The 18 Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Maximum Comfort and Speed

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The level of cushioning you are looking for from run to run can vary greatly. And there are so many factors to consider when you’re searching for the best cushioned running shoes. “Cushioned” might mean something very different for you the day after a marathon versus the day after a rest day, so it’s important to understand what the best cushioned running shoe is for you, and when different levels of cushioning will be beneficial to your running routine.

Any day of the year, cushioned running shoes do carry definite benefits. The most immediate is that they lessen the impact of repeated ground strike on your foot. Think about it like a shock absorber on a mountain bike. The more cushioning you have between your foot and the ground, the less you are going to feel the impact. But how those benefits translate from runner to runner can vary widely. “While we all seek the immediate comfort a cushioned shoe can provide, the benefit of the shoe ultimately depends on your individual biomechanics and how they work with the materials and geometries used in the design,” says Bekah Broe, director of product performance footwear at Hoka. A bit of extra cushioning can be particularly beneficial for underpronators who may need running shoes for plantar fasciitis, heel pain, or achilles tendonitis.

If you polled a group of runners and asked them to describe what a “cushioned” running shoe looks and feels like, they would probably describe something with a thick midsole that feels soft underfoot. But is that the whole truth? The reality is that the best cushioned running shoe can look and feel very different depending on the runner.

“Heavier runners compress the foam more than their lighter counterparts do, so what one runner finds cushioned, another may not,” advises running coach Cory Smith. And while increased cushioning generally provides a soft feeling that lessens the impact of ground strike, “it’s only one element in the underfoot formula that brings a running experience to life,” says Broe.

Brands have continued to innovate the space over the years, constantly introducing new tech that strives to provide the best cushioned stride for any type of runner. If you’re after lightweight foam for the pavement, Adidas’ Ultraboost technology has you covered. Do you need trail running shoes with rigidity underfoot? Hoka’s got you with carbon fiber plates. All of the products we reviewed and selected feature the latest tech to ensure you’re equipped with the best gear to cushion your foot.

We consulted running experts to help demystify what makes the best cushioned running shoes in 2023 for both men and women. Keep reading to see our top picks for running shoes with cushioning, along with expert tips for what to look for in a cushioned running shoe for every foot type and condition.

Courtesy of Nike Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Marathon Racing Nike Alphafly 2 Running Shoes Size range: 6 to 15 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Weight: 8.0 oz (men’s); 8.0 oz (women’s)

Colorways: 2 options for men’s; 3 options for women’s

Materials: ZoomX + Zoom Air midsole

Drop: 4 millimeters

Pros: A combination of ZoomX cushioning, a full-length carbon fiber plate and two AirZoom cushioning units in the forefoot make this one heck of a high performance distance shoe.

Cons: Pricey $275 Buy Men’s At Nike $275 Buy Women’s AT Nike



Despite its futuristic, semi-clunky appearance, it’s a remarkably smooth shoe for efficient runners. It’s certainly more geared toward the competitive runner versus the recreational one due to its tall 40 millimeter/36 millimeter stack height (registering just below the World Athletics limit) that feels somewhat unstable at slower paces. Since its inception in 2018, Coach Smith has been recommending it to all of his clients looking to set a personal best that clocks in around or is better than their Boston Marathon qualifying time.



What reviewers say: “Just the best running shoes I’ve ever used and I’ve tried many different brands!! I’m a long time runner and triathlete and love running in these shoes!!” If ever there was a GOAT marathon racing shoe, a shoe that has perhaps set more marathon records and personal bests than any other shoe in history, the Nike Alphafly 2 is it. Speed and cushioning are typically two opposing forces, and highly cushioned shoes tend to weigh more and feel too bulky, making them better meant for easy running. The Alphafly 2 mystically breaks that mold. What’s the secret sauce to one of Nike’s best running shoes ? The combination of Nike’s highest rebounding foam, ZoomX, a rigid full-length carbon fiber plate and two Air Zoom Units in the forefoot–making it the best cushioned running shoes with forefront cushioning.Despite its futuristic, semi-clunky appearance, it’s a remarkably smooth shoe for efficient runners. It’s certainly more geared toward the competitive runner versus the recreational one due to its tall 40 millimeter/36 millimeter stack height (registering just below the World Athletics limit) that feels somewhat unstable at slower paces. Since its inception in 2018, Coach Smith has been recommending it to all of his clients looking to set a personal best that clocks in around or is better than their Boston Marathon qualifying time.“Just the best running shoes I’ve ever used and I’ve tried many different brands!! I’m a long time runner and triathlete and love running in these shoes!!”

Best Adidas Cushioned Running Shoes Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes Size range: 5 to 14 men’s; 5.5 to 10 (women’s)

Colors: 11 options for men’s; 10 options for women’s

Weight: 10.3 oz (men’s); 9.2 oz (women’s)

Materials: BOOST midsole

Drop: 10 millimeters

Pros: Huge improvements to reduce the weight of these shoes mean you can have excellent cushioning and comfort without sacrificing speed.

Cons: They are so good looking you’ll have trouble only wearing them on your runs. $190 Buy Men’s At Adidas $190 Buy Women’s At Adidas



All that comfort and cushioning does come at the expense of weight, though. The first generations of this shoe clocked in at nearly 12 ounces for men and 10 ounces for women, which made it one of the heaviest cushioned shoes we tested. Thankfully, Adidas has managed to shave off nearly 2 oz of weight in the newer models, which make these much more appropriate for a range of tempos. We still love them for recovery runs though. When your legs are dead-flat, there’s nothing better than a thick slab of Boost cushioning underfoot to soften the impact.



Excellent performance aside, these also make for some of the best cushioned running shoes for standing all day or walking. Sneakerheads love the Ultraboost for its clean, classic aesthetic, so you’ll look great around town–even if you’re moving at a slower pace.



What reviewers say: “I have been wearing Adidas Ultraboost model shoes for many years and they are the best shoe I have ever owned. They fit like a glove and are perfect for walking or running. I would not change them for any other shoe.” If comfortable luxury is what you’re after, look no further than the adidas Ultraboost Light, one of the best Adidas running shoes to buy now. (It’s no wonder with excellent siblings like the Ultraboost 22 available as well) Featuring adidas’ plush yet high energy-return Boost midsole and a sock-like knit upper, the adidas Ultraboost Light had the best step-in comfort of all the shoes we tested. With stack heights of 33 millimeters in the heel and 23 millimeters in the forefoot, the style makes it feel as if you’re running on a bed of pillows.All that comfort and cushioning does come at the expense of weight, though. The first generations of this shoe clocked in at nearly 12 ounces for men and 10 ounces for women, which made it one of the heaviest cushioned shoes we tested. Thankfully, Adidas has managed to shave off nearly 2 oz of weight in the newer models, which make these much more appropriate for a range of tempos. We still love them for recovery runs though. When your legs are dead-flat, there’s nothing better than a thick slab of Boost cushioning underfoot to soften the impact.Excellent performance aside, these also make for some of the best cushioned running shoes for standing all day or walking. Sneakerheads love the Ultraboost for its clean, classic aesthetic, so you’ll look great around town–even if you’re moving at a slower pace.“I have been wearing Adidas Ultraboost model shoes for many years and they are the best shoe I have ever owned. They fit like a glove and are perfect for walking or running. I would not change them for any other shoe.”

retailer Best Cushioned Running Shoe for Heavy Runners Hoka Bondi X Running Shoes Size range: 7-16 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 5 options for men; 4 options for women

Weight: 11.0 oz (men’s); 9.0 oz (women’s)

Materials: EVA Foam midsole

Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros: Ultra-plush cushioning with over 1.5 inches of padding dampening every footstrike, plus carbon fiber plates that help propel you forward.

Cons: All that padding makes these pretty heavy shoes that might slow you down a bit. $172 Buy Men’s AT ZAppos $215 Buy Women’s At Zappos



Fans of the Bondi will be happy to hear that the brand has consistently maintained the ride of the shoe. Improvements to the upper, such as enhanced padded at the heel collar and redesigned TPU overlays, give the Bondi X a more comfortable fit and secure midfoot wrap. But what really sets the Bondi X apart are the carbon fiber plates that will help propel you towards the finish line whether its race day or… Monday.



What reviewers say: “Recently purchased the Bondi X and they’re a home run. Ready for the road right out of the box. Perfect fit, perfect cushioning, awesome looks and made to last. A fantastic shoe. This is my 3rd pair of Hokas and it won’t be my last.” If you’re the type of runner who agrees there’s no such thing as too much cushioning, the Bondi X is for you. As one of the most cushioned running shoes you can buy across all brands, Hoka’s flagship maximum cushioned trainer boasts a whopping stack height of 40 millimeters in the heel and 36 millimeters in the forefoot (to put that into perspective, that’s over 1.5 inches of plush cushioning damping each footstrike). Underfoot, you’ll find that soft, full-length compression-molded EVA midsole with the classic Hoka rocker geometry pushes your foot forward during toe-offs.Fans of the Bondi will be happy to hear that the brand has consistently maintained the ride of the shoe. Improvements to the upper, such as enhanced padded at the heel collar and redesigned TPU overlays, give the Bondi X a more comfortable fit and secure midfoot wrap. But what really sets the Bondi X apart are the carbon fiber plates that will help propel you towards the finish line whether its race day or… Monday.“Recently purchased the Bondi X and they’re a home run. Ready for the road right out of the box. Perfect fit, perfect cushioning, awesome looks and made to last. A fantastic shoe. This is my 3rd pair of Hokas and it won’t be my last.”

Courtesy of Nordstrom Asics Nimbus 25 Shoes Size range: 6 to 16 men’s; 5 to 13 for women

Colorways: 19 options for men; 16 options for women

Weight: 10.2 oz (men’s); 9.1 oz (women’s)

Materials: FF Blast Eco Plus midsole

Drop: 8 millimeters

Pros: The extremely wide and stable full-length FlyteFoam midsole provides excellent cushioning and stands up well to compression.

Cons: The mesh upper is plush but less breathable than others. $160 Buy Men’s AT Zappos $160 Buy Women’s AT Zappos



What reviewers say: “They are just heavenly to wear and I wouldn’t change a thing.” Named for the type of puffy cloud you daydream about, the Nimbus 25 delivers on its namesake with a dreamy, cloud-like ride. Unlike previous versions, the Nimbus 25 cushioned running shoes feature a full Flytefoam Blast midsole that eschews the use of a gel window. The result is a shoe that provides superior cushioning from a midsole that stands up extremely well to compression and really any weight load. The midsole is also wider than many, creating a stable base and making this a superior neutral shoe suitable for runners of any weight class.“They are just heavenly to wear and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Saucony Triumph 21 Running Shoes Size range: 7 to 15 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 6 options for men’s; 7 options for women’s

Weight: 9.8 oz (men’s); 8.8 oz (women’s)

Materials: PWRRUN+ midsole

Drop: 10 millimeters

Pros: Improvements to the cushioning system with the addition of PWRRUN+ make this a light, plush ride, while the PWRRUN sockliner keeps your foot securely in place.

Cons: Some reviewers report that the toe box is slightly narrow. $160 Buy Men’s At Zappos $160 BUY WoMEN’S AT Zappos



What reviewers say: “I have been running for more years than I want to count, and if I want to keep running, I have to keep my feet happy. The Saucony Triumph 21 has the amazing PWRRun+ cushioned sole that softens every step and protects feet and knees from the possible jarring that can come from running.” As soon as you pick up the new Saucony Triumph 21 , you can literally feel the difference from earlier models. The new and enhanced PWRRUN+ foam midsole is shockingly lightweight, but still manages to provide a wonderfully cushy, plush ride under foot. Coupled with the PWRRUN+ sockliner that keeps your foot securely locked in place this is one heck of a shoe for those looking to keep their foot in a neutral position. Tack on a stylish design from 100% vegan and recycled materials and not only will your foot feel great across any distance but you’ll have a clear conscience as well.“I have been running for more years than I want to count, and if I want to keep running, I have to keep my feet happy. The Saucony Triumph 21 has the amazing PWRRun+ cushioned sole that softens every step and protects feet and knees from the possible jarring that can come from running.”

Courtesy of Asics Best Neutral Cushioned Running Shoe Asics Novablast 3 Running Shoes Size range: 6 to 15 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 14 options for men; 13 options for women

Weight: 8.9 oz (men’s); 7.8 oz (women’s)

Materials: Flytefoam Blast PLUS Midsole

Drop: 8 millimeters

Pros: The Flytefoam Blast midsole features an over-exaggerated heel that helps neutralize your foot position while also offering a soft, smooth ride.

Cons: Quite a different ride from our normal firm expectations for Asics, but that definitely isn’t a bad thing. Just be prepared to be surprised if you’re an Asics devotee. $140 Buy Men’s AT Zappos $140 Buy Women’s At Zappos $140 Buy Women’s at Nordstrom



What Reviewers Say: “They are my current standard choice for asphalt/concrete running training. They are cushy and bouncy, while also allowing me to run faster if I choose to. I believe that thanks to these shoes I improved my running form. These are neutral shoes, and thanks to the softness of the sole foam I discovered that I’m slightly pronating, which even computer imaging of my feet did not pick up. Knowing this helped me a lot to adjust how I run as well. If you are a neutral runner, and want an upgrade over your typical beginner running trainers, these shoes should be on the top of your list.” Coach Smith very clearly remembers when he first saw the Asics Novablast at a running conference in Austin, Texas. His eyes were immediately drawn to its eye-catching midsole with sharp geometric lines. Upon putting the shoes on, he found the step-in to be amazing yet very uncharacteristic of Asics, as the brand’s styles always offered a firmer underfoot feeling. Everything from this cushioned running shoe’s plush midsole to its nicely padded upper screams comfort. And while running in these, the experience is no different. The Flytefoam Blast midsole offers up a soft, smooth ride perfect for everyday runs, with one reviewer mentioning the style is ideal for athletes who “prefer a bouncy, cushioned feel but also like to pick up the pace a little.” With an over-exaggerated midsole under the heel and eight millimeter drop, the Novablast 3 builds on the excellence of previous models and is a great choice for rearfoot strikers seeking a neutral shoe. If you haven’t worn an Asics running shoe in a while, this is the one we suggest you try.“They are my current standard choice for asphalt/concrete running training. They are cushy and bouncy, while also allowing me to run faster if I choose to. I believe that thanks to these shoes I improved my running form. These are neutral shoes, and thanks to the softness of the sole foam I discovered that I’m slightly pronating, which even computer imaging of my feet did not pick up. Knowing this helped me a lot to adjust how I run as well. If you are a neutral runner, and want an upgrade over your typical beginner running trainers, these shoes should be on the top of your list.”

Best Lightweight Cushioned Running Shoe Craft Pro Endurance Running Shoes Size range: 8 to 13 men’s; 6 to 10 women’s

Colorways: 6 options for men’s; 5 options for women’s

Weight: 8.1 oz (men’s) | 7.4 oz (women’s)

Materials: Px Foam Midsole

Drop: 9 millimeters

Pros: The Px foam midsole is a technology normally reserved for ultralight, carbon fiber super shoes. Using it in a relatively affordable runner is a real treat.

Cons: You’re paying a premium price for a premium product, but nothing that out of line from other higher-end running shoes. $139 Buy Men’s At Amazon $139 Buy Women’s At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I absolutely love these shoes. The way they run, the way they return energy with a quick stride. I find myself reaching for these shoes over and over. 100% recommend!” This Swedish-born sports brand is taking the U.S. running market by storm. Almost all boutique brand running shoes we’ve tested have fallen short of those from big labels, but we’ve been increasingly impressed by the quality of Craft’s running shoes — and the Pro Endurance is its best model yet, in our opinion. This max cushioned running shoes creates an outstanding ride quality that’s equal parts smooth and bouncy. The lively feeling is thanks to a premium midsole foam called Px, which is more commonly found in today’s carbon fiber super shoes. With 36 millimeters of Px under the heel, Craft doesn’t skimp on the soft stuff. And although you might think all that cushioning adds weight, the Pro Endurance comes in at just over eight ounces for men and seven ounces for women — making it one of the lightest max cushioned shoes you can buy.“I absolutely love these shoes. The way they run, the way they return energy with a quick stride. I find myself reaching for these shoes over and over. 100% recommend!”

Courtesy of Hoka Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoes Size range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 16 options for men’s; 14 options for women’s

Weight: 7.7 oz (men’s); 7.2 oz (women’s)

Materials: Compression molded foam midsole

Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros: Excellent cushioning and yet still lightweight enough to take out on a tempo run.

Cons: The midsole doesn’t hold up as long as other models and may require you to replace your shoes more frequently. $125 Buy Men’s At Zappos $125 Buy WOmen’s AT ZAppos



What reviewers say: “Very lightweight and very responsive shoes. I’ve taken them on a few 3 mile and 8-10 mile runs and they have been great on both. Good size toe box so my feet don’t feel squished.” For fans of minimalist running shoes who don’t want to drag their feet down with the weight of materials, the Rincon 3 is a great all around shoe. It can truly meet you where you are on any given day, thanks to its extremely lightweight construction. It’s cushioned enough to be a good choice for slow recovery runs but lightweight enough to keep up with the pace of a tempo runs as well. In addition to the excellent cushioning, the midsole also features an early-stage meta-rocker that helps propel your foot forward and moves you through your stride just a bit quicker. It’s a quick, snappy ride that some reviewers also found was especially helpful in countering plantar fasciitis. The one pitfall of this model is that many reviewers — even fairly petite ones — report that the materials of the midsole breakdown faster than other models. But that doesn’t stop any of them from purchasing pair after pair, which is quite the endorsement.“Very lightweight and very responsive shoes. I’ve taken them on a few 3 mile and 8-10 mile runs and they have been great on both. Good size toe box so my feet don’t feel squished.”

Best Cushioned Running Shoe for Long Runs New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 Running Shoes Size range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 13 women’s

Colorways: 12 options for men’s; 13 options for women’s

Weight: 10.3 oz (men’s); 8.3 oz (women’s)

Materials: Fresh Foam midsole

Drop: 8 millimeters

Pros: Excellent cushioning, combined with a roomy fit make this a favorite for long distances.

Cons: The sizing tends to run a bit large and you may want to order down a size. $160 Buy Men’s AT Amazon $160 Buy Women’s At Nordstrom



This would be a great option for runners who struggle to find wide enough shoes due to the stretchy nature of the upper. One thing to point out is Smith found the 1080v12 to run on the larger side, which is odd because typically he finds New Balance shoes to run small. Was it so drastically large he needed a smaller size? No. But if you’re in between sizes, he suggests opting for the smaller size.



What reviewers say: “This is my fourth pair of NB 1080s. I have had the v10s, 2 pairs of v11s, and now this pair of v12s. I love the support in the footbed, and I love the colors.” New Balance just nailed the 1080 v12 . It’s hands down the best-cushioned trainer in the New Balance suite of running shoes , and by far one of our favorites. The full-length Fresh Foam X midsole feels soft without being too mushy, hitting a happy medium of responsive cushioning. While Smith wouldn’t call the 1080v12 a lightweight shoe, it feels fairly nimble for being so thick-soled. It’s not a racing shoe, but it has the ability to respond if your competitive side takes over. The engineered knit upper is one the best Smith has ever tested. It reminds him somewhat of Nike’s Flyknit or Adidas’ Primeknit upper. It’s soft, stretchy and super comfortable and accommodating to a wide array of foot shapes.This would be a great option for runners who struggle to find wide enough shoes due to the stretchy nature of the upper. One thing to point out is Smith found the 1080v12 to run on the larger side, which is odd because typically he finds New Balance shoes to run small. Was it so drastically large he needed a smaller size? No. But if you’re in between sizes, he suggests opting for the smaller size.“This is my fourth pair of NB 1080s. I have had the v10s, 2 pairs of v11s, and now this pair of v12s. I love the support in the footbed, and I love the colors.”

Courtesy of Hoka Best Cushioned Running Shoe for Trail Running Hoka Speedgoat 5 Running Shoes Size range: 7 to 15 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 11 options for men’s; 12 options for women’s

Weight: 10.3 oz (men’s); 8.5 oz (women’s)

Materials: EVA foam midsole

Drop: 4 millimeters

Pros: Hands down the most comfortable trail shoe out there, that conveniently also performs really well on roads. $155 Buy Men’s At ZAppos $155 Buy Women’s At Zappos



What reviewers say: “3rd pair — I’ll never wear anything else.” There’s a reason the Speedgoat is Hoka’s number one selling trail shoe — it’s just so darn comfortable. If we were stuck on an island filled with the world’s best running trails, the Speedgoat would most certainly be the one shoe we would want to bring. Not only is it a great trail shoe, but it doubles as a super cushioned road shoe as well — making it one of the best hybrid shoes around. Not much has changed from previous iterations that affects how this shoe runs, so if you’re a fan of the Speedgoat 4, expect a slightly lighter but similar underfoot feel. Small details were added to the outsole lugs to create more surface area to grip dirt and rock better. Further upgrades include a flexible elastic strategically placed at the start of the laces above the widest part of your foot to allow the upper to expand — a welcoming addition for those ultra-long runs when your feet start to swell or for when you need winter running shoes “3rd pair — I’ll never wear anything else.”

Courtesy of Altra Altra Olypus 5 Running Shoes Size range: 7 to 15 men’s; 5 to 13 women’s

Colorways: 6 options for men’s; 7 options for women’s

Weight: 12.3 oz (men’s); 10.4 oz (women’s)

Materials: Balanced cushioning midsole

Drop: 0 millimeters On Sale 6% off $170 Buy Men’s At Amazon $130 Buy Women’s At Amazon



What reviewers say: “These are hands down the best running shoes that I’ve ever purchased – they fit my feet perfectly. I have a wide forefoot (thanks to ski boots), high arch, high instep, and narrow heel and even hoka’s weren’t as comfortable. Not to mention I can easily fit my superfeet orthotics in them.” For long, slow trail runs there is no better shoe out there than the Altra Olympus 5 . It’s heavier than many cushioned running shoes and is not nimble by any stretch of the imagination, but if you’re looking for cushion over rocky and varied terrain, this is an excellent option. These shoes offer excellent cushioning thanks to the thick 33 mm Balanced Cushioning midsole but where they really excel is in underfoot traction. They feature a Vibram outsole and super deep canted lugs that are purposefully placed underneath the metatarsals to provide even more traction than usual. If you’re willing to spend a bit extra to keep your foot comfortable over any terrain, the Altra Olympus 5 is the shoe for you.“These are hands down the best running shoes that I’ve ever purchased – they fit my feet perfectly. I have a wide forefoot (thanks to ski boots), high arch, high instep, and narrow heel and even hoka’s weren’t as comfortable. Not to mention I can easily fit my superfeet orthotics in them.”

Best Cushioned Running Shoe for Wide Feet On Cloudmonster Running Shoes Size Range: 7 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s

Colorways: 8 options for men’s; 8 options for women’s

Weight: 9.7 oz (men’s); 8.1 oz (women’s)

Materials: CloudTec midsole

Drop: 6 millimeters

Pros: Lightweight and ultra-cushioned thanks to On’s innovative CloudTec midsoles

Cons: They’re on the high end of the price spectrum. $170 Buy Men’s AT zappos $170 Buy Men’s at Nordstrom $170 Buy Women’s at Zappos $170 Buy Women’s AT Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I just ran my first half marathon with these monsters! They felt amazing and my time was much better than expected. I love all the cushy room in the toe box. Well done, On!” On has absolutely exploded onto the running scene. Its unique-looking running shoes feature holes in the sole, (or as On calls them, “CloudTec”) that create a one-of-a-kind feeling. We’ve found most On running shoes have a firmer underfoot ride, but the Cloudmonster is an exception. Just as its name suggests, this shoe is packed with plush cushioning. These are by far Coach Smith’s favorite On running shoes. They offer a fun, bouncy feel with every stride, and considering how lightweight they are, they make a great long-run, uptempo or even race day shoe when comfort is a top priority.“I just ran my first half marathon with these monsters! They felt amazing and my time was much better than expected. I love all the cushy room in the toe box. Well done, On!”

Courtesy of Saucony Best Stability Cushioned Running Shoe Saucony Guide 16 Running Shoes Size Range: 7 to 16 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 7 options for men’s; 8 options for women’s

Weight: 8.8 oz (men’s); 7.8 oz (women’s)

Materials: PWRRUN midsole

Drop: 8 millimeters

Pros: Huge recent improvements to the cushioning make this classic stability shoe and excellent choice all around now.

Cons: They are definitely not winterized, even on light rain days reviewers report ending their runs with very wet feet. $140 Buy Men’s At Shopbop $140 Buy Women’s At ZAppos



What reviewers say: “Great shoe for stability and comfort, helps with plantar fasciitis!” Up until 2022, the Guide was well regarded for being an excellent stability shoe, but fell a little flat if you were looking for extra cushioning. Not so anymore! With the removal of the Hurricane from their line, Saucony has substantially upped the cushioning on the Guide, making it one of their most cushioned models, which is great for runners who are looking for stability running shoes . The Hollow Tech media support system provides a lighter, less intrusive version of a traditional post that helps guide your foot forward–hence this models name. Couple that with the excellent PWRRUN cushioned midsole and you have a stability shoe that should be high on your list for consideration.“Great shoe for stability and comfort, helps with plantar fasciitis!”

Best Cushioned Running Shoe for Trail Racing Hoka Tecton X2 Shoes Size Range: 7 to 14 men’s; 5 to 11 women’s

Colorways: 4 options for men’s; 4 options for women’s

Weight: 8.8 oz (men’s); 7.4 oz (women’s)

Materials: EVA Foam midsole

Drop: 5 millimeters

Pros: Huge improvements to weight with the addition of the Matryx upper do not sacrifice traction or comfort in the slightest.

Cons: There is no water-proofing which means these are best for drier months. $225 Buy Men’s At zAppos $225 Buy Women’s At Zappos

In a category notorious for weighty materials, Hoka has made a breakthrough with their new Matryx upper. The Hoka Tecton X2 manages to provide all of the traction and durability you would expect out of a trail shoe thanks to the Vibram sole and the rigidity and protection of the carbon fiber plates. But when you marry that with the excellent EVA foam cushioning the brand is widely known for and the new Matryx upper, you have one heck of a lightweight, fast shoe that is still almost impossibly grippy. It’s ideal for racing across rough terrain but we also found it to be an excellent choice for any surface as we found our way to the trail. And the cushioning truly does live up to the brand’s standard. This is a shoe that feels comfortable across any surface and any distance.



What reviewers say: “This is the best trail running shoe from Hoka that I’ve run in. It has perfect cushioning great traction and responsive propulsion. I have owned every version of the speed goat including the Evo speed goat, which in my opinion, was the best trail running shoe Hoka ever made. The Tecton X2 has taken that top number one spot for me in trail running shoes.” If the colorways alone don’t convince you that the Hoka Tecton X2 is a showstopper shoe, you’ll be converted from the moment you pick it up. This is a trail runner? Impossible! It’s too light!In a category notorious for weighty materials, Hoka has made a breakthrough with their new Matryx upper. The Hoka Tecton X2 manages to provide all of the traction and durability you would expect out of a trail shoe thanks to the Vibram sole and the rigidity and protection of the carbon fiber plates. But when you marry that with the excellent EVA foam cushioning the brand is widely known for and the new Matryx upper, you have one heck of a lightweight, fast shoe that is still almost impossibly grippy. It’s ideal for racing across rough terrain but we also found it to be an excellent choice for any surface as we found our way to the trail. And the cushioning truly does live up to the brand’s standard. This is a shoe that feels comfortable across any surface and any distance.“This is the best trail running shoe from Hoka that I’ve run in. It has perfect cushioning great traction and responsive propulsion. I have owned every version of the speed goat including the Evo speed goat, which in my opinion, was the best trail running shoe Hoka ever made. The Tecton X2 has taken that top number one spot for me in trail running shoes.”

Courtesy of Nike Best Nike Cushioned Running Shoe Nike Invincible 3 Run Flyknit Running Shoes Size range: 6 to 15 men’s; 5 to 12 women’s

Colorways: 4 options for men’s; 3 options for women’s

Weight: 10.9 oz (men’s); 9.1 oz (women’s)

Materials: ZoomX midsole

Drop: 9 millimeters

Pros: ZoomX foam, a wide forefoot, and a Flyknit upper make this an exceptionally comfortable shoe for when your feet truly need a break.

Cons: It’s pretty heavy, but that’s why we prefer it for our slow recovery runs. $180 Buy Men’s At Nike $180 Buy Women’s At Nike



It has an exaggerated, wide forefoot that allows for a more stable ride and makes it one of the best cushioned running shoes with a wide toe box. You would think a shoe this wide and thick-soled would be a drag, but it’s not at all. Thanks to the bouncy foam and slight rockered forefoot, heel-to-toe transitions are made smooth and snappy. While all the softness underfoot lessens the impact, the Flyknit upper wraps your foot in complete comfort.



What reviewers say: “The ZoomX foam is the star here. Very, very cushy and yet reasonably responsive for all the cushioning. This shoe is about as easy on my legs as any shoe I’ve ever worn.” Nike’s ZoomX foam is distinguished. It’s extremely soft, highly responsive and allows for an oh-so smooth ride. So, it’s no surprise that when Nike first made a maximum cushioned everyday trainer with nothing but ZoomX, it would become an instant classic. Featuring a hefty dose of ZoomX under the heel (36 millimeters), the Invincible 3 is perfect for everything from uptempo long runs to recovery runs.It has an exaggerated, wide forefoot that allows for a more stable ride and makes it one of the best cushioned running shoes with a wide toe box. You would think a shoe this wide and thick-soled would be a drag, but it’s not at all. Thanks to the bouncy foam and slight rockered forefoot, heel-to-toe transitions are made smooth and snappy. While all the softness underfoot lessens the impact, the Flyknit upper wraps your foot in complete comfort.“The ZoomX foam is the star here. Very, very cushy and yet reasonably responsive for all the cushioning. This shoe is about as easy on my legs as any shoe I’ve ever worn.”

What to Look for in the Best Cushioned Running Shoes

Level of cushioning: The amount of foam in between your foot and the ground is called stack height and it’s one of the most obvious indicators of cushioning according to Coach Smith. The higher the stack of the shoe, the more cushioning it contains and the softer the ride is likely to feel.

The amount of foam in between your foot and the ground is called stack height and it’s one of the most obvious indicators of cushioning according to Coach Smith. The higher the stack of the shoe, the more cushioning it contains and the softer the ride is likely to feel. Firmness: The other major factor in determining cushioning according to Coach Smith, is the durometer, or the firmness of the foam under your foot. You can use a device to get a reading on the materials. The higher the reading, the firmer, and therefore less cushioned, the material is.

The other major factor in determining cushioning according to Coach Smith, is the durometer, or the firmness of the foam under your foot. You can use a device to get a reading on the materials. The higher the reading, the firmer, and therefore less cushioned, the material is. Materials: With stack height and durometer in mind, you’ll want to look for shoes that utilize materials and technologies that are appropriate for your own personal preferences. Not all foams are created equal so pay attention to how the individual foam feels under your foot. A shoe with a high stack could also feature materials that score high on a durometer and might not be as cushioned as you want.

With stack height and durometer in mind, you’ll want to look for shoes that utilize materials and technologies that are appropriate for your own personal preferences. Not all foams are created equal so pay attention to how the individual foam feels under your foot. A shoe with a high stack could also feature materials that score high on a durometer and might not be as cushioned as you want. Weight: More cushioning generally means more materials and generally means more weight. Be ready to carry a slightly heavier load on your runs. If that’s a deterrent for you, pay close attention to brands that offer lightweight cushioning technologies.

Who Should Wear Cushioned Running Shoes

Who should wear a cushioned running shoe and when really comes down to your personal preference and the intent behind your runs. Cushioned running shoes generally offer, “a softer or compliant ride that feels like a luxurious, even cruise-like experience,” comments Hoka’s Broe. You, like Coach Smith, might appreciate a cushioned running shoe on a recovery day. Or you might look for more cushioning to help combat the terrain or your trail runs or provide the added comfort you need to go the extra miles in your long-distance running shoes. And they can be particularly helpful if you suffer from any number of foot conditions, especially plantar fasciitis.

The Different Types of Cushioned Running Shoes

Long-distance cushioned running shoes: When you’re logging long miles, you’re also subjecting your body to extra stress and opening up the possibility of sidelining injuries like plantar fasciitis. A well cushioned running shoe can help prevent many of those issues. Look for shoes with thick midsoles that are fairly rigid and feature structure in both the sole and heel counter. The more there is to keep your foot into position, the better.

When you’re logging long miles, you’re also subjecting your body to extra stress and opening up the possibility of sidelining injuries like plantar fasciitis. A well cushioned running shoe can help prevent many of those issues. Look for shoes with thick midsoles that are fairly rigid and feature structure in both the sole and heel counter. The more there is to keep your foot into position, the better. Cushioned trail-running shoes: When you’re on the trail, the surfaces you are going to encounter underfoot are a lot more variable. Find shoes that offer thick lugs to give you traction, rock plates or even carbon fiber to help protect your feet from injury on craggy surfaces, and waterproofing to keep you dry when you cross a stray creek.

When you’re on the trail, the surfaces you are going to encounter underfoot are a lot more variable. Find shoes that offer thick lugs to give you traction, rock plates or even carbon fiber to help protect your feet from injury on craggy surfaces, and waterproofing to keep you dry when you cross a stray creek. Cushioned running shoes for walking: The best shoes for running are also generally some of the best shoes for walking for men and women. But walking and running have very different gaits and affect your footstrike differently. When selecting the best running shoe for walking don’t worry as much about the weight of your shoe. Heavy, dense foams will provide you with better stability and are better aligned to the consistent, slow pace of walking.

The best shoes for running are also generally some of the best shoes for walking for men and women. But walking and running have very different gaits and affect your footstrike differently. When selecting the best running shoe for walking don’t worry as much about the weight of your shoe. Heavy, dense foams will provide you with better stability and are better aligned to the consistent, slow pace of walking. Cushioned running shoes for standing all day: Staying on your feet all day leaves you exposed to more strain than normal. To avoid common overuse injuries seek out shoes that have extra cushioning in the heel, good midfoot and arch support, and moisture wicking materials to keep your feet dry.

Related: Are Running Shoes Good for Walking?

It’s always important to listen to your feet, and that is especially true when you know you are predisposed to a certain foot type or condition. You will want to look for cushioned running shoes that include the same special features you normally seek out.

Cushioned running shoes for flat feet : Flat feet are defined by when you lack arches and your entire foot is touching the ground. If that is you, look for shoes that have a wide-last with a design that is relatively straight underfoot. For that means a wide lasted model with a design that is relatively straight underfoot.

: Flat feet are defined by when you lack arches and your entire foot is touching the ground. If that is you, look for shoes that have a wide-last with a design that is relatively straight underfoot. For that means a wide lasted model with a design that is relatively straight underfoot. Cushioned running shoes for wide feet : For those with particularly wide feet you’ll want to find shoes that come in wide sizes. But lacking that option, make sure that the model you select has a roomy toe box.

: For those with particularly wide feet you’ll want to find shoes that come in wide sizes. But lacking that option, make sure that the model you select has a roomy toe box. Cushioned running shoes for stability : Stability is of key importance for those of us who overpronate. Look for shoes with plenty of arch support and features like medial posts, heel counters, and heel wedges.

: Stability is of key importance for those of us who overpronate. Look for shoes with plenty of arch support and features like medial posts, heel counters, and heel wedges. Cushioned running shoes for back pain and knee pain : If you’re on your feet all day, chances are you might suffer from more knee pain or back pain than others. Extra cushioning coupled with a snug, supportive fit are a great first step to alleviating both problems.

: If you’re on your feet all day, chances are you might suffer from more knee pain or back pain than others. Extra cushioning coupled with a snug, supportive fit are a great first step to alleviating both problems. Cushioned running shoes for bunions: If you suffer from a physical malady like bunions or heel spurs, ensuring you have a snug, supportive fit is of primary importance again.

How Often Should I Buy Cushioned Running Shoes?

As with any running shoe, it’s better to err on the side of caution and replace them prematurely. And since cushioned shoes tend to have very soft midsoles, you will probably need to replace them more often according to Coach Smith. “As the foam compresses repeatedly with each footstrike, it starts to lose its rebounding properties and can have the potential to wear unevenly,” he warns. And when that happens your risk of injury goes way up. Keep an eye out for some of the telltale signs of a compressed or uneven midsole like creases and lines along the sidewalls and even holes in your uppers. When in doubt you should replace your shoes, but Coach Smith generally advises they should last through about 200 miles or six months of wear.

What Are the Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Heavy Runners?

Exerting more force onto the sole of your foot causes more compression. That means that the heavier you are the more compression you are going to experience. If that is the case, your impression what the best cushioned running shoe might be different than that of a lighter runner. You’ll be interested in looking for models that sport denser cushioning materials and, subsequently, probably weigh a bit more as well. The Hoka Bondi X, the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 and the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1050 V12 are all options with excellent, dense foam midsoles that stand up well to compression.

How We Selected the Best Cushioned Running Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

When it comes to selecting the best shoes in any category, we take the job very seriously, constantly testing models throughout the year. And that was no exception when we sought out the best cushioned running shoes for both men and women. We tapped Cory Smith, an expert running coach, tested most of the shoes ourselves, interviewed industry experts, and scoured online reviews to compile real customer feedback. The result is a researched list of the best cushioned running shoes for 2023 for all foot types and conditions. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Cory Smith has been a runner and running coach for over 25 years. He holds a USA Track & Field Level 1 and 2 Endurance Certification, three former Maryland State records, and is a two-time NCAA Division National championships qualifier.

Bekah Broe is the director of product for performance footwear at Hoka.

Meet the Author

Peter Tittiger is a freelance journalist and content consultant. He is also an avid runner and a slave to his feet. A firm believer in “No Days Off,” he regularly logs at least five runs a week and cross-trains in the pool or on a bike. He has trained for and run in nearly a hundred races, including the New York City Marathon, multiple completions of the full, 5-borough, NYRR half-marathon circuit, and annual completion of the Falmouth Road Race.