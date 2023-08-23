The 12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis and Other Foot Pain

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Foot pain is no fun. If you’ve ever experienced a sharp pain in the heel or arch of your foot you know a thing or two about plantar fasciitis pain. This common foot problem (it impacts as many as 1 in 10 people, according to the Cleveland Clinic) can greatly interfere with daily life, says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics in St. George, Utah. But you can’t exactly take a break from standing or walking. So, keeping treatment options in mind and choosing the best shoes of plantar fasciitis will be crucial to your healing process.

The plantar fascia is a ligament that originates at the heel bone and spreads throughout the bottom of the foot, attaching to the toe bones. Plantar fasciitis occurs when the area becomes inflamed from overuse. Too much pressure leads to inflammation of the fascia, says Neha Pathak, a board-certified New York City-based podiatrist and head of Pathak Podiatry.

Anyone can experience plantar fasciitis, but runners and those who spend lots of time on their feet are most susceptible, simply due to overuse.

“People who are really active are likely to get [plantar fasciitis], but so are people who are overweight, who lose weight quickly or have flat feet or high arches” says Rushton. “Even one day standing at a shopping small can lead to a flare-up.”

The exact cause of plantar fasciitis can differ depending on each person’s anatomy. A foot that’s overly flexible, likely has issues with stability which can put strain on the ligament, says Rushton. Conversely, someone with a stiff plantar fascia may not have enough support or cushion in their shoes, which can led to pain, as well.

Luckily, the right pair of shoes can not just help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, but also prevent the painful foot condition in the first place. There are a few key features, such as arch support, stability in the footbed, and heel-to-toe drop that you should look for when choosing the best shoes for plantar fasciitis (more on these below), and there are lots of options on the market. No matter if you’re looking for casual shoes, walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, or running shoes for plantar fasciitis, there are more options than ever before so you don’t have to give up style for function and comfort.

Below, we asked experts to share their picks as well as researched what’s currently available for shoppers right now to compile a list of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. No matter what the occasion, your feet will thank you for these styles.

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

For many people, staying off your feet for several weeks (plantar fasciitis can take four to six weeks to heal) is unrealistic. Finding the proper footwear can allow you to stay active while also preventing or alleviating plantar fasciitis pain.

Support: Most people will benefit from a neutral supportive shoe. If you have tight, stiff feet, look for pairs with excellent cushioning, but not that are “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. Rather, seek out pairs with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step.

Most people will benefit from a neutral supportive shoe. If you have tight, stiff feet, look for pairs with excellent cushioning, but not that are “so soft you’re not finding the ground,” Dr. Rushton says. Rather, seek out pairs with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step. Stability: Dr. Rushton says it’s all about “achieving a balance between cushion and stability.” And for those with flexible feet, great stability is especially important. “No matter what, you want arch support,” Dr. Rushton emphasizes. This will help increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position.

Dr. Rushton says it’s all about “achieving a balance between cushion and stability.” And for those with flexible feet, great stability is especially important. “No matter what, you want arch support,” Dr. Rushton emphasizes. This will help increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position. Arch support: “I always make sure to remind my patients, as a rule of thumb, that if they can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” says Pathak. She explains that you also want to look for styles with more rigid heel counters, so that if you are a pronator, the shoe can keep your heel in a neutral position. “This will take undue pressure off of your inflamed plantar fascia,” she says.

“I always make sure to remind my patients, as a rule of thumb, that if they can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” says Pathak. She explains that you also want to look for styles with more rigid heel counters, so that if you are a pronator, the shoe can keep your heel in a neutral position. “This will take undue pressure off of your inflamed plantar fascia,” she says. Firm heel counter: The ultimate goal is positioning the foot optimally so that body weight is distributed as evenly as possible, thereby avoiding overtaxing the plantar fascia. Supporting and stabilizing the heel can help to reduce the risk of developing a heel spur as well, as this is commonly associated with plantar fasciitis, says Melissa Prestipino, DPT, a licensed physical therapist and owner of Maize & Blue Rehab in Sparta, New Jersey.

The ultimate goal is positioning the foot optimally so that body weight is distributed as evenly as possible, thereby avoiding overtaxing the plantar fascia. Supporting and stabilizing the heel can help to reduce the risk of developing a heel spur as well, as this is commonly associated with plantar fasciitis, says Melissa Prestipino, DPT, a licensed physical therapist and owner of Maize & Blue Rehab in Sparta, New Jersey. High heel-to-toe drop: Heel-to-toe drop refers to the difference in thickness of a shoe’s sole between the heel and forefoot. A good range for the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis is 7 to 12 mm, says says Dr. Hilary Brenner, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and foot surgeon. This will help put more pressure on the forefoot to take some of the stress off the plantar fascia; making any style with these qualities some of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis and heel spurs.

How We Chose the Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. Learn more about Footwear News here.

To help narrow down your search for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis and other foot pain, we consulted multiple experts in the field of podiatry and orthopedics and looked for shoes that had features recommended by foot pros. When available, we consulted published research regarding plantar fasciitis and the type of footwear that is best for those with it. Customer reviews and footwear market research helped to round out our selection for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, so you can know other people with the same all-too-common issue also stand by these picks.

There are plantar fasciitis-friendly shoes for running, walking shoes for plantar fasciitis, and even everyday pairs for times when you can’t get away with wearing athletic sneakers. Bottom line: There are plenty of stylish and comfortable shoes for men and women to help relieve pain from plantar fasciitis, bunions and hammertoes. And it’s worth checking out some of the best insoles for plantar fasciitis, too, in case you need extra support.

