The 12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis and Other Foot Pain

person wearing orange sneakers on pavement
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Best Tennis Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
New Balance FuelCell 996v5 Tennis Shoes
Buy Men’s At Zappos $107.99
Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Hoka Bondi 8 Road Running Shoes
Buy Men’s At Zappos $164.95
Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Nike Free RN NN Sneakers
Buy Men’s At Nike $100
Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis
Oofos Oocoozie Mule Shoe
Buy Men’s At Oofos $114.95
Best Hiking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes
Buy Women’s At Merrell $96.99
Best Sneakers for Plantar Fasciitis
Asics Gel-Venture 9 Sneakers
Buy Men’s At DSW $74.00
Best Cushioned Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Brooks Revel 6 Road Running Shoe
Buy Men’s At Brooks $100
Best dress shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Clarks Atticus LT Hi Boot
Buy Now At Clarks $130
Best Slip-on Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers
Buy Now At Amazon $119.99
Best Arch Support Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Altra Paradigm 6 Sneakers
Buy Men’s At Zappos $114.98
Best Orthopedic Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Orthofeet Orthopedic Sneakers
Buy Men’s At Orthofeet $134.95
Best All-Day Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Orthofeet Quincy Stretch Sneakers
Buy Now At Orthofeet $99.95

Foot pain is no fun. If you’ve ever experienced a sharp pain in the heel or arch of your foot you know a thing or two about plantar fasciitis pain. This common foot problem (it impacts as many as 1 in 10 people, according to the Cleveland Clinic) can greatly interfere with daily life, says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. But you can’t exactly take a break from standing or walking. So, keeping treatment options in mind and choosing the best shoes of plantar fasciitis will be crucial to your healing process.

The plantar fascia is a ligament that originates at the heel bone and spreads throughout the bottom of the foot, attaching to the toe bones. Plantar fasciitis occurs when the area becomes inflamed from overuse. Too much pressure leads to inflammation of the fascia, says Neha Pathak, a board-certified New York City-based podiatrist and head of Pathak Podiatry.

Anyone can experience plantar fasciitis, but runners and those who spend lots of time on their feet are most susceptible, simply due to overuse.

“People who are really active are likely to get [plantar fasciitis], but so are people who are overweight, who lose weight quickly or have flat feet or high arches” says Rushton. “Even one day standing at a shopping small can lead to a flare-up.”

The exact cause of plantar fasciitis can differ depending on each person’s anatomy. A foot that’s overly flexible, likely has issues with stability which can put strain on the ligament, says Rushton. Conversely, someone with a stiff plantar fascia may not have enough support or cushion in their shoes, which can led to pain, as well.

Luckily, the right pair of shoes can not just help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, but also prevent the painful foot condition in the first place. There are a few key features, such as arch support, stability in the footbed, and heel-to-toe drop that you should look for when choosing the best shoes for plantar fasciitis (more on these below), and there are lots of options on the market. No matter if you’re looking for casual shoes, walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, or running shoes for plantar fasciitis, there are more options than ever before so you don’t have to give up style for function and comfort. 

Below, we asked experts to share their picks as well as researched what’s currently available for shoppers right now to compile a list of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. No matter what the occasion, your feet will thank you for these styles.

Best Tennis Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
New Balance FuelCell 996v5 Tennis Shoes
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 2 options for each 
Special features: Good traction, lightweight, foam midsole, study rubber outsole
Retailer availability: New Balance, Zappos, Amazon
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
$107.99 Buy Men’s At Zappos
$134.99 Buy Women’s At ZAppos
$134.95 Buy Men’s At Amazon
$134.99 Buy Women’s At Amazon
Investing in the best tennis shoes now will keep you in the game for years to come. Focus on your serve and not on foot pain with New Balance’s FuelCell 996v5 tennis shoes. The supportive midsole provides great energy return, while outer traction keeps you quick and light on your feet. As some of the best New Balance shoes for plantar fasciitis, they come in a regular and a wide fit for any foot type.

What reviewers say: “Great support, grip, lightweight, super comfortable. I wore them twice and noticed my knee pain did not recur.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $107.99

Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Hoka Bondi 8 Road Running Shoes
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 16 men’s
Colorways: 21 options for women; 23 options for men
Special features: Neutral stability, plush cushion, recycled materials
Retailer availability: Zappos, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Dicks Sporting Goods Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
$164.95 Buy Men’s At Zappos
$164.95 Buy Women’s AT zappos
$165 Buy Men’s AT Nordstrom
$165 Buy Women’s AT Nordstrom
The Hoka One One Bondi 8 running shoes has earned The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance as doctor-recommended shoes for plantar fasciitis. “These Hokas have a really thick sole and good, stable base, making them a pretty darn good shoe for plantar fasciitis right now,” says Dr. Rushton. These best running shoes for plantar fasciitis also earn rave reviews for their neutral stability, maximum cushion, and soft and balanced feel for a smooth transition through the entire gait cycle.

What reviewers say: “After trying on I didn’t even want to take them off. They are super comfortable and I wear them to Orangetheory workouts several times a week.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $165

Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Nike Free RN NN Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 6 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 4 options for each
Special features: flexible Flyknit fabric, lightweight midsole
Retailer availability: Nike
Nike Top Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
$100 Buy Men’s At Nike
$100 Buy Women’s At Nike
Nike’s Free RN NN sneakers are highly rated by customers. Made for road running, these top Nike running shoes make a great walking shoe as well, as the sock-style sneaker is easy to slip on and super breathable thanks to its knit upper. The overall design is structured, with light cushioning that will give you a barefoot feeling — they’re some of the best women’s walking shoes for plantar fasciitis. 

What reviewers say: “Amazing shoe! Incredibly comfortable for walking, running, or just running errands. Very lightweight, and slips on like a pair of socks.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $100

Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis
Oofos Oocoozie Mule Shoe
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 8 to 12.5 men’s
Colorways: 6 options for women; 2 options for men
Special features: Machine-washable, impact-absorbing technology
Retailer availability: Oofos, Zappos
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
$114.95 Buy Men’s At Oofos
$114.95 Buy Women’s At Oofos
$119.95 Buy WoMen’s At Zappos
Lounging at home in a pair of slippers or slides that don’t offer proper foot support can take all the fun out of chilling out. Plus, doctors don’t reccommend walking barefoot if you have plantar fasciitis. Protect your feet with these slippers for plantar fasciitis. The ideal pick for anyone, these Oofos slipper mules are the perfect pair of men’s and women’s slippers to easily slip on indoors. Unlike most house shoes, these supportive slippers offer arch support and foam padding. They’re lightweight and easy to get around in, perfect for supporting sore knees or your lower back. For a lifestyle option, try Oofos sandals, which are some of the best sandals for plantar fasciitis

What reviewers say: “I bought a pair of these for myself and my husband. He has been having foot pain and put these on and fell in love!! They are the only shoes he wears around the house now.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $114.95

Best Hiking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes
Size range: 5 to 11 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 5 options for women; 8 options for men
Special features: 10mm heel-to-toe drop, lightweight, hybrid design
Retailer availability: REI, Merrell
REI Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
On Sale 25% off
$96.99 Buy Women’s At Merrell
$96.99 Buy Women’s At MerreLl
$90.93 Buy Men’s At REI
$90.93 Buy Women’s At Rei
Some of the best hiking boots for men to wear on any adventure (and a great pair of hiking boots for women) as well, the Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes cut down the bulk of typical hiking boots — meaning less foot fatigue miles into a long hike. Breathable outer material fights sweat and foot fungus, while a toe cap works in tandem with your best hiking socks to protect your feet in tough terrain. The foam insole supports proper anatomical alignment.

What reviewers say: “Read a lot of reviews before choosing these and they definitely live up to the hype! Comfortable, great sizing, good grip and tread, protective.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $90.93

Best Sneakers for Plantar Fasciitis
Asics Gel-Venture 9 Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 14 options for women; 15 options for men
Special features: 10 mm heel-to-toe drop, supportive for all-day wear
Retailer availability: Asics, DSW, Zappos
DSW Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
On Sale 8% off
$74.00 Buy Men’s At DSW
$69.99 Buy Women’s At DsW
$64.95 Buy Men’s At Zappos
$64.95 Buy Women’s At Zappos
In addition to being great active shoes for workouts and outdoor adventures, these are so comfortable and supportive, we’ve even named them some of the best shoes for nurses who need shoes for standing all day. Asics’ Gel-Venture 9 has rearfoot gel cushioning to support your heel and create a smooth weight transition with every step. The outsole offers excellent durability whether you like to train at the gym or outdoors. And, there’s a removable insole for extra comfort. Bonus: Try wearing them with compression socks for plantar fasciitis

What reviewers say: “Highly recommend these to anyone looking for a comfortable, high quality walking shoe.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $64.95

Best Cushioned Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Brooks Revel 6 Road Running Shoe
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 15 options for women; 12 options for men
Special features: Neutral support, 10 mm heel-to-toe drop
Retailer availability: Brooks, Amazon, Zappos
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
$100 Buy Men’s At Brooks
$100 Buy Women’s AT Brooks
$99.95 Buy Men’s At Amazon
$99.95 Buy Women’s At Amazon
Brooks Revel 6 is an excellent all-around athletic shoe for preventing and combatting plantar fasciitis. At only $100, these top Brooks shoes for plantar fasciitis pack a lot of bang for their buck, with lightweight cushioning crafted for proper foot positioning. The responsive outsole offers a springy feel, making these a great shoe to wear all day and avoid foot fatigue. The mesh outer is light and molds to your foot while remaining breathable.

What reviewers say: “These shoes are terrific! Was able to wear immediately with no break in time. I’m in my late eighties and wanted to have some fun with comfortable and supportive shoes.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95

Best dress shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Clarks Atticus LT Hi Boot
Size range: 7 to 13 men’s
Colorways: One
Special features: foam footbed, lightweight sole, premium suede
Retailer availability: Clarks, Zappos, Amazon
Clarks Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
$130 Buy Now At Clarks
$107.96 Buy Now At ZAppos
$119.95 Buy Now At Amazon
You’d never know Clarks Atticus Hi Boot was crafted with ergonomic foot support in mind. Paired with khakis and a blazer, or even a suit, these are some of the best boots for plantar fasciitis, and they’re an on-trend option to get you through the work week. An OrthoLite footbed offers plenty of underfoot cushioning to lessen foot stress, thereby alleviating or preventing plantar fasciitis. This is an excellent option for those occasions when sneakers just aren’t appropriate. For a similar women’s style with the same footbed and comfort, try the Clarks Cologne Arlo 2. 

What reviewers say: “Comfortable from the start. Lightweight” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $107.96

Best Slip-on Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 11 women’s
Colorways: Three options
Special features: Elastic tongue for easy on-off, stylish for every day
Retailer availability: Vionic, Amazon, DSW, Zappos
Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
DSW Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
$119.99 Buy Now At Amazon
$119.99 Buy Now At DSW
$119.95 Buy Now At ZAppos
Vionic is an orthopedic shoe brand known for crafting stylish shoes that work hard to protect and support your feet. An excellent style for plantar fasciitis and one of the best women’s slip-on sneakers you can buy, Vionic’s Zinah is versatile, chic and oh-so comfortable. A mix of leather, nubuck, and faux exotic trim makes it a sophisticated pick that can easily take you from work to the weekend, while its stable heel, arch support and cushioning promise to keep feet happy for hours — they’re some of the best women’s shoes for plantar fasciitis, period.

What reviewers say: “perfect for walking the granite sidewalks and roads in Europe. I have planter fasciitis and I could walk all day in these shoes.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $119.95

Best Arch Support Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Altra Paradigm 6 Sneakers
Size range: 5.5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 15 men’s
Colorways: 7 options for women; 6 options for men
Special features: Olympic athlete-approved, very supportive
Retailer availability: Altra, Zappos, REI
Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
REI Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
On Sale 32% off
$114.98 Buy Men’s At Zappos
$169.95 Buy WoMen’s At Zappos
$124.73 Buy Men’s At REI
$118.93 Buy WoMen’s At REI
The Altra Paradigm has the APMA Seal of Acceptance, and Olympic runner Kara Goucher helped design the shoe. The midsole foam offers extra bounce and cushioning where you need it most. Altra sneakers are designed to encourage proper foot alignment and provide a soft landing with every step. 

What reviewers say: “They are comfortable and cushiony, but also incredibly stable and solid.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $114.98

Best Orthopedic Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Orthofeet Orthopedic Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s; 7 to 14 men’s; available in five widths 
Colorways: Multiple
Special features: Cushioned heel, wide toe box, arch support
Retailer availability: Orthofeet
Orthofeet Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars
$134.95 Buy Men’s At Orthofeet
$134.95 Buy WoMen’s At Orthofeet
Available in extended widths fit all foot sizes, Orthofeet’s Orthopedic sneakers boast all the hallmarks of the best orthopedic shoes. Premium orthotic insoles offer anatomical arch support, as multiple layers of cushioning give each step a pillow-like feel.  The roomy toe box allows for plenty of space for bunions and hammer toes as well.

What Reviewers Say: “These are the most comfortable walking shoes I have ever owned. I have already recommended them to several people, and will continue to do so.” 

Price upon publish date of this article: $134.95
Best All-Day Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Orthofeet Quincy Stretch Sneakers
Size range: 5 to 12 women’s
Colorways: 3 options
Special features: adjustable arch support, insoles with heel pain rellief
Retailer availability: Orthofeet
Orthofeet Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars
On Sale 26% off
$99.95 Buy Now At Orthofeet
What’s more cumbersome than one foot ailment? Multiple painful issues. Luckily, if you’re suffering from bunions and plantar fasciitis, there are comfortable sneakers for women that will support you in more than one way, like Orthofeet’s Quincy Stretch Sneakers. Dubbed one of the best shoes for bunions by a podiatrist, these boast a flexible outer and come in multiple widths to accommodate the bony protrusions. Additionally, they offer anatomical arch and heel support to relieve tension on the plantar fascia. For a similar men’s style try the Tacoma Stretch Knit shoe.

What reviewers say: “My feet are more comfortable in them than with no shoes on at all.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

For many people, staying off your feet for several weeks (plantar fasciitis can take four to six weeks to heal) is unrealistic. Finding the proper footwear can allow you to stay active while also preventing or alleviating plantar fasciitis pain.

  • Support: Most people will benefit from a neutral supportive shoe. If you have tight, stiff feet, look for pairs with excellent cushioning, but not that are “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. Rather, seek out pairs with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step.
  • Stability: Dr. Rushton says it’s all about “achieving a balance between cushion and stability.” And for those with flexible feet, great stability is especially important. “No matter what, you want arch support,” Dr. Rushton emphasizes. This will help increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position.
  • Arch support: “I always make sure to remind my patients, as a rule of thumb, that if they can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” says Pathak. She explains that you also want to look for styles with more rigid heel counters, so that if you are a pronator, the shoe can keep your heel in a neutral position. “This will take undue pressure off of your inflamed plantar fascia,” she says.
  • Firm heel counter: The ultimate goal is positioning the foot optimally so that body weight is distributed as evenly as possible, thereby avoiding overtaxing the plantar fascia. Supporting and stabilizing the heel can help to reduce the risk of developing a heel spur as well, as this is commonly associated with plantar fasciitis, says Melissa Prestipino, DPT, a licensed physical therapist and owner of Maize & Blue Rehab in Sparta, New Jersey. 
  • High heel-to-toe drop: Heel-to-toe drop refers to the difference in thickness of a shoe’s sole between the heel and forefoot. A good range for the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis is 7 to 12 mm, says says Dr. Hilary Brenner, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and foot surgeon. This will help put more pressure on the forefoot to take some of the stress off the plantar fascia; making any style with these qualities some of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis and heel spurs.

How We Chose the Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. Learn more about Footwear News here.

To help narrow down your search for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis and other foot pain, we consulted multiple experts in the field of podiatry and orthopedics and looked for shoes that had features recommended by foot pros. When available, we consulted published research regarding plantar fasciitis and the type of footwear that is best for those with it. Customer reviews and footwear market research helped to round out our selection for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, so you can know other people with the same all-too-common issue also stand by these picks.

There are plantar fasciitis-friendly shoes for running, walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, and even everyday pairs for times when you can’t get away with wearing athletic sneakers. Bottom line: There are plenty of stylish and comfortable shoes for men and women to help relieve pain from plantar fasciitis, bunions and hammertoes. And it’s worth checking out some of the best insoles for plantar fasciitis, too, in case you need extra support.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Hillary Brenner, DPM, is a New York-based podiatrist and foot surgeon and is also a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). She has received extensive training in new foot care technologies such as shock wave therapy, which can be used to treat plantar fasciitis.

Melissa Prestipino, DPT, a licensed physical therapist and owner of Maize & Blue Rehab in Sparta, NJ. She has treated many patients with plantar fasciitis over the years and takes special interest in foot issues as she has been a ballet dancer for many years.

Dr. Mike Rushton, DPM, is a podiatrist and co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. He specializes in conservative care and orthotic therapy.

Dr. Neha Pathak is a New York City-based podiatrist and head of Pathak Podiatry. Her practices provides treatments for ankle pain, tendon pain, heel pain, planter wart removal, ankle sprain, and more.

Meet the Author

Alyssa Sparacino is a content strategist, editor, and writer with a focus on fitness, health, and wellness with more than a decade of experience in digital media. She most recently held the role of editorial director at Shape. Her writing has been published in outlets including Shape, Health, What to Expect, Men’s Journal, Travel & Leisure, and more. Sparacino holds a personal training certification with the American Council on Exercise.

