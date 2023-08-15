The 21 Best Winter Boots for Women to Look Stylish and Feel Comfortable in This Season

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Updated August 14, 2023: This best winter boots for women guide was updated with new in-stock product for the fall and winter 2023 season, hands-on product examination and testing notes, along with additional expert insights for how to style and care for your winter boots over time.
Nothing gets us excited about cozy season quite like a new pair of women’s winter boots. Puffer coats, oversized scarves, and cashmere sweaters are great to add to your cold-weather wardrobe, but the best winter boots for women are must-have for the season’s unpredictable weather.
While boots come in all shapes and styles, they all have key factors in common that are essential for the colder months: durable silhouettes, reliable traction, and heat insulation. Winter boots can rest above the ankle, mid-calf, or even span over-the-knee, and feature fur-lining, fuzzy trims, and uppers made of suede, wool, or leather. Some styles are specially-made for trudging through icy slush, while others will ensure warmth and functional style. There are plenty of different winter boots to fit every wardrobe and personal style expression, but it’s most important to find the right style to fit your foot shape and cold-weather activities.
Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new winter boots releases for 2023 and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best boots for women to wear this winter. To help guide you to find your ideal snow boots, we tapped winter gear experts, celebrity fashion stylists, and podiatrists for comfortable winter boot recommendations so you can avoid injury, feel supported, and look stylish while trekking in extreme cold weather. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks, along with helpful shopping tips from experts.
Related The Best Winter Boots for Men
Before you shop for a pair of the most comfortable winter boots for women, there are a few things you’ll need to consider. Are you looking for a pair of hiking boots with extra insulation and heavy-duty tread to conquer a tough trail? Do you need a more stylish and less technical pair for business meetings on snow days? Or do you need a reliably strong pair of snow boots that can handle running errands on the snow-swept sidewalk? Below, we outline the types of boots to choose from.
Winter boots are naturally functional, so they’re a classic boot that are always on trend. But, year after year, designers and footwear brands introduce exciting new iterations of shearling or waterproof winter boots that innovate a little more than the previous winter, whether in style, utility, or both. Take these runways trends as inspiration before you hop on a shopping spree to spruce up your boot collection this winter.
“While some foot types (including those with high arches) will do better in a boot with a heel as opposed to a flat style, boots are not as specifically made for different foot types as sneakers are,” says Dr. Spielfogel. “Not having the right support can often lead to common foot ailments like plantar fasciitis or metatarsalgia. A good solution is to add in a pair of fitted arch supports in your boots.” While this all sounds very technical, a great pair of boots insoles is key to all-day comfort.
Boots shouldn’t be too loose or too tight. “If the fit is too loose, your heel may slip and irritate the Achilles tendon or cause heel pain,” says Dr. Spielfogel. He suggests that the most comfortable winter boots will only live up to their potential if the fit is right. He also mentions a good pair of winter boots should accommodate a thick sock. “Wool is breathable and wicks away moisture,” he says.
Heavy-duty wool or merino wool are great options for socks because they will help the feet feel warm and dry in a pair of insulated boots. Plus, Gelwicks explains that socks can elevate your winter boots style. “Make a fashion statement in your winter boots with your sock choice, as well as also how you cuff your trousers.”
From customer- to expert-approved picks, read on to find the best winter boot for women in just about every category this cold-weather season. Plus, they’re a great gift for women that will make the cold months of winter far more tolerable and stylish.
It’s also important to take proper care of your hard-earned footwear investment, especially when it’s difficult to avoid salt, snow, and slush that takes a toll on your winter boots. You can erase scuffs with baking soda and banish odor with essential oils.
Salt stains however, can be especially tricky. You can check out our full guide on how to remove salt stains in winter boots, but know that leather stains come out best with white vinegar and water, while suede boots require a brush. And to protect winter boots from future stains, go ahead and use a repellant that prevents water and dirt from penetrating your shoes.
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
We curated this shopping guide for the best winter boots for women by paying special attention to boot key elements such as warmth, fit, and style. We made sure to select winter boots that featured impressive technology like insulation, waterproof materials, and sustainable construction, as well as boots with supremely durable and reliable slip-free traction. We conducted wide research across the footwear market and analyzed hundreds of customer reviews to determine the most loved women’s winter boots that stand the test of harsh weather and support foot health over a wide range of terrain. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting women’s winter boots, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new top-quality store badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.
Andrew Gelwicks is a celebrity fashion stylist, writer, and speaker. He worked at GQ and Teen Vogue before beginning his own venture as a celebrity fashion stylist. Andrew’s portfolio includes rising and seasoned stars including Catherine O’Hara, Susan Sarandon, Uzo Aduba, Dixie D’Amelio, Michael Douglas, Luna Blaise, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the Queer Eye cast, among many others.
Dr. William Spielfogel is an established board-certified podiatrist, published author, lecturer, and educator. Dr. Spielfogel cares for patients at Hamilton Foot and Ankle Associates’ offices in Upper East Side Manhattan and Bay Ridge of Brooklyn, New York. Outside of the clinic, Dr. Spielfogel serves as the chief of podiatry in the department of orthopedic surgery, as well as the director of the podiatric medicine and surgery residency program, at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. He is even the vice president of The Foundation for Podiatric Medicine, an educational, scientific, and research branch of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association.
Vanessa Powell is an established editor, journalist, and stylist with over a decade of experience covering fashion, lifestyle, and consumer culture. She has contributed to national publications such as People Magazine, Health Magazine, Men’s Health, and more. Powell is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. Whether walking the New York City streets or hiking the LA mountains in the winter, Powell is a bicoastal avid walker, always searching for the best new winter boots for women. Powell wrote the original version of this best winter boots for women story.
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a New York City native, Chwatt is always searching for the best designer sneakers to get around comfortably. As a result, she has an overstuffed shoe closet that needs to be cleaned out. the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News, writing and editing footwear trend stories for all seasons. Chwatt contributed to the January 2023 update of this winter boots for women guide.
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. Cigliano updated this winter boots for women shopping guide in August 2023 with fresh trends and brand new retailer releases.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.