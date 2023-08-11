The 19 Best Ankle Boots for Women to Walk With Confidence, Comfort and Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When we think of timeless footwear, the ankle boot silhouette instantly comes to mind. And while there are a variety of women’s boots to shop, the best ankle boots for women always top shoppers’ lists year after year. No matter the weather conditions or occasion, ankle booties are a reliable shoe that adds just the right amount of polish to almost every ensemble. Plus, their slight heel, whether block, stiletto, or western-inspired, makes strutting so comfortable. Trust us — these boots were made for walking.

Ankle boots are a wardrobe staple, and no matter which style you choose, it’ll seamlessly fit into your go-to uniforms. You can pair comfortable ankle boots with anything from joggers with a T-shirt to leather pants with a bodysuit, as they look chic dressed up or down. Ankle boots are a foolproof option for any time of the year, and there is no better excuse to refresh your ankle boots lineup now ahead of fall and winter. They even make a great gifts for women, whether it’s her birthday or not (just sayin’).

If you’re looking for a perennial pair of booties, kitten-heeled ankle boots are a major trend for 2023, and have been seen on almost every street style star from Kendall Jenner to Matilda Djerf. Not only are they sophisticated and add a boost of height, their baby heel allows you to comfortably stride around all day without sacrificing style. Alternately, tap into another one of this season’s biggest trends by adding a chunkier style to your accessories arsenal. Women’s combat boots, lace-up designs, and classic Chelsea boot silhouettes are infused in trending ankle boot styles this year, and make the perfect counterpoint to ultra-feminine midi skirts, cozy sweater dresses, or classic denim dresses.

Since all ankle boots are not created equally, we turned to some trusted experts that share their expert-approved ankle boots shopping picks for all different kinds of foot types and needs.

Best Pointed-ToE Ankle Boots Sam Edelman Women’s Ulissa Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: Black, suede brown, suede taupe, patent leather, pink

Materials: Faux leather On Sale 56% off $79.99 Buy Now At Amazon Sam Edelman’s Ulissa Boot gives the classic stiletto a fall upgrade. Its wide opening makes slipping them quick and gives plenty of room for layering with cozy socks in the colder months. These ankle booties will add a sleek and stylish flair to any ensemble, whether you pair them with jeans, trousers, or warm knit pants. They’re available in a wide range of colorways such as smooth leather, brown suede, pink suede, and shiny black patent.

Best Duck Boots Sperry Women’s Saltwater Wool Embossed Duck Boots Size range: 5 to 12, available in wide sizing

Colorways available: Gray, white

Materials: Wool, rubber

Special features: Waterproof $109.95 Buy Now At Sperry



What reviewers say: “I’ve always wanted a pair of Sperry rain boots, I finally bought a pair and they did not disappoint not only did they keep my feet dry but also warm. I ended up wearing them at work for 8 hours and my feet did not hurt.” Duck boots are a staple footwear style to drop in your rotation for the fall in winter, especially if you live in a climate that sees a lot of rain, mud, and snow. Sperry is an iconic shoe brand that creates shoes designed specifically for inclement weather, and these ankle duck boots happen to be super cute, too. Its soft, wool upper is made to insulate heat and keep your foot and ankle warm, while its rubber shell keeps cold water out. It laces up for a secure fit, while also featuring a side zip for easy on-and-off.“I’ve always wanted a pair of Sperry rain boots, I finally bought a pair and they did not disappoint not only did they keep my feet dry but also warm. I ended up wearing them at work for 8 hours and my feet did not hurt.”

Best snakeskin ankle boots The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boots Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways available: Snake, black, brown, suede tan, white

Materials: 100% Polyurethane

Special features: Western block heel $69.90 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Absolutely love these. I bought for the Taylor Swift tour. I walked over a mile in them, plus four flights of stairs and stood for 4 hours. My feet didn’t hurt one bit.” You can never go wrong with snakeskin in the fall. It practically goes with everything and elevates wardrobe basics with a trendy earth-toned texture. These point-toe ankle boots from Amazon’s The Drop are a great affordable option to add intrigue and comfort to everyday outfits, whether you’re running errands or heading to the office. They have a playful 2.75-inch western heel and elastic upper for easy-access.“Absolutely love these. I bought for the Taylor Swift tour. I walked over a mile in them, plus four flights of stairs and stood for 4 hours. My feet didn’t hurt one bit.”

Most Stylish Boots for the Winter 3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa 40mm Shearling Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways available: Black

Materials: Cowhide leather, lamb shearling

Special features: Shearling lining On Sale 70% off $202.50 Buy Now At Shopbop $202.50 Buy Now At Amazon These gorgeous shearling-lined ankle boots from 3.1 Phillip Lim will keep your toes toasty-warm all winter. Not only do they come in a trendy point-toe ankle style, the pebbled leather upper and shiny silver zippers on both sides make for a super functional style statement for trudging through slush or snow. These boots have a block heel for a slight boost and an easy slip-in pull tab.

Everlane The City Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Toasted Almond Suede, Black, Desert Tan, Cream

Materials: Leather, Suede $250 Buy Now At Everlane



What reviewers say: “This was the perfect boot for what I was looking for. I tried many and loved this one. Very comfortable, fit well and stylish. I took them on a trip to Europe and wanted something that I could wear in the evenings that was stylish yet comfortable to walk in. The heel was the perfect amount of height. I love the different shaped toe and the color was great too.” Calling all city-slickers — this Everlane suede ankle boot is for you. Made of sleek Italian suede, they feature a modern square toe and mid-calf fit, which is the perfect length for blocking a brisk breeze while wearing a midi skirt or cropped pant in the fall. Their cushioned insole adds extra comfort to a stable block heel, and side zips provide slip-on ease.“This was the perfect boot for what I was looking for. I tried many and loved this one. Very comfortable, fit well and stylish. I took them on a trip to Europe and wanted something that I could wear in the evenings that was stylish yet comfortable to walk in. The heel was the perfect amount of height. I love the different shaped toe and the color was great too.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Combat Ankle Boots for Women Dr. Martens Jadon Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, White

Materials: Leather $200 Buy Now At Dr. Martens



What reviewers say: “I was a little worried at first because these were way out of my comfort zone, but I love them! I gravitate towards them every morning before I leave the house, walking around feeling like I could take on the world. They are great quality and very comfortable after wearing them a few times.”



Related: Dr Martens Jadon Boot History Dr. Martens Jadon Boots are a certified wardrobe stable, especially if you dare to dress with a little edge. The timeless silhouette has transcended generations for its ultra-durable leather upper and rubber outsole, which happen to play well on rainy days as a stylish yet waterproof boot, while its grippy traction is reliable for trudging through mud and snow. Strap into these platform ankle booties with an easy outfit of jeans and a tee, or juxtapose the grunge-factor with a sweet sweater dress or blousey top. Between Jadon’s versatile styling possibilities, utilitarian function, and oh-so-cool aesthetic, trust us, they’ll prove a worthy investment that’ll last you season after season.“I was a little worried at first because these were way out of my comfort zone, but I love them! I gravitate towards them every morning before I leave the house, walking around feeling like I could take on the world. They are great quality and very comfortable after wearing them a few times.”

Courtesy of MyTheresa Best Leather Ankle Boots for Women Christian Louboutin Marchacroche Boots Size range: 4 to 12

Colorways: Black

Materials: Calf leather $995 Buy Now At Mytheresa $995 Buy Now At Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “Gorgeous AND comfortable! I sized up as suggested and was very happy with the fit. My feet are on the narrower side and it felt like these boots were made for my feet. I could see sizing being a problem if you have a wider foot. I also wore longer socks until I felt the boot was broken in a bit, as it seems like it could be uncomfortable from the front top of the boot rubbing against your leg. No problems after a few days. LOVE LOVE LOVE these.” Classic black ankle boots will never do you wrong, so you’re smart to want to invest in a designer pair. Christian Louboutin may be known for its red-bottom heels, but these everyday boots from the brand also earn high marks. They’re made of super-soft Italian calfskin leather and feature a round-toe silhouette for an easy pairing with your winter favorites. Think: big coats, leather leggings, mom jeans and more.“Gorgeous AND comfortable! I sized up as suggested and was very happy with the fit. My feet are on the narrower side and it felt like these boots were made for my feet. I could see sizing being a problem if you have a wider foot. I also wore longer socks until I felt the boot was broken in a bit, as it seems like it could be uncomfortable from the front top of the boot rubbing against your leg. No problems after a few days. LOVE LOVE LOVE these.”

Courtesy of MyTheresa The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black

Materials: Leather $1,490 Buy Now at Mytheresa



What reviewers say: “Perfect shoes and great quality. very comfortable.” The Row is dominating street style in 2023 for their minimalist and sophisticated “quiet luxury” designs. These leather ankle boots are no exception, as they feature a smooth understated leather upper that forgoes flashy bells and whistles, and is instead anchored a singular zipper that sits front and center. Their chunky platform sole makes for a comfortable stride and its slip-on functionality makes style so convenient. The Row’s subtle silhouette also calls in countless styling possibilities, where this boot will act as a neutral building block for all of your favorite fall outfit formulas.“Perfect shoes and great quality. very comfortable.”

Best Chelsea Ankle Boots for Women Vince Cecyle Chelsea Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black

Materials: Calf Leather On Sale 60% off $180 Buy Now At Zappos $195 Buy Now At Neiman Marcus



What reviewers say: “I had these boots already in the crinkle patent and loved the look and ultra-comfortable fit, so I ordered them in the brown suede. They’re super cute boots with a good, versatile height.” Vince’s Cecyle ankle boots take notes from the popular Chelsea style with easy-access elastic pannels and a heel tap. They’ll hit right above the ankle, perfect for layering with your favorite cozy socks, and their minimal flat sole makes them a great option if you’re not looking for a heeled ankle boot. Plus, they’re water-resistant, so you can still reach for them on a rainy day.“I had these boots already in the crinkle patent and loved the look and ultra-comfortable fit, so I ordered them in the brown suede. They’re super cute boots with a good, versatile height.”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Ankle Rain Boots for Women Chooka Plush Chelsea Boots Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Deldrige Black, Grey, Olive

Materials: Rubber $26-$49 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “I live in mountains and so nice just to slip on and off. Nice loop in the back but typically I don’t need to use it. My foot just slips right in. I had to get another pair because I damaged one of the boots ..my fault. I started using boots as garden boots. 5 stars for sure. Waterproof is great. I was in snow, rain, and pebbles a lot. Very easy to slip off also. Sizing is perfect.” On rainy days, opt for these lined Chelsea-style rain boots . The plush interior is an ultra-cozy complement to thick socks and is accompanied by a moisture-absorbing lining to keep feet dry and cool. The tread on these boots not only offers grip, but is also self-cleaning, meaning you don’t have to scrub at it to remove caked-on dirt and grime. A sleek matte finish gives these waterproof rubber boots a modern edge.“I live in mountains and so nice just to slip on and off. Nice loop in the back but typically I don’t need to use it. My foot just slips right in. I had to get another pair because I damaged one of the boots ..my fault. I started using boots as garden boots. 5 stars for sure. Waterproof is great. I was in snow, rain, and pebbles a lot. Very easy to slip off also. Sizing is perfect.”

Best Women’s Ankle Boot for Wide Calves & Feet Vince Camuto Zanilla Ankle Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Tortilla, Warm Caramel

Materials: Leather $73-$191 Buy Now at Amazon $148.95 Buy Now at Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These are very nice boots, high quality but for me ran 1/2 size bigger than my other Vince Camuto shoes” This everyday boot from Vince is a great buy for the money. Thanks to its wide opening and what customers call a roomy fit, the boot is even great for people with wide feet or calves. Their soles come in a stacked, block design, making them easy to style and wear from day to night. As we transition into autumn, pair them with something form-fitting like skinny jeans or leggings to balance out the relaxed fit.“These are very nice boots, high quality but for me ran 1/2 size bigger than my other Vince Camuto shoes”

Courtesy of Amazon Best Low-Heeled Ankle Boots for Women Jeossy Ankle Boots Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Black, Cognac, Yellow Brown, Brown, Tan, Grey, Coffee

Materials: Leather, Rubber $43-$45 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “I really love these boots. The material feels nice and they are super comfy to wear. I got these in the beige/tan color and I’m waiting for the black to go on sale so I can buy another pair. I got them in my normal size and they fit well. They do come with an additional set of inserts if you need to make them a little smaller.” This Amazon favorite is a great casual black boot, featuring a vegan leather upper and side zipper for easy entry. The classic ankle design paired with the barely-there heel make it a perfect pick for your next business trip or weekend outing.“I really love these boots. The material feels nice and they are super comfy to wear. I got these in the beige/tan color and I’m waiting for the black to go on sale so I can buy another pair. I got them in my normal size and they fit well. They do come with an additional set of inserts if you need to make them a little smaller.”

Courtesy of DSW Best Wedged Ankle Boots for Women Dr. Scholl’s Mania Boots Size range: 6.5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Toasted Coconut, Grey

Materials: Leather $102 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “These boots are gorgeous, love the detail. Very modern. They are a bit tight in the arch area so I’m hoping they stretch. Definitely recommend!” A wedge bootie is an excellent option if you want a little height but aren’t willing to commit to a traditional heel. Wedge block heels give you the boost without losing balance, and they’re a much more stable option to wear in uneven terrain like cobblestones, grass, or even mud. These studded booties feature tons of under-toe support, high-recovery cushioning under the ball of the foot, and a snug foam heel cradle. They’re also easy to throw on and go, thanks to the elastic back panel and heel tab.“These boots are gorgeous, love the detail. Very modern. They are a bit tight in the arch area so I’m hoping they stretch. Definitely recommend!”

Courtesy of Dolce Vita Most Versatile Ankle Boots for Women Dolce Vita Huey Booties Size range: 6 to 10

Colorways: Mocha, Onyx, Sage, Sandstone, Cafe Patent, Ivory, Whiskey, Almond, Camo

Materials: Canvas $108 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “These boots are a must have!!! I want a pair in every color. I sized up due to stock levels and I just wear thick socks but they’re not too big so I’d say true to size” Every fall wardrobe can benefit from croc-style leather. These versatile booties from Dolce Vita are not only adorable, but super comfortable. Their chunky rubber sole provides excellent, durable traction for a variety of weather and terrain, while adding stylish flair for casual wear. They pair best with ankle-cut jeans that stop right at the top of the boot so you can see the full look. Top with a silk top and fun jewelry for a night out or a knit dress for an easy weekend brunch.“These boots are a must have!!! I want a pair in every color. I sized up due to stock levels and I just wear thick socks but they’re not too big so I’d say true to size”

Courtesy of Nordstrom Best Women’s Ankle Boots for Hiking Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boots Size range: 6 to 9.5

Colorways: Olive, Taupe

Materials: Leather, Rubber $160 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “I tend to get tendinitis in my right foot, so I needed to invest in some solid, comfortable shoes with arch support. For reference, depending on the shoe, I hover between a 9M and a 9W. These don’t come in W, but they looked super cute so I bought them anyway and hoped for the best. I’m glad I did. These are incredibly comfortable as soon as you put them on – no break-in required. My right foot (my larger foot) was a little snug in the toe, but not painfully so, and the material stretches out a bit after some walking.” Equal parts rugged and stylish, these must-have Timberland hiking boots are made with a sturdy sole, cushioned footbed and a water-resistant finish. We won’t blame you if you wear them off the trail, too.“I tend to get tendinitis in my right foot, so I needed to invest in some solid, comfortable shoes with arch support. For reference, depending on the shoe, I hover between a 9M and a 9W. These don’t come in W, but they looked super cute so I bought them anyway and hoped for the best. I’m glad I did. These are incredibly comfortable as soon as you put them on – no break-in required. My right foot (my larger foot) was a little snug in the toe, but not painfully so, and the material stretches out a bit after some walking.”

Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boots Size range: 5 to 13, including half sizes

Colorways: Olive, black, blush, off-white,

Materials: Faux leather, rubber $42.80 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “I bought these because I refused to pay $150 for Chelsea Boots. I absolutely fell in love with and adored the look, feel, and comfortability in this shoe. I love the look, it exceeds expectations as far as looks. It fit perfectly!” These crisp, olive-colored boots are one of the most versatile ankle boots on the market. They’re suitable for rainy days with their thick lug soles and faux leather composition, but also lightweight, making them appropriate for dry weather. Reviewers note they run narrow and size up half a size.“I bought these because I refused to pay $150 for Chelsea Boots. I absolutely fell in love with and adored the look, feel, and comfortability in this shoe. I love the look, it exceeds expectations as far as looks. It fit perfectly!”

Best Embellished Ankle Boots for Women Frye Veronica Harness Short Boots Size range: 5.5 to 9.5

Materials: Leather $220.50 Buy Now at Zappos



What reviewers say: “Just received these yesterday! Only 3 day delivery! They are gorgeous! And so very comfy. The size is exact. I wear a 7 and these fit like a glove. Only been at work a few hours and have received several compliments. I ordered them in black but will now be getting them in brown.” By now, you already know that ankle boots are a staple. If you’re going to pull the trigger on a designer pair, make it on from Frye. Since 1863, Frye has been the leader in American footwear, crafting boots from the finest leathers. Their Veronica Harness boots are the perfect example of what the brand does best. They feature a tumbled full-grain leather upper with a rich burnished finish and hammered studs on the strap and pulls. Most importantly, these shoes have cushioned shock-absorbing memory insoles to ensure comfort at every step.“Just received these yesterday! Only 3 day delivery! They are gorgeous! And so very comfy. The size is exact. I wear a 7 and these fit like a glove. Only been at work a few hours and have received several compliments. I ordered them in black but will now be getting them in brown.”

Best All-White Ankle Boots for Women Sam Edelman Nina Combat Boots Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: Eggshell, Bright White, Wheat, Black, White

Materials: Leather, Rubber $50 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “My normal size in Sam Edelman is 7.5 I had to return these for a size 7 because the 7.5 was a bit on the large side but the size 7 was just perfect!! I love this boot!!!” A bright white boot always adds an unexpected pop of freshness to your look. These synthetic leather lace-ups are more understated than your usual heavy combat boots thanks to a thin, lightweight sole. Dress them up with a cocktail dress or pare them down with your favorite casual denim pieces.“My normal size in Sam Edelman is 7.5 I had to return these for a size 7 because the 7.5 was a bit on the large side but the size 7 was just perfect!! I love this boot!!!”

Free People New Frontier Western Boots Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Distressed Tan, Dusty Camel Suede, Silver, Dusty Blue Suede, Cognac Patent, White, Black Suede

Materials: Leather, suede $158 Buy Now at Free People



What reviewers say: “Bought these in yellow and they did not disappoint. They’re super cute and even my husband liked them. I typically wear a 7.5 in boots an I bought a 7.5 bc that’s all they had left in yellow. They are a bit tight but i don’t care, beauty is pain. So size up .5 size if u can, or just suffer. Worth it” Lean into the cowgirl trend without veering into cheesy costume territory with this western-style option from Free People. Subtle appliqué details and a flattering slim fit ensure these will blend seamlessly into your closet. Casually tuck your baggy jeans into them or pair the boots with a flouncy skirt instead.“Bought these in yellow and they did not disappoint. They’re super cute and even my husband liked them. I typically wear a 7.5 in boots an I bought a 7.5 bc that’s all they had left in yellow. They are a bit tight but i don’t care, beauty is pain. So size up .5 size if u can, or just suffer. Worth it”

Best Platform Ankle Boots for Women Valentino Tan-Go Platform Booties Size range: 6.5 to 12

Materials: Leather $1,590 Buy Now at Nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I love these. They are super comfy and sturdy. I had to size a full size up though.” Valentino Garavani brings platform shoes to new heights. They have mastered this category of shoe season after season. This almond-toe platform-heeled bootie will accentuate your leg and give every look a polished finishing touch, whether you’re heading from the office to a gallery opening or having a date night. Pair them with a cozy cashmere snood, chunky knit dress, and your go-to parka for those days that are extra cold this winter.“I love these. They are super comfy and sturdy. I had to size a full size up though.”

Courtesy of Nordstrom Best Casual Ankle Boots for Women Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Canary, Chestnut, Carantion, Emerald Green, Grey, Orange Soda, Pink Blossom, Ribbon Red, Sky, Red Taffy, Samba, Antelope, Pollen, Magnolia, Purple

Materials: Wool, Lyocell $149 Buy Now at Amazon $140 Buy Now at Neiman Marcus



What reviewers say: “These are the first pair of ultra mini uggs I’ve had. They’re cute & comfy. I bought them one size up bc I plan to wear two layers of socks one being a boot sock.” The slipper-like winter boots are probably the easiest, coziest pair on this list. Luckily, you can get away with wearing the slipper hybrids outside these days. For in-between temperatures, you’ll want these cozy low-cut Uggs in your arsenal. Wear them with leggings on your way to yoga or joggers on a lazy Sunday.“These are the first pair of ultra mini uggs I’ve had. They’re cute & comfy. I bought them one size up bc I plan to wear two layers of socks one being a boot sock.”

Best Waterproof Ankle Boots for Women Merrell Women’s Encore 4 Bluff Zip Polar Waterproof Boots Size range: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Sable, Espresso

Materials: Nubuck Leather, Recycled Ethylene Vinyl Acetate foam insole, faux fur $145 Buy Now at Merrell $145 Buy Now at Amazon



What reviewers say: “We spent a week in Santa Fe during a snowy patch. These were the only shoes I wore the whole trip. They were high enough to get me through the fresh snow, often 4” + deep and maintained dry, warm feet throughout. I find the boot difficult to get on if I don’t use my long handled shoehorn. They are very comfortable with a roomy toe space and I’m able to use my orthotics, as I do in all my Merrells.” Weatherproof boots are a must if you live in a climate where rain is a regular occurrence. These side-zip ankle booties are made with moisture-wicking, nubuck leather to withstand the elements and 100 grams of lightweight, low-bulk insulation to keep the feet warm. The included signature Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability, while the molded nylon arch shank supports long-distance walks.“We spent a week in Santa Fe during a snowy patch. These were the only shoes I wore the whole trip. They were high enough to get me through the fresh snow, often 4” + deep and maintained dry, warm feet throughout. I find the boot difficult to get on if I don’t use my long handled shoehorn. They are very comfortable with a roomy toe space and I’m able to use my orthotics, as I do in all my Merrells.”

Best Suede Ankle Boots for Women Vagabond Hedda Boots Size range: 35 to 42

Colorways: Beige Suede, Brown Suede, Black Suede, Dark Brown Suede

Materials: Suede $190 Buy Now at Vagabond A classic suede ankle boot should always be rotating through your fall wardrobe. This pair from Vagabond features a subtle square toe, a block heel, and the prettiest shade of plush tan suede. What makes them stand out, though, is the contrast-colored heel. Wear this comfy boot with a simple get-up like a classic turtleneck and boyfriend jeans.

Clarks Wallabee Craft Black Nubuck Boots Size range: 5.5 to 10.5

Materials: Nubuck leather $200 Buy Now at Clarks USA



What reviewers say: “As soon as I saw these boots online I had to get them. They fit perfect and look so stylish, hip, young and fresh. I searched other sites for the brown one and got the last one at another retailer. Now I have the black and brown. The quality is so amazing, i’m sure they will outlive me. Can be dressed up and down.” Since 1825, Clarks has put comfort first when designing sophisticated shoes for women, men, and kids. Its Wallabee silhouette is a top-selling ankle boot. It’s inspired by Native American shoemaking techniques, which can be seen through the whip stitch detailing. The shoe is built with Ortholite cushioning, which helps reduce foot strain and absorbs impact. Additionally, it has a flatform wedge crepe-wrapped sole for added height. Overall, it’s a breathable and flexible footwear option designed with sustainable, recycled materials.“As soon as I saw these boots online I had to get them. They fit perfect and look so stylish, hip, young and fresh. I searched other sites for the brown one and got the last one at another retailer. Now I have the black and brown. The quality is so amazing, i’m sure they will outlive me. Can be dressed up and down.”

Best Western Boots Ariat Darlin Western Boots Size range: 5.5 to 12

Colorways: Sassy Brown, Burnt Sugar, Old Black

Materials: Leather

Features: Wide and medium widths $159.95 Buy Now at Ariat



What reviewers say: “These boots are just what their name says… darlin! The heel is just high enough but not too high. The dark brown color is gorgeous. Like other reviewers I found the toe of the boot was quite tight. It’s going to take a while to break these in, so I’m just wearing them half hour at a time. They run true to size (I always take 9.5 in Ariat) BUT they are narrow.” Since 1993, Ariat has been an American footwear, apparel, and accessories brand for equestrian sports, work industries, and other outdoor activities. It was the first company to integrate athletic shoe technology into riding boots. Its Darlin silhouette features classic western details, including tonal toe stitching and topstitching, stretch sides, a side pull tab, and a curved block heel. Additionally, it has a removable All Day Cushioning insole and duratread sole for maximum wear. For outdoor summer concerts, style them with a denim skirt and a light jacket.“These boots are just what their name says… darlin! The heel is just high enough but not too high. The dark brown color is gorgeous. Like other reviewers I found the toe of the boot was quite tight. It’s going to take a while to break these in, so I’m just wearing them half hour at a time. They run true to size (I always take 9.5 in Ariat) BUT they are narrow.”

Reformation Ramona Ankle Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Parmesan, Black

Materials: Nappa leather $298 Buy Now at Reformation Crafted with polished nappa leather and set atop a kitten heel, Reformation’s Ramona Ankle Boots are the ideal footwear for your girls’ night out. Wear them with a cozy winter skirt and turtleneck, or slip them on with tailored trousers and a cozy sweater when the temperature drops — we guarantee you’ll always look put-together.

Ankle Boot Trends of 2023

Ankle boots are a timeless silhouette that are constantly being reimagined with fresh ideas and inspiration each season. Fall 2023 is no different, and there are tons of new exciting styles to try to upgrade your bootie rotation.

Utility ankle boots: First up on the list for 2023 is a trend for those who love utility-driven, rugged boot styles. This season we’re putting classic combat boots aside for motorcycle-inspired ankle boots. Those with chunky buckled details and distressed leathers can be seen from Frye, Miu Miu, Tamara Mellon, Valentino, Rag & Bone, and more.

First up on the list for 2023 is a trend for those who love utility-driven, rugged boot styles. This season we’re putting classic combat boots aside for motorcycle-inspired ankle boots. Those with chunky buckled details and distressed leathers can be seen from Frye, Miu Miu, Tamara Mellon, Valentino, Rag & Bone, and more. Early aughts-inspired ankle boots: Today’s iteration of biker ankle boots incorporate a nostalgic Y2K element, with the return of grommet embellishments as a stand-in for studs. Grommets introduce an edgier, higher fashion detail to the biker boots, with big buckles, as seen at JW Anderson, buttons, and even chains.

Today’s iteration of biker ankle boots incorporate a nostalgic Y2K element, with the return of grommet embellishments as a stand-in for studs. Grommets introduce an edgier, higher fashion detail to the biker boots, with big buckles, as seen at JW Anderson, buttons, and even chains. Denim ankle boots: Designers like Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Paris Texas, Schutz, and more are offering denim takes on ankle boots. These styles feel far fresher than shearling ankle boots for 2023, even in the dead of winter. Since denim pants are the perfect blank canvas for styling, the same goes for denim boots.

Designers like Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Paris Texas, Schutz, and more are offering denim takes on ankle boots. These styles feel far fresher than shearling ankle boots for 2023, even in the dead of winter. Since denim pants are the perfect blank canvas for styling, the same goes for denim boots. Leather ankle boots: Leather with a high shine factor, like patent and metallic styles, have been seen everywhere, from Givenchy and Khaite to Loewe, The Row, and Proenza Schouler. Some went with glossy reds, while others rode fashion’s futuristic wave incorporating silver into their designs.

Leather with a high shine factor, like patent and metallic styles, have been seen everywhere, from Givenchy and Khaite to Loewe, The Row, and Proenza Schouler. Some went with glossy reds, while others rode fashion’s futuristic wave incorporating silver into their designs. Western-inspired ankle boots: These shoes are the ones that’ll keep giving from fall to summer. With their block heel, suede and leather composition, and embroidery, western boots have become a timeless silhouette for casual days. As a result, designers have been imbuing their boot lineups with a mix of cowboy-inspired design codes — sloped heels, stitched vamps, and scalloped shafts included. The key to this trend is finding a pair that not only feels like an extension of your taste but also one that makes you stand out from the crowd.

These shoes are the ones that’ll keep giving from fall to summer. With their block heel, suede and leather composition, and embroidery, western boots have become a timeless silhouette for casual days. As a result, designers have been imbuing their boot lineups with a mix of cowboy-inspired design codes — sloped heels, stitched vamps, and scalloped shafts included. The key to this trend is finding a pair that not only feels like an extension of your taste but also one that makes you stand out from the crowd. Point-toe ankle boots: Coming off the heels of the summer’s sweeping kitten heel trend, we’re seeing boots with exaggerated, razor-sharp point-toes. Seen across the runways at The Row, Y/Project, Tom Ford, Prada, Victoria Beckham, and more, this season’s ankle boots staunchly point forward like an arrow, and peek out from under long hemlines for a sophisticated flair.

How to Find the Most Comfortable Ankle Boots for Women

When searching for your perfect pair, comfort is a key factor to consider, notes Dr. Jackie Sutera, Vionic Innovation Lab Member and New York-based podiatrist. “As a starting point, look for boots that have a cushioned insole with arch support,” she says. “This provides comfort and shock absorption. Also, look for a stacked or a low heel for everyday use. Avoid very flat, or platform-heeled boots as your go-to boots.”

And if you have common foot issues like bunions or hammertoes, Dr. Sutera also advises looking for options with some key features. “People with bunions, wide feet and/or hammertoes should look for styles that can accommodate the forefoot, like materials made of a mesh or a soft, forgiving leather,” she says. “These folks should also avoid toe boxes that are tight, narrow, and pointy.”

She suggests avoiding pairs with thin, flat insoles and outsoles for people who need shoes for plantar fasciitis or shoes for flat feet.

As for plus-size women, who may have wide calves, finding affordable-yet-chic options can be a headache. But thankfully, a range of brands now offer a great selection.

The Different Types of Ankle Boots

Ankle boots can range in design, but they’re described as a boot that covers the whole foot up to the ankle.

Chelsea boots: Chelsea boots are a fall wardrobe staple thanks to their easy-to-wear design and polished feel. Typically, this boot style features a close-fitting, ankle-high design with an elastic side panel. Often, they have a loop or tab of fabric on the back of the boot, enabling the boots to be pulled on. They balance practicality and style and can withstand a snowy holiday night or take on slushy streets but still look glamorous.

Chelsea boots are a fall wardrobe staple thanks to their easy-to-wear design and polished feel. Typically, this boot style features a close-fitting, ankle-high design with an elastic side panel. Often, they have a loop or tab of fabric on the back of the boot, enabling the boots to be pulled on. They balance practicality and style and can withstand a snowy holiday night or take on slushy streets but still look glamorous. Hiking boots: Infused with elements of the great outdoors, hiking boots bring an adventurous mood to any outfit. These shoes are usually crafted from rubber so you can feel good about pounding the pavement no matter which storm you have to weather. Championed by labels including Gucci, Ganni, and 3.1Phillip Lim, the key to mastering its utilitarian styles with a fashion focus is to use them to toughen up feminine style garments such as a floral summer dress.

Infused with elements of the great outdoors, hiking boots bring an adventurous mood to any outfit. These shoes are usually crafted from rubber so you can feel good about pounding the pavement no matter which storm you have to weather. Championed by labels including Gucci, Ganni, and 3.1Phillip Lim, the key to mastering its utilitarian styles with a fashion focus is to use them to toughen up feminine style garments such as a floral summer dress. Combat boots: Combat boots are endlessly wearable. They feature a classic lace-up style that hits right above the ankle with a sole and heel of hard rubber. This style is a true sartorial staple, providing the perfect silhouette for everyday ease. When picking a versatile year-rounder, look for one that centers around comfort and timelessness.

Combat boots are endlessly wearable. They feature a classic lace-up style that hits right above the ankle with a sole and heel of hard rubber. This style is a true sartorial staple, providing the perfect silhouette for everyday ease. When picking a versatile year-rounder, look for one that centers around comfort and timelessness. Platform boots: Chunky boots with a platform are a great option if you want to add a few inches of height, be on-trend, and stay comfortable. Top designers like Valentino, Prada, and Gucci are taking note and sending their models down the runways in this style. Plus, they’re suitable for almost all occasions if styled correctly.

Chunky boots with a platform are a great option if you want to add a few inches of height, be on-trend, and stay comfortable. Top designers like Valentino, Prada, and Gucci are taking note and sending their models down the runways in this style. Plus, they’re suitable for almost all occasions if styled correctly. Heeled boots: Whether it’s a slouchy or structured ankle design, heeled ankle boots add a sleek edge and ensure a myriad of styling possibilities. You can style them with a mini skirt or jeans. For a timeless pair, opt for one with an almond toe, neutral color, and stacked heel.

Whether it’s a slouchy or structured ankle design, heeled ankle boots add a sleek edge and ensure a myriad of styling possibilities. You can style them with a mini skirt or jeans. For a timeless pair, opt for one with an almond toe, neutral color, and stacked heel. Cowboy or Western boots: The classic cowboy boot is making a comeback. Traditionally they’re detailed with western elements like stitching, a snip toe design, and no lacing, but with designers today iterating on the timeless style, you can expect all sorts of unexpected designs. To style them correctly, remember to keep your outfit and other accessories fairly minimal since the boot is always the focal point of your look.

The classic cowboy boot is making a comeback. Traditionally they’re detailed with western elements like stitching, a snip toe design, and no lacing, but with designers today iterating on the timeless style, you can expect all sorts of unexpected designs. To style them correctly, remember to keep your outfit and other accessories fairly minimal since the boot is always the focal point of your look. Winter boots: Nothing gets us excited about winter quite like a pair of boots. After all, these sturdy soles will become your best friend during the season. Thankfully, designers have ankle boots for every mood. And, if you’re worried about the style not keeping you as warm as a knee-high boot, don’t fret because you’re sure to find a pair or two fully lined with shearling.

Nothing gets us excited about winter quite like a pair of boots. After all, these sturdy soles will become your best friend during the season. Thankfully, designers have ankle boots for every mood. And, if you’re worried about the style not keeping you as warm as a knee-high boot, don’t fret because you’re sure to find a pair or two fully lined with shearling. Rain boots: Over the past few years, rain boots have become more than their intended purpose. As waterproof boot, now so much more, allowing wearers to make a style statement. From Gucci’s take on North Face to Bottega Veneta’s ‘Puddle’ boots, rubber shoes became more and more a part of runway collections, and rubber grew to the most sought-after material in footwear next to leather. With this fashion change, shoppers can now find more fashionable rain boot options other than from the likes of Hunter and Burberry.

What to Look For in Ankle Boots for Women

With so many brands in the game, there’s a comfortable and stylish ankle boot for any occasion. Therefore, it’s essential to think closely about where you’re headed because not all ankle boots are created equal, and you want to ensure your pick is the best one for you.

Material: The outsole material and lining are two essential pieces to consider when finding the right ankle boot for you. If you want to ensure your shoe has traction, look for an option with a rubber outsole that has traction. On the other hand, if you suffer from tingling or numbness in your feet, opt for a firm sole such as classic rubber.

The outsole material and lining are two essential pieces to consider when finding the right ankle boot for you. If you want to ensure your shoe has traction, look for an option with a rubber outsole that has traction. On the other hand, if you suffer from tingling or numbness in your feet, opt for a firm sole such as classic rubber. Size: Wearing the wrong shoe size can not only be problematic when it comes to comfort, but it can also cause the shoe to break down more quickly. Plus, if you wear a shoe that’s too big, your foot will be in the wrong placement, and the arch support won’t work to your benefit. As a result, you may deal with inflammation, flat feet, or plantar fasciitis.

Wearing the wrong shoe size can not only be problematic when it comes to comfort, but it can also cause the shoe to break down more quickly. Plus, if you wear a shoe that’s too big, your foot will be in the wrong placement, and the arch support won’t work to your benefit. As a result, you may deal with inflammation, flat feet, or plantar fasciitis. Design: As discussed, there are many styles of ankle boots to choose from. Before impulsively purchasing, consider where you will be wearing your ankle boots and which type is best appropriate for the situation. Typically, kitten-heeled ankle boots are best for work, interviews, and evening wear, while lug-sole boots or combat boots are an excellent choice for everyday comfort, giving your heel more surface area and protection. Chelsea boots are also a smart casual everyday option that can take you from the park uptown on the weekend to a weekday business lunch downtown.

How to Style the Best Women’s Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are so versatile that there is no right or wrong way to style them. However, with any trend, we love to look to our favorite celebrities and runway moments to get inspired.

Ankle boots + trousers: Swap your traditional pumps and heeled sandals for ankle boots when heading to work or dinner with friends. Stars like Julianne Hough, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, and more were spotted last week in New York City donning these uniforms, proving that it’s one outfit equation to follow. Flat lug-sole ankle boots are a great option to reach for since they’re comfortable but don’t sacrifice style. Mid-height block-heeled boots work, too, since they elongate legs under full-length pants and make any outfit look dressier.

Ankle boots + a dress: If you’re sick of teaming sneakers with your dresses, reach for fun and chic ankle boots. For inspiration, look to Celine’s off-schedule Winter 2023, which showed models rocking edgy ankle boots paired with feminine frocks for a fashionable juxtaposition. Additionally, celebs like Emma Roberts, P!NK, and Naomi Campbell were spotted this month in New York City and Los Angeles sporting high-heeled platform ankle boots. While these shoe choices were ​​statement-making in nature, they instantly amped up simple ensembles with their bold and somewhat daring designs.

Ankle boots + jeans: All jeans can be worn with ankle boots, but your jean silhouette will determine what ankle boot to wear. For example, with skinny jeans, look to a boot with a wide or loose ankle; this way, you can tuck the bottom of the pant into the boot for a sleek look. On the other hand, if you’re working with mom or straight-leg jeans, an ankle boot with a more skin-tight fit will help you achieve the model-off-duty look.

How to Wear Ankle Boots for Fall 2023:

There’s nothing like a fresh pair of boots to kick off fall, and your transitional shopping should always start with an ankle boot. It’s an ideal everyday style you can wear with any outfit no matter where you’re headed. From the office, to brunch, to fun weekend activities outdoors — these comfy booties will keep you striding in style.

Cargo pants and utilitarian-inspired ankle boots: The embrace of cargo pants is here to stay, so why not team them with a utilitarian-inspired ankle boot like a laced-up silhouette? If your cargo pants have an elastic bottom, scrunch them up to the top of the boot; however, if they’re wide or straight-leg, let them rest over the boot, so just the toe pops out.

Cozy sweater dress and black leather ankle boots: A soft wool sweater dress is ideal for the fall time because it keeps you warm enough without a jacket while appearing chic for work or play. A black leather ankle boot is the perfect textural contrast to woven frocks, and shiny hardware like zippers and grommets will play well as built-in jewelry for a throw-on-and-go autumnal outfit.

Midi denim skirt and western-inspired ankle boots: Denim skirts are a major trend for 2023, so why not lean into the Americana aesthetic and opt for a western-inspired style? The hemline allows plenty of room to show of the style, whether you go for snakeskin, leather, or suede, and the block heel will be comfortable for all day wear under heat-insulating denim.

Shearling boots and a leather jacket: Take a style cue from Bella Hadid, who went viral last year for an unexpected ensemble of Mini Uggs and a leather jacket as she stepped out for a slice of pizza in NYC. Her comfort-forward ‘fit centered around a racer leather jacket, vintage tee, and hot pants paired with her low-ankle shearling booties. Mix slipper-like comfort with elevated pieces and play with proportions for an easy-going weekend ensemble.

Women’s ankle boots for flat feet: Whether you’re born with flat feet or get them as you age, taking care of your foot condition by finding the right boot is essential. When looking for comfortable shoes for flat feet, “look for wider-lasted shoes,” explains pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. This means “the shoe shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom, but rather a straight-across design underfoot.” Additionally, Fishkin suggests styles with enhanced stability and motion control features.

Whether you’re born with flat feet or get them as you age, taking care of your foot condition by finding the right boot is essential. When looking for comfortable shoes for flat feet, “look for wider-lasted shoes,” explains pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. This means “the shoe shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom, but rather a straight-across design underfoot.” Additionally, Fishkin suggests styles with enhanced stability and motion control features. Women’s ankle boots for plantar fasciitis: Anyone from athletes to more sedentary people can experience plantar fasciitis, which is usually most painful near the heel. Thus, “seek out shoes with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step,” says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics.“ No matter what, you want arch support, as it will help increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position.” One general rule of thumb is “if you can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” says New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare Neha Pathak.

Anyone from athletes to more sedentary people can experience plantar fasciitis, which is usually most painful near the heel. Thus, “seek out shoes with structure to keep the foot in its ideal position during each step,” says Mike Rushton, DPM, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion Orthotics.“ No matter what, you want arch support, as it will help increase the arch for those with flat feet and encourage high arches to drop to a more neutral position.” One general rule of thumb is “if you can bend the shoe in half, it’s likely unsupportive,” says New York City-based podiatrist and head of Universal Footcare Neha Pathak. Women’s ankle boots for high arches: “High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Sutera. They should also avoid rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. “The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion,” she says. Additionally, they should choose a shoe with a slight heel-toe drop (the difference between how high the shoe is in the heel versus the forefoot), which can minimize impact forces and ankle stress, says Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso.

“High-arched feet are best treated with supportive, softer and more flexible, lightweight types of soles to accommodate the high arch,” says Dr. Sutera. They should also avoid rigid, stiff, and thin flat shoes. “The purpose of insoles and orthotics for those with high-arched feet is to accommodate, absorb shock, and cushion,” she says. Additionally, they should choose a shoe with a slight heel-toe drop (the difference between how high the shoe is in the heel versus the forefoot), which can minimize impact forces and ankle stress, says Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and founder of the performance-driven accessories line Naboso. Women’s ankle boots for ankle pain or weakness: Those who suffer from weak ankles or ankle pain should pay attention to shoes with ankle support. Be on the hunt for stable wide platforms and deep heel cups to stabilize the foot and ankle better. In addition, boots that are tight around the ankles can help prevent ankle injury.

Those who suffer from weak ankles or ankle pain should pay attention to shoes with ankle support. Be on the hunt for stable wide platforms and deep heel cups to stabilize the foot and ankle better. In addition, boots that are tight around the ankles can help prevent ankle injury. Women’s ankle boots for knee and back pain: Finding the most comfortable shoes for knee and back pain begins by understanding the source of your discomfort, which can vary, says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Overuse injuries are one of the most common. “Most overuse injuries are related to faulty biomechanics in which people may develop muscle imbalances, stress on tendons or bones secondary to the foot being either too flat (hyper-pronated) or too high of an arch (caved foot),” he says. There are some general rules of thumb to follow. If you have flat feet, for example, a shoe with “proper support, cushioning, and posting helps ’neutralize’ abnormal stresses and forces” on the foot, Mendeszoon says. If you have other compounding concerns besides knee and back pain, have an expert look at your foot, stride, and general biomechanics to find the most comfortable shoe that works for you.

Finding the most comfortable shoes for knee and back pain begins by understanding the source of your discomfort, which can vary, says Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, a podiatrist and owner of Achilles Running Shop in Pennsylvania. Overuse injuries are one of the most common. “Most overuse injuries are related to faulty biomechanics in which people may develop muscle imbalances, stress on tendons or bones secondary to the foot being either too flat (hyper-pronated) or too high of an arch (caved foot),” he says. There are some general rules of thumb to follow. If you have flat feet, for example, a shoe with “proper support, cushioning, and posting helps ’neutralize’ abnormal stresses and forces” on the foot, Mendeszoon says. If you have other compounding concerns besides knee and back pain, have an expert look at your foot, stride, and general biomechanics to find the most comfortable shoe that works for you. Women’s ankle boots for bunions : When looking for shoes for bunions, search for soft upper materials that will be gentle on sensitive bunion areas. Soft interior materials also help reduce irritation. Additionally, Mendeszoon recommends looking at cork materials, which mold to your foot over time. Lastly, Dr. Mendeszoon recommends buying shoes with supportive footbeds as they will help minimize fatigue, stress, and strain on the whole foot and won’t dig into areas of pain.

: When looking for shoes for bunions, search for soft upper materials that will be gentle on sensitive bunion areas. Soft interior materials also help reduce irritation. Additionally, Mendeszoon recommends looking at cork materials, which mold to your foot over time. Lastly, Dr. Mendeszoon recommends buying shoes with supportive footbeds as they will help minimize fatigue, stress, and strain on the whole foot and won’t dig into areas of pain. Women’s ankle boots for diabetics: People with diabetes need to look for footwear with a roomy fit. Wide-fitting shoes with “plenty of depth,” Rushton says, are key to avoiding rubbing and chafing that can lead to greater sores and injuries. So are wide-toe boxes and soft shoe interiors and linings. “There are diabetic shoes on the market that boast all these qualities, as well as special insoles that decrease friction on feet,” explains Rushton.

People with diabetes need to look for footwear with a roomy fit. Wide-fitting shoes with “plenty of depth,” Rushton says, are key to avoiding rubbing and chafing that can lead to greater sores and injuries. So are wide-toe boxes and soft shoe interiors and linings. “There are diabetic shoes on the market that boast all these qualities, as well as special insoles that decrease friction on feet,” explains Rushton. Women’s ankle boots for heel spurs: Like many other foot conditions, heel spurs develop from overuse. Proper footwear can prevent and alleviate pain from the condition. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground,” Dr. Rushton says.“If you have a spur, you need a cushy heel,” Dr. Rushton says.

Like many other foot conditions, heel spurs develop from overuse. Proper footwear can prevent and alleviate pain from the condition. “If your foot doesn’t have adequate padding beneath it, as you roll forward, you’re more likely to pinch between the bottom of the foot and the ground,” Dr. Rushton says.“If you have a spur, you need a cushy heel,” Dr. Rushton says. Women’s ankle boots for Arthritis:: Finding the best ankle boot for your arthritis “depends on where the arthritis is located,” Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, a podiatrist in Concord, Massachusetts, says. “For those with osteoarthritis of the great toe, painful bunions, or claw toes, a stiff-soled shoe with a forefoot rocker is very helpful. This will allow the foot to propel without bending through the toes.” However, choose shoes for arthritis with cushioning, support, a wide toe box, a pull-on design, and a flexible upper for breathability.

How We Selected the Best Ankle Boots for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To curate the best ankle boots of 2023, Footwear News editors referenced this year’s fall and winter trends, new retailer releases, and most loved streetwear styles. We compared hundreds of customer reviews in order to find ankle boots with the best fit and feel, as well as tested them ourselves to recommend the best options on the market. We paid special attention to innovative and functional shoe features, from waterproof and heat-insulating materials to convenient slip-on designs.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Jacquelyn Sutera is an NYC-based surgically trained doctor of podiatric medicine specializing in the prevention and treatment of foot pathology. She graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Philosophy. She later attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, where she earned the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). She is a proud member and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New York State Podiatric Medical Society.

Dr. Michael Fishkin is a pedorthist of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.

Dr. Mike Rushton is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in John Day, OR and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field.

Dr. Neha Pathak is a podiatrist at Pathak Podiatry. She treats patients for a range of common and specialized conditions such as over pronation, bunions, hammertoes, plantar plate injuries, achilles tendonitis, neuromas, ankle sprains and instability. As a former long-distance runner and swimmer, she has a passion for diagnosing and treating sports medicine and dancing-related injuries.

Dr. Mark Mendeszoon is a multi-board certified podiatrist who treats all surgical and non-surgical conditions of the leg, ankle, and foot in both adults and children. He specializes in trauma, sports medicine, diabetic foot and ankle conditions and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, including Total Ankle Joint Replacement Surgery.

Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. She currently practices at Concord Foot & Ankle Center and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital. She frequently treats conditions like foot fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Meet the Authors

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor at Footwear News and WWD, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a city dweller, she’s garnered a love for footwear, especially ankle boots, because they’re versatile enough to be worn with any type of outfit and comfortable enough when running uptown, downtown, or cross-town. Therefore, she takes an interest in keeping up with footwear trends and innovations by testing and reviewing shoes in a wide range of categories — from athletic to streetwear styles.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. In her free time, Olivia can be found scouring the internet for deals on cool combat boots and dad sneakers to add to her ever-growing collection. Cigliano updated this ankle boots shopping guide on August 11, 2023 with the top ankle boot trends for the upcoming fall and winter trends and new trendy ankle boots to shop now. Learn more about us here.