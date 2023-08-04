The 18 Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Maximum Comfort and Speed

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The level of cushioning you are looking for from run to run can vary greatly. And there are so many factors to consider when you’re searching for the best cushioned running shoes. “Cushioned” might mean something very different for you the day after a marathon versus the day after a rest day, so it’s important to understand what the best cushioned running shoe is for you, and when different levels of cushioning will be beneficial to your running routine.
Any day of the year, cushioned running shoes do carry definite benefits. The most immediate is that they lessen the impact of repeated ground strike on your foot. Think about it like a shock absorber on a mountain bike. The more cushioning you have between your foot and the ground, the less you are going to feel the impact. But how those benefits translate from runner to runner can vary widely. “While we all seek the immediate comfort a cushioned shoe can provide, the benefit of the shoe ultimately depends on your individual biomechanics and how they work with the materials and geometries used in the design,” says Bekah Broe, director of product performance footwear at Hoka. A bit of extra cushioning can be particularly beneficial for underpronators who may need running shoes for plantar fasciitis, heel pain, or achilles tendonitis.
If you polled a group of runners and asked them to describe what a “cushioned” running shoe looks and feels like, they would probably describe something with a thick midsole that feels soft underfoot. But is that the whole truth? The reality is that the best cushioned running shoe can look and feel very different depending on the runner.
“Heavier runners compress the foam more than their lighter counterparts do, so what one runner finds cushioned, another may not,” advises running coach Cory Smith. And while increased cushioning generally provides a soft feeling that lessens the impact of ground strike, “it’s only one element in the underfoot formula that brings a running experience to life,” says Broe.
Brands have continued to innovate the space over the years, constantly introducing new tech that strives to provide the best cushioned stride for any type of runner. If you’re after lightweight foam for the pavement, Adidas’ Ultraboost technology has you covered. Do you need trail running shoes with rigidity underfoot? Hoka’s got you with carbon fiber plates. All of the products we reviewed and selected feature the latest tech to ensure you’re equipped with the best gear to cushion your foot.
We consulted running experts to help demystify what makes the best cushioned running shoes in 2023 for both men and women. Keep reading to see our top picks for running shoes with cushioning, along with expert tips for what to look for in a cushioned running shoe for every foot type and condition.
Who should wear a cushioned running shoe and when really comes down to your personal preference and the intent behind your runs. Cushioned running shoes generally offer, “a softer or compliant ride that feels like a luxurious, even cruise-like experience,” comments Hoka’s Broe. You, like Coach Smith, might appreciate a cushioned running shoe on a recovery day. Or you might look for more cushioning to help combat the terrain or your trail runs or provide the added comfort you need to go the extra miles in your long-distance running shoes. And they can be particularly helpful if you suffer from any number of foot conditions, especially plantar fasciitis.
It’s always important to listen to your feet, and that is especially true when you know you are predisposed to a certain foot type or condition. You will want to look for cushioned running shoes that include the same special features you normally seek out.
As with any running shoe, it’s better to err on the side of caution and replace them prematurely. And since cushioned shoes tend to have very soft midsoles, you will probably need to replace them more often according to Coach Smith. “As the foam compresses repeatedly with each footstrike, it starts to lose its rebounding properties and can have the potential to wear unevenly,” he warns. And when that happens your risk of injury goes way up. Keep an eye out for some of the telltale signs of a compressed or uneven midsole like creases and lines along the sidewalls and even holes in your uppers. When in doubt you should replace your shoes, but Coach Smith generally advises they should last through about 200 miles or six months of wear.
Exerting more force onto the sole of your foot causes more compression. That means that the heavier you are the more compression you are going to experience. If that is the case, your impression what the best cushioned running shoe might be different than that of a lighter runner. You’ll be interested in looking for models that sport denser cushioning materials and, subsequently, probably weigh a bit more as well. The Hoka Bondi X, the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 and the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1050 V12 are all options with excellent, dense foam midsoles that stand up well to compression.
When it comes to selecting the best shoes in any category, we take the job very seriously, constantly testing models throughout the year. And that was no exception when we sought out the best cushioned running shoes for both men and women. We tapped Cory Smith, an expert running coach, tested most of the shoes ourselves, interviewed industry experts, and scoured online reviews to compile real customer feedback. The result is a researched list of the best cushioned running shoes for 2023 for all foot types and conditions. Learn more about us here.
Cory Smith has been a runner and running coach for over 25 years. He holds a USA Track & Field Level 1 and 2 Endurance Certification, three former Maryland State records, and is a two-time NCAA Division National championships qualifier.
Bekah Broe is the director of product for performance footwear at Hoka.
Peter Tittiger is a freelance journalist and content consultant. He is also an avid runner and a slave to his feet. A firm believer in “No Days Off,” he regularly logs at least five runs a week and cross-trains in the pool or on a bike. He has trained for and run in nearly a hundred races, including the New York City Marathon, multiple completions of the full, 5-borough, NYRR half-marathon circuit, and annual completion of the Falmouth Road Race.
