfect. I haven’t even needed to wash them yet, but they’re waterproof. I ordered a second pair for backup. They’re amazing. I don’t understand what some of the lower reviews are about. I have a lean, but wide foot. However, in summer, because of the humidity, my feet can swell up. This sandal is compensated, and it never slips off or rubs. I’ll say it again. PERFECTION. Bravo, Hoka!”



Related:

Vionic Minna Shoes Size range: 5 to 12, narrow, wide, regular

Colorways available: Black, Navy, Gold Metallic Snake, and 21 more color options

Materials: Leather

Special features: durable outsole, orthotic insert $102-199.95 Buy Now At Amazon



Ballet flats are notoriously narrow at the toe, but



What reviewers say: “I’ve purchased two pair of these shoes to wear as my everyday flats. I ordered one pair in black and then another in navy several months later as the black pair wore well and was very comfortable. They ran true to size for me (I’m a 9.5M, but have to order a wide if the toe box runs narrow).



What Are Orthopedic Shoes?

Orthopedic shoes differ from regular footwear due to their supportive features, most notably, a built-in anatomically arched footbed that supports, cushions, and aligns your feet, Dr. Cunha says. “Orthopedic shoes are specifically designed to provide extra support and stability to alleviate stress and pain from the structure of the foot up through the ankle, leg, even hips, and your back,” explains Dr. Schaeffer.

In fact, orthopedic shoes are designed to accommodate all foot conditions that are most commonly associated with overpronation, which is important because our feet naturally pronate, or collapse when we stand and walk during the gait cycle, Dr. Cunha says.

So when we walk barefoot or wear shoes that lack the appropriate arch support, we overpronate for longer periods of time, which, in turn, may mess with the distribution of pressure and weight across the foot. “This imbalance places a tremendous amount of stress not only on the foot but also on the rest of the body as it affects our gait and posture,” Dr. Cunha says, adding that wearing the wrong shoes can contribute to common foot problems. “Overpronation may increase the progression of underlying foot deformities, such as bunions and hammertoes, and overuse injuries, such as neuromas, plantar fasciitis, posterior tibial tendonitis (shin splints), and Achilles Tendinitis.”



Dr. Schaeffer adds that today’s women’s orthopedic shoes are available in a wider range of sizes, “including length, width and heel/sole height,” and have removable insoles, as “most patients who need orthopedic shoes need custom-made orthotics that are specifically sized to the structure of their feet.” They also may have velcro closures, which makes it “as easy as possible for any patient, especially many older patients who have mobility and flexibility issues like arthritis, to get them on and off,” Dr. Schaeffer says. Also, expect a firmer heel and heavier-duty soles that “absorb impact and won’t slip.”

What to Look for in the Best Orthopedic Shoes for Your Needs

“As long as a shoe fits you properly and fits your needs, it can be classified as an orthopedic shoe,” Fishkin says. Here are the most important features to look for in a quality ortho shoe:

Contoured footbed: A contoured footbed is important because it supports the arch of your foot. “The arch of your foot is supported by the plantar fascia, a thick, bowstring-like ligament that connects your heel bone to your toes,” says Dr. Cunha. “When you go barefoot or wear shoes that do not support your arch, your arch collapses, causing the plantar fascia to stretch like a bowstring away from the heel bone. The cumulative effect of gravity and the repeated stress of weight bearing on the plantar fascia can cause tiny tears in the ligament, which can lead to pain and swelling, often known as plantar fasciitis.” That’s why Dr. Cunha recommends looking for a shoe with a comfortable footbed and insole to cushion and support the arch with memory foam or EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) anti-compression insole.

A contoured footbed is important because it supports the arch of your foot. “The arch of your foot is supported by the plantar fascia, a thick, bowstring-like ligament that connects your heel bone to your toes,” says Dr. Cunha. “When you go barefoot or wear shoes that do not support your arch, your arch collapses, causing the plantar fascia to stretch like a bowstring away from the heel bone. The cumulative effect of gravity and the repeated stress of weight bearing on the plantar fascia can cause tiny tears in the ligament, which can lead to pain and swelling, often known as plantar fasciitis.” That’s why Dr. Cunha recommends looking for a shoe with a comfortable footbed and insole to cushion and support the arch with memory foam or EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) anti-compression insole. Arch support: Dr. Schaeffer explains that a shoe with arch support is super important for any footwear that you buy, orthopedic or otherwise. “I preach arch support, arch support, arch support all the time!” he says. “It is imperative to have proper shoes that support your feet.” Arch support, sufficient cushioning, and proper insoles not only ensure adequate shoe support, but they can also absorb any pain-inducing pounding your feet endure day in and day out.

Dr. Schaeffer explains that a shoe with arch support is super important for any footwear that you buy, orthopedic or otherwise. “I preach arch support, arch support, arch support all the time!” he says. “It is imperative to have proper shoes that support your feet.” Arch support, sufficient cushioning, and proper insoles not only ensure adequate shoe support, but they can also absorb any pain-inducing pounding your feet endure day in and day out. Structure : Dr. McEneaney and Fishkin warn against choosing styles made with material that’s too soft or flexible, as proper structure keeps the foot in the optimal position. “It is important to pick a shoe that offers as much durability and protection as possible without sacrificing comfort or flexibility,” Dr. Cunha says. “Look for a shoe designed with smooth, solid leather uppers that are not only highly durable but also flexible and comfortable.”

: Dr. McEneaney and Fishkin warn against choosing styles made with material that’s too soft or flexible, as proper structure keeps the foot in the optimal position. “It is important to pick a shoe that offers as much durability and protection as possible without sacrificing comfort or flexibility,” Dr. Cunha says. “Look for a shoe designed with smooth, solid leather uppers that are not only highly durable but also flexible and comfortable.” Flex point: The flex point of a walking shoe should be the point at which it bends while walking. “For optimal comfort, the flex point of the shoe should match the bending point of your foot. When it doesn’t align with your foot, it can cause problems like arch pain or plantar fasciitis,” Dr. Cunha says. You can check the flex point of the shoe by holding it by the heel and pressing the toe of the shoe onto the ground — the point where the shoe bends and creases is the flex point.

The flex point of a walking shoe should be the point at which it bends while walking. “For optimal comfort, the flex point of the shoe should match the bending point of your foot. When it doesn’t align with your foot, it can cause problems like arch pain or plantar fasciitis,” Dr. Cunha says. You can check the flex point of the shoe by holding it by the heel and pressing the toe of the shoe onto the ground — the point where the shoe bends and creases is the flex point. Wider toe box : This is crucial, per Dr. Schaeffer. “Ill-fitting and constricting shoes cause and aggravate a lot of problems.” A spacious toe box allows your toes to move freely with no restrictions, minimizing discomfort placed on the plantar fascia, Dr. Cunha says.

: This is crucial, per Dr. Schaeffer. “Ill-fitting and constricting shoes cause and aggravate a lot of problems.” A spacious toe box allows your toes to move freely with no restrictions, minimizing discomfort placed on the plantar fascia, Dr. Cunha says. Deep heel cup: This feature helps with stability, says Dr. Schaeffer. “The heel cup should provide good depth that cradles the foot and therefore provides stability.” A deep heel cup can also help with proper foot realignment and maintain pressure relief of the plantar fascia when your heel makes contact with the ground, Dr. Cunha says.

This feature helps with stability, says Dr. Schaeffer. “The heel cup should provide good depth that cradles the foot and therefore provides stability.” A deep heel cup can also help with proper foot realignment and maintain pressure relief of the plantar fascia when your heel makes contact with the ground, Dr. Cunha says. The right size: “You wouldn’t believe how many people buy shoes that are the wrong size,” says Dr. Schaeffer, adding that many foot problems are caused by shoes that don’t fit well, whether they’re too long, too short, or too tight. “Some patients need custom-molded shoes with extra-heel depth or arch supports, which can be prescribed by your doctor,” he says.

Most ortho shoes come with full-foot support, but if you have a specific foot condition, you’ll want to shop for a shoe with added features. Here’s what to look for:

Orthopedic Shoes for Flat Feet: Women with flat feet should seek out comfortable shoes that are wider-lasted, “which means they shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom,” Fishkin says. “Instead, they should have a straight-across design underfoot.” While offering a regular heel area, there will be more space around the forefoot and ball of the foot than a typical shoe, which will cradle the foot and avoid painful pinching, chafing, and rubbing. Fishkin also suggests styles with enhanced stability and motion control features, as people with flat feet tend to overpronate, meaning their feet roll inward when walking.

Women with flat feet should seek out comfortable shoes that are wider-lasted, “which means they shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom,” Fishkin says. “Instead, they should have a straight-across design underfoot.” While offering a regular heel area, there will be more space around the forefoot and ball of the foot than a typical shoe, which will cradle the foot and avoid painful pinching, chafing, and rubbing. Fishkin also suggests styles with enhanced stability and motion control features, as people with flat feet tend to overpronate, meaning their feet roll inward when walking. Orthopedic Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis: Plantar fasciitis, a common inflammatory foot condition characterized by stabbing pain in the bottom of one or both feet, is triggered or worsened by wearing the wrong shoes. This is why selecting the right orthopedic shoes is crucial, says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. A neutral supportive shoe is key, but this will depend on your foot type. For example, anyone with tight, stiff feet should focus on finding a shoe with excellent structure and cushioning, making sure they are not “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. Those with flexible feet should focus on stability in the form of arch support. This helps increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourages high arches to drop to a more neutral position.

Plantar fasciitis, a common inflammatory foot condition characterized by stabbing pain in the bottom of one or both feet, is triggered or worsened by wearing the wrong shoes. This is why selecting the right orthopedic shoes is crucial, says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. A neutral supportive shoe is key, but this will depend on your foot type. For example, anyone with tight, stiff feet should focus on finding a shoe with excellent structure and cushioning, making sure they are not “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. Those with flexible feet should focus on stability in the form of arch support. This helps increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourages high arches to drop to a more neutral position. Orthopedic Shoes for High Arches: Women with high arches or those who need extra arch support will benefit from orthopedic shoes with built-in, well-padded and shock-absorbing insoles. “High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Jackie Sutera, New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. They should also stay away from rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. “The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion,” she says. Additionally, they should choose a shoe with a slight heel-toe drop (the difference between how high the shoe is in the heel versus the forefoot), which can minimize impact forces and ankle stress, says Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso.

Women with high arches or those who need extra arch support will benefit from orthopedic shoes with built-in, well-padded and shock-absorbing insoles. “High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Jackie Sutera, New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. They should also stay away from rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. “The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion,” she says. Additionally, they should choose a shoe with a slight heel-toe drop (the difference between how high the shoe is in the heel versus the forefoot), which can minimize impact forces and ankle stress, says Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso. Orthopedic Shoes for Ankle Pain or Weakness: Those with weak ankles or ankle pain should prioritize ankle support and non-slip features. “High-top tennis shoes are great for additional structure and support to prevent ankle injury,” says Dr. Dan Geller, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. “Running shoes may not always be the best for folks with weak ankles, as some can actually roll you out.” People with ankle pain or injuries should always consult a doctor first but generally look for a stable wide platform and deep heel cup to stabilize the foot and ankle better.

Those with weak ankles or ankle pain should prioritize ankle support and non-slip features. “High-top tennis shoes are great for additional structure and support to prevent ankle injury,” says Dr. Dan Geller, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. “Running shoes may not always be the best for folks with weak ankles, as some can actually roll you out.” People with ankle pain or injuries should always consult a doctor first but generally look for a stable wide platform and deep heel cup to stabilize the foot and ankle better. Orthopedic Shoes for Knee Pain: Women with knee pain should find shoes that help with proper alignment, offer joint support, and diffuse pressure away from the knee, explains Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. “Just as folks may need eyeglasses to help accommodate with vision, properly selected shoes can accommodate particular foot problems,” Dr. Mendeszoon says.

Women with knee pain should find shoes that help with proper alignment, offer joint support, and diffuse pressure away from the knee, explains Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. “Just as folks may need eyeglasses to help accommodate with vision, properly selected shoes can accommodate particular foot problems,” Dr. Mendeszoon says. Orthopedic Shoes for Back Pain: People with back pain should consider the source of the pain and also the activity that orthopedic shoes are needed for, says Dr. Mendeszoon. If you become sore after tough workouts, after walking, or if you stand on your feet all day, he suggests investing in a shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning — possibly even labeled as orthopedic — which will help relieve direct pressure to your pain points. “Someone with back pain is going to want a shoe that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” Dr. Mendeszoon adds. “You want a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop [aka one with an even amount of cushioning from heel to toe] and fits well both in length and width, since achieving proper foot alignment helps prevent all kinds of aches and pains, including in your back.”

People with back pain should consider the source of the pain and also the activity that orthopedic shoes are needed for, says Dr. Mendeszoon. If you become sore after tough workouts, after walking, or if you stand on your feet all day, he suggests investing in a shoe with shock absorption and strategic cushioning — possibly even labeled as orthopedic — which will help relieve direct pressure to your pain points. “Someone with back pain is going to want a shoe that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” Dr. Mendeszoon adds. “You want a shoe that doesn’t have a significant heel drop [aka one with an even amount of cushioning from heel to toe] and fits well both in length and width, since achieving proper foot alignment helps prevent all kinds of aches and pains, including in your back.” Orthopedic Shoes for Bunions: If you need shoes for bunions, seek out footwear that stabilizes the foot into the ideal neutral position, where weight is evenly distributed across the foot, suggests Dr. Glenn Davison, owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a Fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. This means that high heels are generally a no-no, he says. “A good corrective shoe will stabilize the foot,” he advises. Focus on finding orthopedic shoes that offer arch support, proper cushioning, a wide shoe fit, and a roomy toe box. To avoid painful friction, stay away from shoes with straight or narrow toe beds.

If you need shoes for bunions, seek out footwear that stabilizes the foot into the ideal neutral position, where weight is evenly distributed across the foot, suggests Dr. Glenn Davison, owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a Fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. This means that high heels are generally a no-no, he says. “A good corrective shoe will stabilize the foot,” he advises. Focus on finding orthopedic shoes that offer arch support, proper cushioning, a wide shoe fit, and a roomy toe box. To avoid painful friction, stay away from shoes with straight or narrow toe beds. Orthopedic Shoes for Diabetics: Diabetes affects feet in two primary ways, says Dr. Rushton. One is neuropathy, a condition that leaves people feeling “odd sensations in the feet, all the way to no sensation in the feet,” or burning, stinging, or cold sensations. The other: “Losing protective threshold,” says Dr. Rushton. This can result in an identified injury, eventually manifesting into more severe damage. Wide toe boxes and shoe structures with soft interiors and linings make the best diabetic shoes.

Diabetes affects feet in two primary ways, says Dr. Rushton. One is neuropathy, a condition that leaves people feeling “odd sensations in the feet, all the way to no sensation in the feet,” or burning, stinging, or cold sensations. The other: “Losing protective threshold,” says Dr. Rushton. This can result in an identified injury, eventually manifesting into more severe damage. Wide toe boxes and shoe structures with soft interiors and linings make the best diabetic shoes. Orthopedic Shoes for Heel Spurs: Heel spurs are “a growth of bone on the bottom of your heel,” which grow in the contour of your feet, explains Dr. Rushton. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground.” Look for orthopedic shoes or orthopedic sandals with a cushioned heel and anatomical arch support versus ballet flats to help promote healthy foot alignment. This will help the entire foot absorb the impact of every step, rather than just the heel.

Heel spurs are “a growth of bone on the bottom of your heel,” which grow in the contour of your feet, explains Dr. Rushton. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground.” Look for orthopedic shoes or orthopedic sandals with a cushioned heel and anatomical arch support versus ballet flats to help promote healthy foot alignment. This will help the entire foot absorb the impact of every step, rather than just the heel. Orthopedic Shoes for Wide Feet: If you feel pressure on the sides of your feet while wearing shoes, then you likely have wide feet, says Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon of Progressive Foot Care in New York. If you fall into this category, look for shoes that come in wide sizes. “The width should be snug, but not tight,” he says, adding that there should be 3/8 of an inch of space between your longest toe and the front of the shoe. “The forefoot of a pair of shoes should have ample room for toes,” he says, advising you to wiggle your toes when your try on shoes. If your toes feel confined, the shoes are too tight. “They shouldn’t feel like they’re pinching or squeezing the feet adversely.”

Orthotic Inserts vs. Orthopedic Shoes

Orthotics are shoe or heel inserts that can be custom-made specifically for you or purchased over the counter. Sometimes, you may need a prescription from a podiatrist, Dr. Schaeffer says. “They are a good, cheaper, and often beneficial alternative to orthopedic shoes,” he says. “Right now, only 12% of consumers own an insert, yet so many more people suffer from back and lower body pain.”

You can even purchase custom-fit orthotics on the Dr. Scholl’s website or in stores. This variety is clinically proven to provide five-in-one pain relief from the lower back, knees, achy feet and plantar fasciitis and heel pain. They’re matched for your unique foot geometry at the in-store kiosk. Each insert has three customized layers: the cushion layer which reduces shock, the 3D arch support designed for your arch shape, and foot length that allows you to move pain-free throughout your day, finished with the soft top cloth layer for all-day comfort.

How We Chose the Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To find the best orthopedic shoes for women, we researched and personally tested shoes for many types of foot conditions, occasions, and budgets spanning many popular brands, also taking into account hundreds of customer reviews. Additionally, we spoke to foot health experts for their top tips on what to look for in a quality orthopedic shoe, as well as asked for their go-to picks for shoes they would recommend to their patients. The orthopedic shoes on our list boast features our experts recommend, such as a contoured footbed, good arch support, and a wider toe box. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Miguel Cunha, DPM, is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. Cunha has years of experience as a foot and ankle surgeon, treating issues ranging from minor ailments to full-on reconstructive procedures.

Michael Fishkin is a pedorthist with Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists. He takes pride in helping his patients get down to the bottom of their foot, back, or knee issues to improve their quality of life.

Patrick McEneaney is a double board-certified podiatrist and owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. He is a fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons and Diplomate and the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery.

Brad Schaeffer, DPM, is a board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of the TLC show “My Feet Are Killing Me.”

Mike Rushton, DPM, is the co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. He has 13 years of experience specializing in conservative care and orthotic therapy.

Jackie Sutera, DPM, is a New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. She specializes in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology.

Emily Splichal, DPM, is a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso. She’s taught in 40 countries and to over 25,000 professionals.

Daniel Geller, DPM, is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. He specializes in sports injuries, post-traumatic reconstruction, diabetic foot care, and chronic conditions of the foot and ankle.

Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. He specializes in sports medicine, foot and ankle joint replacement surgery, and more.

Glenn Davison, DPM, FACFAS, is the owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He’s a published author in many scientific journals and has helped institute the Shoes for the Homeless program.

Bruce Pinker, DPM, is a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon of Progressive Foot Care in New York State. He treats foot and ankle trauma, diabetic foot injuries and infections, foot dermatology, and more.

Meet the Author

April Benshosan is a health journalist and editor who’s interviewed countless doctors and other medical professionals throughout her career. She’s super dedicated to arming people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health. Her work has been published in both print and digital outlets, including Women’s Health, SHAPE, VeryWell Fit, Health.com, LIVESTRONG.com, and more.