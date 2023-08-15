The 21 Best Winter Boots for Women to Look Stylish and Feel Comfortable in This Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Updated August 14, 2023: This best winter boots for women guide was updated with new in-stock product for the fall and winter 2023 season, hands-on product examination and testing notes, along with additional expert insights for how to style and care for your winter boots over time.

Nothing gets us excited about cozy season quite like a new pair of women’s winter boots. Puffer coats, oversized scarves, and cashmere sweaters are great to add to your cold-weather wardrobe, but the best winter boots for women are must-have for the season’s unpredictable weather.

While boots come in all shapes and styles, they all have key factors in common that are essential for the colder months: durable silhouettes, reliable traction, and heat insulation. Winter boots can rest above the ankle, mid-calf, or even span over-the-knee, and feature fur-lining, fuzzy trims, and uppers made of suede, wool, or leather. Some styles are specially-made for trudging through icy slush, while others will ensure warmth and functional style. There are plenty of different winter boots to fit every wardrobe and personal style expression, but it’s most important to find the right style to fit your foot shape and cold-weather activities.

Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new winter boots releases for 2023 and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best boots for women to wear this winter. To help guide you to find your ideal snow boots, we tapped winter gear experts, celebrity fashion stylists, and podiatrists for comfortable winter boot recommendations so you can avoid injury, feel supported, and look stylish while trekking in extreme cold weather. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks, along with helpful shopping tips from experts.

Best Women’s Winter Boots for Heavy Snow Sorel Tivoli IV Tall Winter Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Quarry

Materials: Faux fur, rubber

Shaft height: 10 1/2 inches

Special features: 100 grams of cold-busting insulation

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Backcountry Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars $165 Buy Now At Nordstrom $165 Buy Now At ZAppos $165 Buy Now At Backcountry



What reviewers say: “I’ve had these boots for a few weeks now. I decided that after the blizzard we got yesterday I’d finally make a review on them. We had so much snow it was nearly up to my knees and these were the only snow boots I had on hand. Even though the snow came up past the height of the boots after tying them nice and tight, no snow seeping into the boots. I was outside for hours, and mind you the boots were fully submerged in snow, and my feet stayed dry and warm. For once I didn’t have frozen toes by the time I came back inside. I was concerned that my new boots would be ruined with watermarks, but I was so happy the following day to see that they still looked like new. Love!”



Price at time of publish: $165 If you're looking for a tried-and-true winter boot that'll hold up in all kinds of weather and terrain, check out Sorel's Tivoli IV Winter Boots . They've been a best-seller from the brand every year like clockwork, due to their supreme comfort, durability, and reliable traction. Made of nylon that's seam-sealed to perfection, these calf-length waterproof boots will keep you warm and dry, whether you're trekking through rain, snow, or mud.

Courtesy of Amazon Ugg Adirondack Boots III Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Chestnut, Burnt Cedar

Materials: Faux fur, UGGpure wool textile, leather

Shaft height: 7 inches

Special features: Temperature rated to -32°F

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars $250 Buy Now At Nordstrom $250 Buy Now At Zappos $250 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “This is my first season with these, the best snow boots ever! I wore them in Chicago during the Polar Vortex, -20 below temps, -35 with wind chill, 2 feet of snow, my feet were NEVER cold or wet. Incredible boots, worth the $, they look good with skinny pants, easy to get on and off, love them!”



Price at time of publish: $250 What's the first brand that comes to mind when you envision a cozy, comfy winter boot? Ugg of course. But this pair goes far beyond the loved loungewear staple slipper. The Ugg's Adirondack III is the quintessential winter boot for everyday wear because it's fuzzy warm, versatile, and high-performing. Lined with a 200-gram sheep wool liner and encased with a duarable weather-proof leather upper, you can rely on these boots to keep your feet warm and dry. Additionally, the rubber outsole offers significant traction for hard-packed snow and slippery surfaces.

Courtesy of Hoka One One Most Lightweight Winter Boot for Women Hoka Kaha Kaha 2 GTX Boots Size range: 7 to 14

Colorways: Black, Duffel Bag

Materials: Leather, recycled-textile upper

Special features: PFC-free water-repellent finish

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars $240 Buy Now At Nordstrom



As for winter, they feature a mega grip for versatile traction and Gore-Tex to keep your foot dry, but we recommend a hefty wool sock for added warmth. The streamlined boot is equipped with a dual-density CMEVA midsole, Hoka Hubble heel, and SwallowTail technology for supported and responsive strides. The MetaRocker outsole also features stabilizing flex grooves and Vibram Megagrip lug rubber traction.



What reviewers say: “I wore these straight out of the box and guided a 3 day trip in Yosemite. Having not previously broken them in, I was worried about blisters. These boots were so comfortable and supportive. I didn’t have any foot issues and even my foot fatigue was less than it usually would be.”



Price at time of publish: $240 The Hoka Kaha 2 GTX boots are a favorite among outdoors enthusiasts. NASM-certified strength coach and avid hiker Simone Tchouke just summited the highest mountain in the contiguous U.S. in her Hokas. “My favorite boots are the Kaha Gore-tex from Hoka,” she says. “They’re waterproof, have great ankle support, and are super lightweight. I walk, run and skip in them and feel safe.”As for winter, they feature a mega grip for versatile traction and Gore-Tex to keep your foot dry, but we recommend a hefty wool sock for added warmth. The streamlined boot is equipped with a dual-density CMEVA midsole, Hoka Hubble heel, and SwallowTail technology for supported and responsive strides. The MetaRocker outsole also features stabilizing flex grooves and Vibram Megagrip lug rubber traction.“I wore these straight out of the box and guided a 3 day trip in Yosemite. Having not previously broken them in, I was worried about blisters. These boots were so comfortable and supportive. I didn’t have any foot issues and even my foot fatigue was less than it usually would be.”$240

Courtesy of Retailer Best Women’s Winter Boots for Commuting Columbia Keetley Shorty Snow Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Elk, Light Clay

Materials: Faux fur, rubber

Special features: 200g insulation

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 50% off $64.99 Buy Now At Amazon $130 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I love this boot! It’s lightweight, not too bulky, warm, stylish, and, most of all, it has memory foam! My feet feel really good in them, apart from the memory foam it seems it have a slight lift in the boot so the support for my feet feels really nice. After a couple of breaking them in, they fit great with thick socks.”



Price at time of publish: $130



Best Men's Hiking Boots Hitting the trails this winter? Columbia's Keetley Shorty are the boots for you. These women's hiking boots are specially designed with 200g of synthetic insulation and an Omni-Heat reflective liner to keep you toasty warm, while smooth strides and climbs are supported by comfy Techlite+ EVA midsole responsive cushioning. The boots' outsole offers optimum traction that's slip-resistant for rugged terrains, thanks to Columbia's Adapt Trax and non-marking Omni-Grip rubber technology. Plus, these boots are waterproof to protect from snow or slush and feel super lightweight for travel.

Courtesy of Retailer Best Winter Snow Boots for Under $50 Dadawen Waterproof Frosty Snow Boots Size range: 4.5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Blue, Grey, Khaki, Orange, Purple, Rose Red, White, Yellow, Red

Materials: Faux fur, rubber

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars $46 Buy Now At Amazon



What reviewers say: “Super comfy and warm. I love the easy velcro, and it makes it easy to wear thick socks if I choose. True to size. I recommend one size up like I’ve done for extra room for socks or foot warmers. Highly recommend for quick trips or casual wear.”



Price at time of publish: $46 If you're looking for a stylish winter boot with no frills, then Dadawen's Waterproof Frosty Snow Boots are for you. Not only do they retail for under $50, but they also have 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews. They feature a waterproof upper, faux-fur lining, and an anti-skid sole. They're a great choice for outdoor activities on snow days.

Dr. Martens 1460 Serena 8 Eye Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Tan Farrier

Materials: Faux fur, rubber, leather

Dr. Martens Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6 $180 Buy Now At Dr Martens



What reviewers say: “The footbeds of all Dr. Marten’s are awesome and are so comfortable right out of the box! I thought they would be a bit tight with the faux fur but they are not — I got my normal size in Dr. Martens. Not bulky at all. They keep my feet super warm and look really cute!”



Price at time of publish: $180



Dr Martens Jadon Boot History Dr. Martens are beloved for their decades-long leather durability, grippy traction, and too-cool-for-school aesthetics. If you don't already own a pair of combat boots from the iconic brand, winter is the perfect time to start your collection. The 1460 Serena 8 Eye Boots are a wintery version of Dr. Martens' timeless silhouette , and feature a durable Farrer upper that fits better with every wear, along with WarmWair faux fur lining for added warmth and comfort in harsh conditions. Rugged details of gunmetal eyelets and tonal laces complete the alternative boot's cozy vibe, making them stylish enough to wear on the day-to-day with your favorite pair of jeans, or as a reliable boot to throw on for a trek in the snow.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Backcountry Boots for Women Keen Revel IV Polar Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Magnet, Rhubarb

Shaft height: 7 inches

Materials: Faux fur, rubber, leather

Special features: 200G of insulation rated to -25°F/-32°C.

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars $170 Buy Now At Amazon



These winter boots for women are extremely durable and get more comfortable as you break them in. We’re not here to tell you they can’t be worn off the trail, but they’re specifically made to keep your feet dry, warm and supported while you trek the backcountry. Both testers and reviewers mention they’re plenty roomy, making them appropriate for wide feet and able to accommodate thick



What reviewers say: “These boots are exactly what I needed for hiking and outdoor chores in the winter. They grip surprisingly well on packed snow and ice, work well with snowshoes, and are very conformable and supportive, so much so that I haven’t even had to put performance insoles in them like I usually do for hiking boots. Great purchase!”



Price at time of publish: $170 If you're big into winter hiking, or pretty much any winter activity that doesn't require a board-specific boot, you'll want to try Keen's Revel IV Polar boots . They're compatible with microspikes for added traction during rigorous hikes and climbs, as well as snowshoes for trekking up the backcountry. Plus, they can handle snow, mud, slippery rocks, and icy logs. These winter boots for women are extremely durable and get more comfortable as you break them in. We're not here to tell you they can't be worn off the trail, but they're specifically made to keep your feet dry, warm and supported while you trek the backcountry. Both testers and reviewers mention they're plenty roomy, making them appropriate for wide feet and able to accommodate thick hiking socks , too.

Courtesy of Amazon Most Versatile Winter Boots for Women Forsake Lucie Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Army, London

Shaft height: 5 inches

Materials: Rubber, leather

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars $67 Buy Now At Amazon



These winter boots are made with waterproof leather and suede, making them a super stylish option for commuting, going out on the town or posting up in the backcountry. The style features a memory foam footbed and the brand’s notable Peak to Pavement outsole, which brings a stable grip from the street to the trail. Plus, the slip-on style makes getting ready a breeze so you can get out the door faster on a busy schedule.



What reviewers say: “They can make your feet kind of hot but other than that perfect. Exactly what I was looking for.”



Price at time of publish: $67 Forsake is a climate neutral-certified footwear brand that pays exquisite attention to detail in everything it makes. The company was born out of a passion for exploring the outdoors, and you can't help but feel that love when you slip on a pair of its boots. The label's small-but-mighty collection is innovative in terms of style, function and sustainability. And its new Lucie Boot is a standout for snowy winters. These winter boots are made with waterproof leather and suede, making them a super stylish option for commuting, going out on the town or posting up in the backcountry. The style features a memory foam footbed and the brand's notable Peak to Pavement outsole, which brings a stable grip from the street to the trail. Plus, the slip-on style makes getting ready a breeze so you can get out the door faster on a busy schedule.

Courtesy of Retailer Koio Cortina Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Fawn, Sandalwood

Materials: LWG Bronze-certified Italian leather

Special features: Waxed cotton laces On Sale 25% off $296 Buy Now At Koio



What reviewers say: “Well made, handsome boots. Surprisingly light in weight, so it’s not tiresome to wear them all day. I’m a true 6.5, and although the 7.0 feels a little large in the toebox, a 6 would’ve definitely been too small. Follow the suggestion and size up if you’re normally a half-size.”



Price at time of publish: $296 Combat boots are classics during winter and beyond. If you're not keen on a puffer iteration or chunky option, Koio's Cortina Boots are for you. They're stylish yet practical and can be laced up and worn everywhere, from the office to Sunday brunch. These Italian leather boots have a fitted cushion insole, water-resistant construction, and a lugged platform sole for added traction. Available in three different colorways, we consider these shoes one of the best winter lace-up boots for women on the market.

Best Ankle Boots for Women Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Ankle Booties Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, White

Materials: Leather

Shaft height: 6 1/2 inches

Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars $595 Buy Now At Nordstrom $238 Buy Now At ZAppos



What reviewers say: “I absolutely adore my new booties. I have been wanting a pair of black booties for a while, and these sock booties from SW are perfect! They are very comfortable, I can walk around with them for hours. The quality of the leather is very nice and easy to clean. I also love how it hugs at the ankle to give that “sock” look. Love ’em!”



Price at time of publish: $595



Best Ankle Boots These heeled ankle boots may not look like your typical winter boots, but trust us, they'll be one of your most worn pairs on cold nights. Now, obviously, we wouldn't shovel a driveway in these fashion winter boots, but they come equipped with solid tread for traction and thick block heel for balance. We consider these the best designer winter boots for women and the best-heeled winter boots to cater to more formal outings.

Sorel Brex Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black

Materials: Grain leather, rubber

Shaft height: 5 3⁄ 4 inches

Special features: Waterproof seam-sealed construction

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 40% off $125 Buy Now At Zappos



Price at time of publish: $125 Sorel is a leader in winter footwear, so it’s not surprising that the label created a unique spin on its classic snow boot. These Brex Boots take inspiration from traditional Chelsea boots with fresh features such as a high traction heel, waterproof leather upper, and a memory footbed. They’re easy to put on and have a wide heel base to prevent ankle twisting.$125

Overland Hudson Shearling Lined Suede and Leather Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Cognac, Olive, Dark Coffee, Black

Materials: Leather, wool, plush

Shaft height: 13.5 inches

Overland Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9 $328 Buy Now At Overland



What reviewers say: “Comfortable, warm, and stylish – these boots excel at all three! These boots have high quality workmanship and are truly cozy with a good fit. I have tested them in New York upstate rain and they repel the rain quite well. I will be buying more Overland boots!”



Price at time of publish: $328 Overland's boots are widely recognized for being inspired by the American West and using materials like the finest sheepskin, leather, and wool. Additionally, their silhouettes work for anything from casual wear to chic après ski looks. The Hudson Shearling Lined Suede and Leather Boots feature a durable lug sole for traction, waterproof suede and leather for great insulation.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Boots for Long Hikes Altra Lone Peak All WTHR Mid Boots Size range: 5.5 to 12

Colorways: Grey/Green, Black, Maroon

Materials: Rubber, foam

Special features: Multi-directional TrailClaw lug pattern for grippy traction

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars $90 Buy Now At Amazon



is durable with a grippy rubber outsole for exceptional traction and canted lugs to keep you from slipping. These active winter boots are as sturdy as they look, making them a great pair of footwear for



What reviewers say: “I did the Tour du Mont Blanc in these in July/August. These were brand new. I always trust Altra shoes even if they’re brand new. 105 miles with 34680 elevation gain and loss in 9 days. I had no blisters or any discomfort. Highly recommend these shoes for hiking!”



Price at time of publish: $90 Altra makes performance footwear with specifications you won't find anywhere else. For starters, the brand is notable for its signature FootShape toe box. This feature enhances comfort and allows more space for your foot to sit naturally, addressing the biological differences in men's and women's feet (and making them a great option for those who need shoes for wide feet ). The company's shoes also feature a platform with balanced cushioning that positions your heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground for better alignment and low-impact landings. This particular style is durable with a grippy rubber outsole for exceptional traction and canted lugs to keep you from slipping. These active winter boots are as sturdy as they look, making them a great pair of footwear for winter trail running , hiking, and month-long excursions.

Courtesy of Amazon Warmest Winter Boots for Women Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Available in 11 different hues

Materials: Suede, rubber

Special features: Recycled felt inner boot insulation

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 34% off $139 Buy Now At Amazon $84 Buy Now At ZAppos



What reviewers say: “Great boot for fishing and hunting. I can walk through streams all day water proof if synched tightly. One of the greatest boots out there. It’s worth every penny. The boot is true to size and good for wide feet.”



Price at time of publish: $139 If you're seeking a solid pair of boots to keep you cozy and comfortable for an entire day in the snow, look no further, these are the warmest pair of winter boots on our this list. The Joan of Arctic boots from Sorel live up to their catchy name. They're reminiscent of classic duck boots styles, with a seam-sealed rubber and leather upper and gusseted tongue that keeps your toes dry, warm, and protected. A shaft of 11.5 inches high offers generous coverage in blizzard-level deep snow, and a grippy rubber sole keeps you stable on icy ground.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Women’s Winter Boots for Icy Conditions Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Available in 15 different hues

Materials: Leather, rubber

Special features: Rated -25°F/-32°C for cold, heavy snow days.

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Columbia Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7 stars On Sale 38% off $68 Buy Now At Amazon $110 Buy Now At Columbia



What reviewers say: “I was worried because it seems no one caters properly to wide feet and the size is spot on! Love these boots, my feet run a 9.5-10 and I got the 9.5 WIDE and good fit. And I was so happy when the I felt the bottom and they are actually rubber so no slipping. Would recommend!”



Price at time of publish: $110 From deep snow to black ice, these boots have conquered it all — just read their over 12,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon for proof. Offering the support of a sneaker with the coverage of a winter boot, they have a waterproof leather upper with extreme insulating properties, plush-yet-responsive cushioning, and Omni-Grip traction for slip-free movement. Even reviewers that live in areas with the coldest climates, like Minnesota and Alaska, rave about the Ice Maiden II snow boots from Columbia.

Courtesy of Amazon Sperry Maritime Repel Suede Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Sand, Grey, Blush

Materials: Leather, rubber, fleece

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars On Sale 60% off $56 Buy Now At Amazon $56 Buy Now At Zappos



What reviewers say: “I loved how cute the boots are while being a good warm boot at the same time. I’m outside a lot in the winter so I definitely need a true warm boot and it was so nice to find a pair that looked cute also. I bought them in white which I love, if I scuffed them it wipes right off with a wet washcloth. The boots are very comfortable also.”



Price at time of publish: $53 Sometimes, the most technical boots don't always agree with your style. Sperry gives us the best of both worlds with these cute winter boots for women. Not only are they fleece-lined for extra warmth, but they're also seam-sealed to keep feet bone dry. Plus, the rubber outsole is made with the brand's "razor-cut wave-slipping" technique for ultimate traction on slippery surfaces. Multiple New Yorkers have written great reviews about these boots, claiming their feet never get wet or cold. They're great for walking miles in cold-weather cities with hard pavement, as they offer their arch support, traction and mild cushioning.

Mou Eskimo Ankle Boots for Women Size range: 36 to 41 EU sizing

Colorways: Black

Materials: Leather, rubber $250 Buy Now At Farfetch



What reviewers say: “These boots are so comfortable, warm and cozy. I wear mine with no socks and I live in Northern Ontario Canada. I also love the easy on, easy off, without struggling with zippers and laces. I bought the black color in my usual size 7 and they fit great. I get ‘love your boots’ compliments alot.”



Price at time of publish: $250 Mou Boots are an après-ski fashion favorite, inspired by classic moccasin shoes. The round toe, cushioned lug-sole footbed and fur lining will make you never want to take them off. Plus, the brand's new tread delivers a sneaker-like traction to keep your foot balanced and sturdy while walking on icy pavement. The slip-on style makes running out the door fuss-free, with soft leather uppers and linings that you can rely on for countless winters ahead.

Best Slipper-Like Winter Boots The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Porcelain Green Mountain Camo Print, Black, White, Gardenia White, Lavender Fog Terrazzo Print, Mr. Pink Pink Expedition Print

Materials: Nylon, rubber, foam

Special features: 100% recycled P.E.T. ripstop upper, up to 20% recycled rubber outsole for supreme traction

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8 stars

The North Face Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4 stars $69 Buy Now At The North Face $69 Buy Now At ZAppos



What reviewers say: “All I have to say about these is that they are my new winter’s best friend. I lived in these last winter and plan on doing it again this winter. So comfortable and warm to wear out in the snow. They also have great traction.”



Price at time of publish: $69



Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis

Best Slippers for Men The winter boots are probably the easiest, coziest pair on this list, borrowing features from the best women's slippers . They're like a light pillow to slip your feet into on a chilly day of outdoor fun or a run to the grocery store. These puffy steppers are lined with ThermoBall Eco insulation that retains heat even when they're wet, while the upper is made of recycled P.E.T. ripstop with a non-PFC water-repellent finish to keep you dry and protect their shape. The outsole is made with more sustainable material of recycled rubber with signature brand traction that prevents slipping and sliding.

Most Comfortable Winter Boots for Women Mackage Conquer Boots Size range: 35 to 41 EU

Colorways: Cream

Materials: Sheep shearling, sheepskin

Special features: Arctic rated down to -35°C

Shopbop Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 5 stars On Sale 70% off $177 Buy Now At Shopbop



Price at time of publish: $177 Looking for the most comfortable snow boots? These Mackage boots are built to keep feet cozy and dry, no matter the conditions. The fully waterproof style has a dyed sheep shearling composition with sheepskin leather accents and an adjustable drawcord D-ring lace fastening to tighten or loosen as you please. The brand is best known for combining the finest leathers, down, and wool with tailored silhouettes and precision detail, so you know they didn’t mess around with this option.$177

Moon Boot Classic Low 2 Boots Size range: 4 to 11

Colorways: Black, White

Materials: Nylon, polyester, rubber

Shaft height: 5.5 inches

Saks Fifth Avenue Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4 stars $175 Buy Now AT SAks Fifth Avenue $175 Buy Now At Neiman Marcus



What reviewers say: “Got these Moon Boots for my daughter to wear up at the mountain. She went with the classic low so she can wear with ski pants and not have to worry about bunching up of pant legs. She LOVES them! They are super cute on, and she says they’re really comfortable and lightweight. These are a very fun boot and will be a pleasure to put on after skiing! As far as sizing on this boot, she wears a size 6, which fit her just right. The boot fits a range of sizes (in this case, 4.5 to 7) but runs a little short. Me being a size 7, I would order the next size up.”



Price at time of publish: $175 Moon Boots have a long history, but recently they've been spotted on many celebs like Hailey Bieber and Katy Perry . The iconic shoe brand is known for its bulky yet durable design, built to keep the snow and water out while keeping your feet toasty. They're a way to experiment with the chunky shoe trend, while remaining warm and comfortable. The Classic Low 2 features a nylon quarter and stitched toe box, a logo on the band, PVC heel and toe, and rubber outsole. Make them yours with white skinny jeans and a matching white wool coat for a chic winter white moment.

The Different Types of Women’s Winter Boots Before you shop for a pair of the most comfortable winter boots for women, there are a few things you’ll need to consider. Are you looking for a pair of hiking boots with extra insulation and heavy-duty tread to conquer a tough trail? Do you need a more stylish and less technical pair for business meetings on snow days? Or do you need a reliably strong pair of snow boots that can handle running errands on the snow-swept sidewalk? Below, we outline the types of boots to choose from. Women’s snow boots: This boot style keeps you warm with proper insulation and provides support and traction in icy and snowy conditions. Some key performance features to keep in mind include waterproof and windproof constructions, temperature-rated insulation, and durable, lugged rubber outsoles. Additionally, models with adjustable straps and bungee-lace systems help deliver a more secure fit and keep snow out.

This boot style keeps you warm with proper insulation and provides support and traction in icy and snowy conditions. Some key performance features to keep in mind include waterproof and windproof constructions, temperature-rated insulation, and durable, lugged rubber outsoles. Additionally, models with adjustable straps and bungee-lace systems help deliver a more secure fit and keep snow out. Winter hiking boots for women: Hiking happens all year round, just ask any true outdoors expert. Winter hikes, however, call for different footwear. They are heavier-duty and can handle snow and slush. If you’re planning to scramble up a mountain or explore a canyon, consider the traction of your winter hiking boot. If you’re hiking on a terrain that’s not a simple dirt trail, look for soles with grippy material like Vibram and moderate lugs to provide adequate traction.

Hiking happens all year round, just ask any true outdoors expert. Winter hikes, however, call for different footwear. They are heavier-duty and can handle snow and slush. If you’re planning to scramble up a mountain or explore a canyon, consider the traction of your winter hiking boot. If you’re hiking on a terrain that’s not a simple dirt trail, look for soles with grippy material like Vibram and moderate lugs to provide adequate traction. Lug-sole boots : A lug sole is typically made of rubber with deep grooves that provide added traction. Combat boots with a lug sole also happen to be a major fall shoe trend right now. We can’t promise they’re the option that will keep your feet the warmest, but they have become as ubiquitous as a clean white sneaker and an essential, stylish piece for any wardrobe.

: A lug sole is typically made of rubber with deep grooves that provide added traction. Combat boots with a lug sole also happen to be a major fall shoe trend right now. We can’t promise they’re the option that will keep your feet the warmest, but they have become as ubiquitous as a clean white sneaker and an essential, stylish piece for any wardrobe. Women’s snow slippers: Snow slippers are probably the easiest to wear on this winter boot guide. They’re similar to your typical fuzzy, slip-on option but with enough support for you to run errands around town when the flurries settle. Yes, we’re talking about your classic Ugg boots here.

Snow slippers are probably the easiest to wear on this winter boot guide. They’re similar to your typical fuzzy, slip-on option but with enough support for you to run errands around town when the flurries settle. Yes, we’re talking about your classic Ugg boots here. Extreme cold weather boots: For those that live in extreme arctic conditions, your average pair of snow boots aren’t going to cut it. This is where we get super technical with extreme insulation and waterproofing technology.

For those that live in extreme arctic conditions, your average pair of snow boots aren’t going to cut it. This is where we get super technical with extreme insulation and waterproofing technology. Fashion boots: Fashion boots might prioritize style over function, but the good ones don’t erase the latter completely. Under this category, you’ll find tall boots, Chelsea boots, ankle boots, and booties, to name a few. They look less technical and more stylish while keeping you comfortable and warm.

What to Look for in the Best Winter Boots for Women Materials: Whichever style of boot you’re interested in, make sure the boots you choose are warm and at least water-resistant, if not waterproof. New York-based board-certified podiatrist Dr. William Spielfogel explains that “there are different liners in boots to suit different activities, but you should always ensure the boot is breathable [from the inside out]. If you sweat and the boot isn’t breathable, you’ll have a cold foot from the trapped moisture.” To avoid this, look for women’s winter boots made with performance fabrics, like waterproof leather or nylon, especially at the seams to prevent leakage.

Whichever style of boot you’re interested in, make sure the boots you choose are warm and at least water-resistant, if not waterproof. New York-based board-certified podiatrist Dr. William Spielfogel explains that “there are different liners in boots to suit different activities, but you should always ensure the boot is breathable [from the inside out]. If you sweat and the boot isn’t breathable, you’ll have a cold foot from the trapped moisture.” To avoid this, look for women’s winter boots made with performance fabrics, like waterproof leather or nylon, especially at the seams to prevent leakage. Traction: The best winter boots for women also offer solid traction in snow or ice. Good tread on the outsole of a boot should remain rigid with a rubber-like grip, whether you’re hiking the backcountry, walking around your city or shoveling your driveway.

The best winter boots for women also offer solid traction in snow or ice. Good tread on the outsole of a boot should remain rigid with a rubber-like grip, whether you’re hiking the backcountry, walking around your city or shoveling your driveway. Versatility: Celebrity fashion stylist Andrew Gelwicks adds, “If you buy the right boot, you should not be sacrificing fashion for function or vice versa. A good winter boot should be fashionable while also comfortable, durable, and supportive. Pay close attention to the material of the boot and think about whether the material can be consistently exposed to water and ice and keep you warm.” Stuart Weitzman is a go-to brand for him when he’s sourcing for his clients. “Not only do they keep them warm, but they also look chic and come in a variety of styles,” he says.

Celebrity fashion stylist Andrew Gelwicks adds, “If you buy the right boot, you should not be sacrificing fashion for function or vice versa. A good winter boot should be fashionable while also comfortable, durable, and supportive. Pay close attention to the material of the boot and think about whether the material can be consistently exposed to water and ice and keep you warm.” Stuart Weitzman is a go-to brand for him when he’s sourcing for his clients. “Not only do they keep them warm, but they also look chic and come in a variety of styles,” he says. Shaft height: Before deciding which winter boot is best for you, it’s important to consider the shaft height. For extremely cold weather days, opt for a boot with a higher shaft measurement so that your feet and calves can stay warm and protected. However, if you are planning on doing a lot of walking or are looking for a snow boot with mobility, then a boot with a lower shaft size is best. Winter Boot Trends for 2023

Winter boots are naturally functional, so they’re a classic boot that are always on trend. But, year after year, designers and footwear brands introduce exciting new iterations of shearling or waterproof winter boots that innovate a little more than the previous winter, whether in style, utility, or both. Take these runways trends as inspiration before you hop on a shopping spree to spruce up your boot collection this winter.

Sock boots: Super sleek sock boots are trending for 2023, as seen on the fall runways of Jil Sander and Bottega Veneta. They fit snug up the ankle, which allows smooth leather or thick knit to trap heat and keep your entire foot nice and warm. A sock boot’s functionality in snow will depend on the heel type, which may appear as platforms, stilettos, block heels, or flats. This style looks especially sophisticated with a pair of cropped jeans or a cozy sweater dress.

Super sleek sock boots are trending for 2023, as seen on the fall runways of Jil Sander and Bottega Veneta. They fit snug up the ankle, which allows smooth leather or thick knit to trap heat and keep your entire foot nice and warm. A sock boot’s functionality in snow will depend on the heel type, which may appear as platforms, stilettos, block heels, or flats. This style looks especially sophisticated with a pair of cropped jeans or a cozy sweater dress. Lace-Up Combat Boots: Combat boots are another evergreen boot silhouette and designers like Fendi, Akris, Coach, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Jil Sander are all loving them for the chilly months of 2023. Many of the combat boots stomping the runways feature glossy leather, wide lacing, and chunky hardware like zippers and buckles. The natural utilitarian style is emphasized with edgy adornments, while being elevated with polished, luxurious touches.

Combat boots are another evergreen boot silhouette and designers like Fendi, Akris, Coach, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Jil Sander are all loving them for the chilly months of 2023. Many of the combat boots stomping the runways feature glossy leather, wide lacing, and chunky hardware like zippers and buckles. The natural utilitarian style is emphasized with edgy adornments, while being elevated with polished, luxurious touches. Modern rain boots: Rain boots are taking a contemporary twist for fall and winter trends in 2023. Issey Miyake’s iteration of the functional footwear appeared on the runway in slouchy leather silhouettes, square toes, cinched ankle bands, and fold over styles. JW Anderson presented rain boots as ankle booties and stylish clogs, while Valentino models strutted in patent leather ankle boots.

Rain boots are taking a contemporary twist for fall and winter trends in 2023. Issey Miyake’s iteration of the functional footwear appeared on the runway in slouchy leather silhouettes, square toes, cinched ankle bands, and fold over styles. JW Anderson presented rain boots as ankle booties and stylish clogs, while Valentino models strutted in patent leather ankle boots. Slouchy boots: Tall boots are relaxing this winter in slouchy silhouettes that seemingly succumb to gravity and drape low toward the ankle. From Isabel Marant’s furrowed knee-high boots to Dion Lee’s puckered suede, it appears that stiff waders are out and lumpy leather is in, and made to create a variety of modern shapes. In Loewe’s case, malleable boot collars extend far to the side, handing outwards in a wide span that creates a gap spotlight for socks or tights to shine.

How Should Women’s Winter Boots Fit?

“While some foot types (including those with high arches) will do better in a boot with a heel as opposed to a flat style, boots are not as specifically made for different foot types as sneakers are,” says Dr. Spielfogel. “Not having the right support can often lead to common foot ailments like plantar fasciitis or metatarsalgia. A good solution is to add in a pair of fitted arch supports in your boots.” While this all sounds very technical, a great pair of boots insoles is key to all-day comfort.

Boots shouldn’t be too loose or too tight. “If the fit is too loose, your heel may slip and irritate the Achilles tendon or cause heel pain,” says Dr. Spielfogel. He suggests that the most comfortable winter boots will only live up to their potential if the fit is right. He also mentions a good pair of winter boots should accommodate a thick sock. “Wool is breathable and wicks away moisture,” he says.

Heavy-duty wool or merino wool are great options for socks because they will help the feet feel warm and dry in a pair of insulated boots. Plus, Gelwicks explains that socks can elevate your winter boots style. “Make a fashion statement in your winter boots with your sock choice, as well as also how you cuff your trousers.”

From customer- to expert-approved picks, read on to find the best winter boot for women in just about every category this cold-weather season. Plus, they’re a great gift for women that will make the cold months of winter far more tolerable and stylish.

How to Care for Your Winter Boots

It’s also important to take proper care of your hard-earned footwear investment, especially when it’s difficult to avoid salt, snow, and slush that takes a toll on your winter boots. You can erase scuffs with baking soda and banish odor with essential oils.

Salt stains however, can be especially tricky. You can check out our full guide on how to remove salt stains in winter boots, but know that leather stains come out best with white vinegar and water, while suede boots require a brush. And to protect winter boots from future stains, go ahead and use a repellant that prevents water and dirt from penetrating your shoes.

How We Selected the Best Winter Boots for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

We curated this shopping guide for the best winter boots for women by paying special attention to boot key elements such as warmth, fit, and style. We made sure to select winter boots that featured impressive technology like insulation, waterproof materials, and sustainable construction, as well as boots with supremely durable and reliable slip-free traction. We conducted wide research across the footwear market and analyzed hundreds of customer reviews to determine the most loved women’s winter boots that stand the test of harsh weather and support foot health over a wide range of terrain. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting women’s winter boots, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new top-quality store badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Andrew Gelwicks is a celebrity fashion stylist, writer, and speaker. He worked at GQ and Teen Vogue before beginning his own venture as a celebrity fashion stylist. Andrew’s portfolio includes rising and seasoned stars including Catherine O’Hara, Susan Sarandon, Uzo Aduba, Dixie D’Amelio, Michael Douglas, Luna Blaise, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the Queer Eye cast, among many others.

Dr. William Spielfogel is an established board-certified podiatrist, published author, lecturer, and educator. Dr. Spielfogel cares for patients at Hamilton Foot and Ankle Associates’ offices in Upper East Side Manhattan and Bay Ridge of Brooklyn, New York. Outside of the clinic, Dr. Spielfogel serves as the chief of podiatry in the department of orthopedic surgery, as well as the director of the podiatric medicine and surgery residency program, at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. He is even the vice president of The Foundation for Podiatric Medicine, an educational, scientific, and research branch of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association.

Meet the Author

Vanessa Powell is an established editor, journalist, and stylist with over a decade of experience covering fashion, lifestyle, and consumer culture. She has contributed to national publications such as People Magazine, Health Magazine, Men’s Health, and more. Powell is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. Whether walking the New York City streets or hiking the LA mountains in the winter, Powell is a bicoastal avid walker, always searching for the best new winter boots for women. Powell wrote the original version of this best winter boots for women story.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a New York City native, Chwatt is always searching for the best designer sneakers to get around comfortably. As a result, she has an overstuffed shoe closet that needs to be cleaned out. the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News, writing and editing footwear trend stories for all seasons. Chwatt contributed to the January 2023 update of this winter boots for women guide.

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content on the best-rated footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. Cigliano updated this winter boots for women shopping guide in August 2023 with fresh trends and brand new retailer releases.