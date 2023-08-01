The 15 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, According to Experts

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gone are the days when you had to suffer through foot pain for the sake of fashion. Today, some of the best orthopedic shoes for women are comfortable and stylish enough to wear day into night. And ditching your unsupportive shoes in favor of ortho footwear can make a world of difference.
“Your feet are the foundation of your body,” says Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. “They are responsible not only for holding up the weight and determining the stability of the body, but also in maintaining postural alignment of your ankle, knees, and back as we move from one point to another,” Dr. Cunha says. That’s why it’s so important to wear supportive shoes.
Orthopedic shoes provide firm, but comfortable support to equally disperse bodyweight, without one area of the foot absorbing more than its share, which can lead to pain, injury, and avoidable foot problems. Plus, women are more likely to deal with foot issues like bunions and hammertoes (which can also be genetic) because they tend to “smush their feet into narrow toe boxes,” says board-certified podiatrist Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.
And there are so many different types of ortho shoes — such as performance sneakers for walking and running, practical shoes to wear at home to comfort your joints and muscles, and dress shoes for special occasions — making it easy to prioritize your foot health wherever you go. Plus, many orthopedic shoe brands these days have made their footwear fashionable, mainly thanks to the rise of the Gorpcore trend that’s made wearing functional pieces super in.
To help you find the best orthopedic shoe for your needs, we researched countless popular brands, tested some picks, and spoke to experts including Dr. Cunha, Dr. McEneaney, Brad Schaeffer, DPM, board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me, and pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists for their recommendations and expert advice on how to choose a quality ortho shoe. Check out our list of the top picks below.
Orthopedic shoes differ from regular footwear due to their supportive features, most notably, a built-in anatomically arched footbed that supports, cushions, and aligns your feet, Dr. Cunha says. “Orthopedic shoes are specifically designed to provide extra support and stability to alleviate stress and pain from the structure of the foot up through the ankle, leg, even hips, and your back,” explains Dr. Schaeffer.
In fact, orthopedic shoes are designed to accommodate all foot conditions that are most commonly associated with overpronation, which is important because our feet naturally pronate, or collapse when we stand and walk during the gait cycle, Dr. Cunha says.
So when we walk barefoot or wear shoes that lack the appropriate arch support, we overpronate for longer periods of time, which, in turn, may mess with the distribution of pressure and weight across the foot. “This imbalance places a tremendous amount of stress not only on the foot but also on the rest of the body as it affects our gait and posture,” Dr. Cunha says, adding that wearing the wrong shoes can contribute to common foot problems. “Overpronation may increase the progression of underlying foot deformities, such as bunions and hammertoes, and overuse injuries, such as neuromas, plantar fasciitis, posterior tibial tendonitis (shin splints), and Achilles Tendinitis.”
Dr. Schaeffer adds that today’s women’s orthopedic shoes are available in a wider range of sizes, “including length, width and heel/sole height,” and have removable insoles, as “most patients who need orthopedic shoes need custom-made orthotics that are specifically sized to the structure of their feet.” They also may have velcro closures, which makes it “as easy as possible for any patient, especially many older patients who have mobility and flexibility issues like arthritis, to get them on and off,” Dr. Schaeffer says. Also, expect a firmer heel and heavier-duty soles that “absorb impact and won’t slip.”
“As long as a shoe fits you properly and fits your needs, it can be classified as an orthopedic shoe,” Fishkin says. Here are the most important features to look for in a quality ortho shoe:
Most ortho shoes come with full-foot support, but if you have a specific foot condition, you’ll want to shop for a shoe with added features. Here’s what to look for:
Orthotics are shoe or heel inserts that can be custom-made specifically for you or purchased over the counter. Sometimes, you may need a prescription from a podiatrist, Dr. Schaeffer says. “They are a good, cheaper, and often beneficial alternative to orthopedic shoes,” he says. “Right now, only 12% of consumers own an insert, yet so many more people suffer from back and lower body pain.”
You can even purchase custom-fit orthotics on the Dr. Scholl’s website or in stores. This variety is clinically proven to provide five-in-one pain relief from the lower back, knees, achy feet and plantar fasciitis and heel pain. They’re matched for your unique foot geometry at the in-store kiosk. Each insert has three customized layers: the cushion layer which reduces shock, the 3D arch support designed for your arch shape, and foot length that allows you to move pain-free throughout your day, finished with the soft top cloth layer for all-day comfort.
To find the best orthopedic shoes for women, we researched and personally tested shoes for many types of foot conditions, occasions, and budgets spanning many popular brands, also taking into account hundreds of customer reviews. Additionally, we spoke to foot health experts for their top tips on what to look for in a quality orthopedic shoe, as well as asked for their go-to picks for shoes they would recommend to their patients. The orthopedic shoes on our list boast features our experts recommend, such as a contoured footbed, good arch support, and a wider toe box. Learn more about us here.
Miguel Cunha, DPM, is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. Cunha has years of experience as a foot and ankle surgeon, treating issues ranging from minor ailments to full-on reconstructive procedures.
Michael Fishkin is a pedorthist with Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists. He takes pride in helping his patients get down to the bottom of their foot, back, or knee issues to improve their quality of life.
Patrick McEneaney is a double board-certified podiatrist and owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. He is a fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons and Diplomate and the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery.
Brad Schaeffer, DPM, is a board-certified foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC and star of the TLC show “My Feet Are Killing Me.”
Mike Rushton, DPM, is the co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. He has 13 years of experience specializing in conservative care and orthotic therapy.
Jackie Sutera, DPM, is a New York-based podiatrist and Vionic Innovation Lab member. She specializes in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology.
Emily Splichal, DPM, is a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso. She’s taught in 40 countries and to over 25,000 professionals.
Daniel Geller, DPM, is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. He specializes in sports injuries, post-traumatic reconstruction, diabetic foot care, and chronic conditions of the foot and ankle.
Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, is a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. He specializes in sports medicine, foot and ankle joint replacement surgery, and more.
Glenn Davison, DPM, FACFAS, is the owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He’s a published author in many scientific journals and has helped institute the Shoes for the Homeless program.
Bruce Pinker, DPM, is a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon of Progressive Foot Care in New York State. He treats foot and ankle trauma, diabetic foot injuries and infections, foot dermatology, and more.
April Benshosan is a health journalist and editor who’s interviewed countless doctors and other medical professionals throughout her career. She’s super dedicated to arming people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health. Her work has been published in both print and digital outlets, including Women’s Health, SHAPE, VeryWell Fit, Health.com, LIVESTRONG.com, and more.
