The 16 Best Boots for Women to Feel Comfortable and Look Fashionable This Fall

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Updated August 16, 2023: This guide on the best boots for women was updated with new in-stock product for the fall and winter 2023 season, along with additional information on boot trends, and tips on how women’s boots should fit.

The best boots for women are true cold-weather wardrobe allies. Polished and practical, these fashion boots will be the footwear choice you gravitate towards daily, becoming a foundation to build your outfits around.

Like most fashion footwear staples, such as white sneakers, picking out the most comfortable women’s boots with cool style requires planning. It’s less about trend-forward items that you’ll only be able to wear for one season and more about focusing on fashion boots that transcend trends and those that can be worn on different occasions, such as boots for standing all day, statement boots for a night out, and comfortable women’s boots to take on all terrains.

Thankfully for the season ahead, there’s an array of enduringly versatile women’s boots to see you through until the end of winter and beyond. In fact, according to Grand View Research, “Due to an increasing fashion awareness, rapid industrialization, and the rising number of hikers and mountaineers, the global boot market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent from 2023 to 2030.” So, there are more boots from footwear brands than ever before; however, when it comes to the most popular and best brands for women’s boots, well-established labels like Timberland, Dr. Martens, Sorel, and Frye rank at the top, Grand View Research notes. But that’s far from all. There are a handful of other popular women’s boot brands, such as newcomers like Lemare, Aeyde, and Legres, that should be on your radar.

So, no matter if you’d describe your style as feminine, edgy, fashion-forward, or classic or are looking for dress boots, winter boots, wedge boots, or everyday Chelsea boots, there’s a pair of women’s fashion boots for you. Keep reading because we’ve rounded up the 16 best boots for women, shared the top trending boot styles for 2023, and much more.

Best Combat Boots for Women Amazon Essentials Combat Boots Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: Black, Black Crocodile, Cognac, Green

Material: Synthetic leather, rubber

Special features: Memory foam padding

Pros: Durable

Cons: Insole needed

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars $42 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I love these boots so much, they are my new fav. They wore in within a few days, I am usually a size 10 so I got the size 10 hoping they could fit thick socks inside comfortably and they are perfect! Nice and warm boots, I recommend weather-proofing them with a spray or something to keep them clean and good for as long as possible!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $42 This pair from Amazon’s in-house label, Amazon Essentials, lets you test-drive the combat boot trend without breaking the bank. A number one best seller for the retailer, this under-$50 style has a buttery soft faux leather upper, sturdy leather sole, and cushy memory foam footbed for a great marriage of style, function, and comfort.“I love these boots so much, they are my new fav. They wore in within a few days, I am usually a size 10 so I got the size 10 hoping they could fit thick socks inside comfortably and they are perfect! Nice and warm boots, I recommend weather-proofing them with a spray or something to keep them clean and good for as long as possible!”$42

Best platform Booties for Women Dream Pairs Chunky Platform Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, white

Material: Rubber, synthetic upper

Special notes: #1 New Release in Women’s Ankel Boots & Booties

Pros: Lightweight

Cons: Prone to scuffing

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars On Sale 13% off $45.99 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I was crossing my fingers after ordering these boots, worried that they may be too high to work in all day. Because of the platform, they are completely comfortable and easy to walk in. These boots are so cute, I am totally satisfied with my purchase and will see if there are more colors..”



Price upon publish date of this article: $45.99 Come the holidays, everyone will be on the hunt for a chic black bootie like Dream Pairs’ to wear with leggings and party dresses. Not only are they a steal for $45.99, but they also have a comfy block heel that will instantly dress up even your most casual looks. The rounded toe and hidden inside zipper keep the design minimal, so they’ll effortlessly complement bold patterns and festive colors.“I was crossing my fingers after ordering these boots, worried that they may be too high to work in all day. Because of the platform, they are completely comfortable and easy to walk in. These boots are so cute, I am totally satisfied with my purchase and will see if there are more colors..”$45.99

Best Hiking Boots for Women Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Available in 15 colors

Material: Synthetic leather

Special features: Available in narrow and wide widths

Special notes: 20,379 total five-star reviews

Pros: Provide great ankle support

Cons: Creases over the toe area

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars On Sale 35% off $64.99 Buy Now at amazon $99.99 Buy Now at dick’s sporting goods



What reviewers say: “Let me start out with: These are amazing boots and you can’t go wrong with these boots. These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $64.99 Hiking boots aren’t just for show. Yes, they’re very trendy at the moment, but if you’re going to invest in a pair, you want them to be functional, too. Columbia’s Newton Ridge boots are an Amazon best seller because they strike that balance between fashion and function. These lace-ups are made with waterproof full-grain leather and a mesh bootie construction for a secure, breathable fit. They come in 22 color combos, so go ahead and match them to every sporty look you have.“Let me start out with: These are amazing boots and you can’t go wrong with these boots. These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great!”$64.99

Best Cozy Boots for Women Ugg Adirondack Boot III Boots Size range: 5 to 10, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, Chestnut, Burnt Cedar, and five other colors

Material: Synthetic rubber, shearling, suede

Special features: 1 1/2-inch heel, 1-inch platform, removable insole, temperature rated to -32 degrees Fahrenheit

Pros: Keep your feet warm

Cons: Runs small

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Nordstrom Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.85/5 stars On Sale 48% off $130.95 Buy Now at amazon $249 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “I purchased this item to wear on a vacation (in wet rainy weather, farm and ranch properties, city walking). I love these boots. They fit perfect with wool, thick socks. They kept my feet (especially toes) toasted warm. I can’t say enough about the boots. When I was walking they gave me a “boost” with every step.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $130.95 No argument here — Ugg makes the best shearling lined boots and most comfortable snow boots for women. So, this winter, opt for Ugg’s Adirondack Boot III Boots , complete with a leather upper and dry tech waterproof finish. Like all Uggs, these are fully lined with genuine shearling to keep feet toasty. They’re complete with a cushioned footbed for maximum comfort and traction at the sole for added durability. Pair them with your snow pants, a puffer jacket, and a beanie.“I purchased this item to wear on a vacation (in wet rainy weather, farm and ranch properties, city walking). I love these boots. They fit perfect with wool, thick socks. They kept my feet (especially toes) toasted warm. I can’t say enough about the boots. When I was walking they gave me a “boost” with every step.”$130.95

Most Comfortable Winter Boots for Women Hunter Original Insulated Short Snow Boots Size range: 5 to 11

Colorways: Black, Arctic Moss, Green Jasper, Mere/Black

Material: Technical weave/molded TPU, rubber

Special features: Ortholite footbed, Drawstring collar, Can be worn in temperatures as low as -22°F, Fitted inner sock lining for insulation

Pros: Lightweight

Cons: Run large

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars $185 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “I normally wear a 7.5 so ordered an 8, since there are no half size choices. Was able to easily put a gel insole inside to compensate for the slightly bigger size. They’re very comfortable, glad to have ordered them. The quality seems superior to other brands.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $185 There are certain technical details, such as insulation and traction outsoles, to look for in the best winter boots. But just because they need to be practical doesn’t mean they can’t be cute, too. Hunter is beloved for its stylish all-weather footwear, including these snow boots that are like mini insulated sleeping bags for your feet. No matter your arch type (flat or high), the ortholite footbed on these also adapts to support.“I normally wear a 7.5 so ordered an 8, since there are no half size choices. Was able to easily put a gel insole inside to compensate for the slightly bigger size. They’re very comfortable, glad to have ordered them. The quality seems superior to other brands.”: $185

Best Budget Slouchy Women’s Boots The Drop Gertie Slouchy Boots Size range: 5 to 13

Colorways: Black, Coffee Bean, Sand

Material: 100% Microsuede

Pros: Slouchy look without slouching down on your leg

Cons: Pointed toe so not great for those with bunions

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars $99.90 Buy Now at amazon



Price upon publish date of this article: $99.90 Slouchy boots are always popular come fall, and it’s often tough to snag a pair before they sell out. This kitten heel style is still available in all sizes and comes in three shades — black, Coffee Bean, and Sand. The under $100 pair is simple to dress up or down and has a padded footbed that makes each step more comfortable than the next.$99.90

Best Rain Boots for Women Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Booties Size range: 6 to 11

Colorways: Deldrige Black, Grey, Navy, Olive, Tan

Material: Rubber

Pros: “Hours of walking my feet were on clouds”

Cons: Run narrow

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars $49 Buy Now at amazon



What reviewers say: “This is exactly what I was looking for. I’ve had the same rain boots for years and when I wear them they would keep me dry but freezing cold. I wanted something I could easily slip on and off and would keep me dry and warm. Was outside in the PNW weather, got a few hours and they were perfect. I usually wear an 8.5 and though the suggested size was an 8 I’m glad I sized up to a 9. The sole is soft and fuzzy so I needed the extra space. When I first put them on I was worried they were too small, but after 20 minutes they fit perfect. I also love that I can wear them with jeans while running errands or while being in the yard.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $49



Related:

Best Rain Boots for Women In most climates, rainy days are inevitable. Be prepared for the worst by investing in a pair of trusty rain boots. There are many styles available — from knee-high to lace-up — but our go-to will always be a classic Chelsea boot. This waterproof version is lined with cozy sherpa for an extra layer of warmth. Plus, it has a moisture-absorbing lining to keep feet dry and treaded soles to prevent slippage.“This is exactly what I was looking for. I’ve had the same rain boots for years and when I wear them they would keep me dry but freezing cold. I wanted something I could easily slip on and off and would keep me dry and warm. Was outside in the PNW weather, got a few hours and they were perfect. I usually wear an 8.5 and though the suggested size was an 8 I’m glad I sized up to a 9. The sole is soft and fuzzy so I needed the extra space. When I first put them on I was worried they were too small, but after 20 minutes they fit perfect. I also love that I can wear them with jeans while running errands or while being in the yard.”$49

Best Riding Boots for Women Sam Edelman Drina Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Black, Terrazzo Brown, Black/Whiskey, Whiskey

Material: Leather

Special features: 1.5″ heel

Pros: Classic design

Cons: Not great for those with wide calves

Amazon Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars On Sale 39% off $151.95 Buy Now at amazon $154.57 Buy Now at zappos



What reviewers say: “The Drina boots are made from gorgeous, high-quality, soft leather. To my surprise, the calf area fit great. I tend to have fit issues in the calf area but these boots are very accommodating with the stretch stitching. They’re very comfortable and very stylish. They have adequate texture/tread on the bottom and I don’t worry about slipping when I wear them. I love these boots and I’m so happy that low-heeled, square-toed boots are back in style.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $228.99 This equestrian-inspired style will always be a classic, so if you want a traditional take on riding boots, these are the ones for you. The black leather complements any outfit choice, and the almond shape with a stacked heel gives a more feminine feeling in comparison to other equestrian-style boots on the market. These also feature a traction sole and synthetic lining, which are made for outdoor wear. But that’s not all — shoppers note that they love the high-low design on the boot’s upper because it flatters their legs. Team these boots with a crisp button-up and skinny pants for the ultimate preppy look.“The Drina boots are made from gorgeous, high-quality, soft leather. To my surprise, the calf area fit great. I tend to have fit issues in the calf area but these boots are very accommodating with the stretch stitching. They’re very comfortable and very stylish. They have adequate texture/tread on the bottom and I don’t worry about slipping when I wear them. I love these boots and I’m so happy that low-heeled, square-toed boots are back in style.”$228.99

Best Cowboy Boots for Women Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boots Size range: 5.5 to 12

Colorways: Dark Tan, Rosy Red, Distressed Brown, Black Deertan

Material: 100% Leather

Special features: ATS® lightweight forked shank for enhanced support

Pros: Last a long time

Cons: Need to be broken in

Ariat Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars $169.95 Buy Now at amazon $169.95 Buy Now at ariat



What reviewers say: “This is the second pair of Heritage I own. This boot is a sharp-looking and comfortable boot to wear. Highly recommend any Ariat Boot.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $169.95 You heard it here first: If you don’t have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet, you should. “I whip them out every fall, and they elevate every look from ‘cute’ to ‘cool’ (and, no, you don’t have to be from the south to wear them),” Zenera says. So if you’re going to invest in a pair, we recommend one from Ariat, a leader in western-style boots with quality craftsmanship at the brand’s core. This classic pair from Ariat features their proprietary ATS insole in most boots, which is super comfortable and supportive, duratread™ sole for maximum wear, and intricate contrast stitching. “I would pair these à la Princesa Diana with an oversized black blazer, belted high-waisted denim, and a cashmere tunic tucked in,” she adds.“This is the second pair of Heritage I own. This boot is a sharp-looking and comfortable boot to wear. Highly recommend any Ariat Boot.”$169.95

Steve Madden Brocks Boots Size range: 6 to 11, including half sizes

Colorways: Black, brown

Material: Leather

Special features: Distressed leather

Pros: Everyday style

Cons: Not great for those who with wide calves

Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

$250 Buy Now at revolve $189.95 Buy Now at Zappos



Editor testing and review notes: “When I saw Madison Beer wear these Steve Madden Boots to Coachella 2023 with knee-high socks, shorts, and a cardigan, I knew I had to have them — and I’m so happy I took the plunge. I love how the distressed leather lend edge to my feminine ‘fits while the buckle and harnesses add some cool-girl flair. Plus, they’re super easy to throw on since you just have to slide your foot in — no unbuckling or unzipping is needed. The only caveat is that they hurt the ankles slightly with the first couple of wears.” — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt



Price upon publish date of this article: $250 This fall, everyone can use a pair of buckle-y boots — much like the Miu Miu ones Dua Lipa wore in June. However, if you’re looking for something half the price, Steve Madden has a pair that’s almost identical and under $300. The Brock boots are chunky, bold, and undeniably chic with the distressed leather that comes in rich brown or black. We also love the harnesses, adjustable buckle hardware, and the 2-inch block heel that really plays up that industrial style. Follow Lipa’s lead and style these with a mini dress, sheer tights, and an oversized leather jacket for brunch with friends.“When I saw Madison Beer wear these Steve Madden Boots to Coachella 2023 with knee-high socks, shorts, and a cardigan, I knew I had to have them — and I’m so happy I took the plunge. I love how the distressed leather lend edge to my feminine ‘fits while the buckle and harnesses add some cool-girl flair. Plus, they’re super easy to throw on since you just have to slide your foot in — no unbuckling or unzipping is needed. The only caveat is that they hurt the ankles slightly with the first couple of wears.” — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt$250

Jeffrey Campbell Geist Square Toe Boots Size range: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Colorways: Brown, Black

Material: Leather or Neoprene

Special features: 2.5-inch heel

Pros: Trend-forward with the square toe

Cons: Not great for wide ankles

Nordstrom Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $174.95 Buy Now at nordstrom



What reviewers say: “These are the most comfortable boots ever! Soft leather unlike brand new leather shoes. Inside is also soft to walk. True to size.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $174.95 Understated ease is one of the fundamental backbones of fall 2023 fashion, and this season’s ankle boots with square toes are exemplary. Jeffrey Campbell’s Geist booties are the perfect illustration because they have the on-trend square-toe design and a block heel that will give height while making the feet feel supported. Additionally, shoppers can find a functional zipper for easy on and off, a soft and cushioned footbed throughout, and a grippy outsole for traction. These comfortable boots for women are polished enough to wear with winter dresses but would pair just as easily with jeans and a T-shirt for off-duty days. In short, your closet is incomplete without a pair of square-toe ankle boots like these.“These are the most comfortable boots ever! Soft leather unlike brand new leather shoes. Inside is also soft to walk. True to size.”$174.95

Most Comfortable Women’s Ankle Boots Hush Puppies Amelia Chelsea Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Chocolate Brown, Black Suede, Black Leather, Vanilla Cream Leather

Material: WorryFree™ leather and suede

Special features: Bounce™ footbed

Pros: Cushioned footbed

Cons: Not the most breathable

Hush Puppies Top Quality Star Badge on Google

DSW Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars $99.95 Buy Now at hush puppies $159.99 Buy Now at dsw



What reviewers say: “Bought the Amelia Chelsea boot a few weeks ago, and they’ve become my go-to Fall footwear. Sleek, comfortable, well priced and true to size, they’re just what I was looking for.”



Price upon publish date of this article: $99.95 The Amelia Chelsea boot from Hush Puppies takes the basic black Chelsea boot to the next level with all-day comfort and style. It’s crafted from WorryFree leather and suede that are wear-resistant, supple, and seamless to get over the foot. Plus, it has an Xtralite outsole, which makes it extremely lightweight, and the brand’s iconic Bounce footbed that provides energy rebound and makes it feel like you’re walking on clouds. Perfect to wear with everything from business suits to casual crop tops, the versatile rounded-toe design is adorned with a branded pull-tab and a heel that adds a good amount of height.: “Bought the Amelia Chelsea boot a few weeks ago, and they’ve become my go-to Fall footwear. Sleek, comfortable, well priced and true to size, they’re just what I was looking for.”$99.95

Best Walking Boots for Women Timberland + Veneda Carter Patent-Leather Ankle Boots Size range: 4 to 8

Colorways: Camel

Material: Patent leather, rubber

Special features: Silver logo embossed tag

Pros: Fashionable

Cons: Need to be broken in

Net-a-Porter Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars On Sale 30% off $175 Buy Now at net-a-porter



Price upon publish date of this article: $175 According to celebrity stylist Jacqueline Zenere , women should lean into the lace-up boot trend this season. “I just love seeing more and more lace-up boots en vogue,” she shares. Take this designer pair from Veneda Carter and Timberland. They’re a chic and elevated take on the iconic Timberland boot but equally as versatile; they promise to be a staple fall boot. And since they’re not too clunky, you can even pair them with feminine items like dresses and skirts. “These shoes would be lovely with a knit dress,” says Zenere.$175

Best Orthopedic Boots for Women Revere Damascas Boots Size range: 5 to 12

Colorways: Rusy Metallic, Onyx

Material: Rubber, synthetic leather

Special features: Available in narrow and wide widths

Pros: Great for those with common foot conditions

Cons: Minimal ankle coverage and support

Zappos Top Quality Star Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $169.95 Buy Now at zappos



While these best ankle boots for women don’t come in half sizes, one of the best things about this leather boot is that it’s fully adjustable. Need more width? Use the strap extenders to add a half-inch of adjustability to any strap. If your shoes feel too roomy, you can pop in the full-length fillers below the orthotic insole to reduce volume, a great feature for those with narrow feet. Dress these up with tights and a skirt or wear them casually with jeans. And for a bit of flair, go for the black boot, which boasts a subtle animal skin print detail on the back of the boot.



What reviewers say: “These are by far the best shoes I’ve bought and actually worn in years. They are buttery soft and have a slight sparkle about them! They go perfectly with my rolled hem jeans. I’m 66 and never felt more “in style”! I’ve had food surgeries and recently fell and broke 5 bones in 1 foot and I have had a hard time with finding a shoe/boot that was comfy. I had some $25 ones that made my feet so uncomfortable even before the surgery and breakage! These will be my go-to foot covering for this season!”



Price upon publish date of this article: $169.95 PSA: Today’s orthopedic shoes are actually quite stylish, like these everyday leather booties that come in black or brown. The low wedge comes with a contoured footbed that cradles and cushions the foot, while the side zipper makes for easy on-off.While these best ankle boots for women don’t come in half sizes, one of the best things about this leather boot is that it’s fully adjustable. Need more width? Use the strap extenders to add a half-inch of adjustability to any strap. If your shoes feel too roomy, you can pop in the full-length fillers below the orthotic insole to reduce volume, a great feature for those with narrow feet. Dress these up with tights and a skirt or wear them casually with jeans. And for a bit of flair, go for the black boot, which boasts a subtle animal skin print detail on the back of the boot.“These are by far the best shoes I’ve bought and actually worn in years. They are buttery soft and have a slight sparkle about them! They go perfectly with my rolled hem jeans. I’m 66 and never felt more “in style”! I’ve had food surgeries and recently fell and broke 5 bones in 1 foot and I have had a hard time with finding a shoe/boot that was comfy. I had some $25 ones that made my feet so uncomfortable even before the surgery and breakage! These will be my go-to foot covering for this season!”$169.95

Best Over-the-Knee Women’s Boots Reformation Ruby Over The Knee Boots Size range: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Colorways: Black Leather, Toasted Brown Suede

Material: Leather, suede

Special features: 50mm heel

Pros: Timeless

Cons: Pricey $598 Buy Now at reformation



While we dub this pair the best over-the-knee women’s boot, there are still many great under $500 over-the-knee boots for women by brands like Free People, Staud, and Stuart Weitzman.



Price upon publish date of this article: $598 If there’s one shoe that is effortlessly cool, elegant, and empowering, it’s the over-the-knee boot. By injecting an instant attitude and a dose of romantic appeal into your style, these boots transform even the most understated of outfits. Our over-the-knee boot of choice? Reformation’s Ruby boots . These pull-on shoes come in either black leather or tan suede and have a block heel, snip toe, mid heel, and over-the-knee shaft. Pair them with a chic sweater dress and a knit skirt.While we dub this pair the best over-the-knee women’s boot, there are still many great under $500 over-the-knee boots for women by brands like Free People, Staud, and Stuart Weitzman.$598

The Different Types of Boots for Women This Season

Ankle boots for women: Ankle boots are as classic as they come. They range in design but are described as a boot that covers the whole foot up to the ankle. In recent years, we’ve seen everyone from influencers, models, and those in between rock the best ankle boots for women, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

Women’s Chelsea boots: The best Chelsea boots for women are effortless, comfortable, and polished. They’re the kind of shoes that never completely leave the fashion space but instead mature and change with the times. Chelsea boots can be dressed up or dressed down, made with fancy and high-quality leather, or done up in a rubberized and waterproof exterior.

Hiking boots for women: Whether you’re planning on climbing a snowy mountain or taking a leisure walk that increases in elevation, making sure you have a pair of solid hiking boots is the first step. Rugged and above-the-ankle, these boots feature stout midsoles and uppers that provide support for carrying heavy loads over rough terrain on multi-day trips.

Over-the-knee boots: Nothing tops over-the-knee boots when searching for a practical boot with some personality. The silhouette is a must-have thanks to its structured shape and various texture options. Together, these make it a seasonless shoe that you can wear come rain, wind, snow, or sun.

Knee-high boots: The best knee-high boots for women are perfect for transitional weather as well as winter. They’re the epitome of comfort, function, and style. For most of the year, a pair of high boots will be your favorite sidekick because they’re a wardrobe staple and can pair with almost anything.

Combat boots for women: Seen on everyone from punk music enthusiasts to fashion influencers, combat boots have carried a reputation for their durability, performance, and overall comfort. They’re an essential boot that features a classic lace-up style that usually hits right at the calf. While they’re ideal for colder months, we also recommend breaking them out in the summer or spring with a flowy dress to balance masculine and feminine energy.

Platform boots: The best platform boots for women are stylish choices that seamlessly transition from day to night. The front provides an edgy, more casual look that allows you to adjust it to fit your unique foot width. If the style features a lug sole, you’ll get solid traction on slippery surfaces.

Women’s cowboy boots and western boots: Zenere says, “If you don’t have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet, it’s time to invest.” Americans have long loved the western aesthetic — specifically cowboy boots. While they were traditionally detailed with western elements like stitching, a snip toe design, a high shaft, and no lacing, today’s iterations have taken on many different unique designs and details. So if you want to get in on the trend and shake up your style in an unexpected way, make them the focal point of your look by keeping your outfit and other accessories fairly minimal. It’s also important to remember that the western boot is a heritage style, so it’ll continue to keep giving in your wardrobe, even as years pass and trends change.

Winter boots for women: Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle all elements. Thanks to well-known and emerging designers, you no longer have to sacrifice style for warmth. There are plenty of options, from more technical snow boots to ones that are more fashion-forward, depending on your needs

Women’s rain boots: This waterproof, typically rubber or plastic boot is a function-first silhouette, but the shoe has been gaining traction in the fashion scene. Designers such as Celine and Chanel showcased classic knee-high wellies with a signature contrasting logo, as well as contemporary over-the-knee silhouettes. The best part? The styling possibilities. Get inspired by the runways and pair yours with relaxed suiting or an oversized button-down layered over a midi dress to create dimension.

Lug-sole boots for women: Lug-sole boots have been having a moment for a bit now, proving they’re here to stay. The chunky, grippy heels add edge to your look and an extremely functional element: great traction. If you opt for an ankle-length style, pair them with straight-leg jeans and a sweater. For taller, knee-high silhouettes, experiment with a skirt and tights or a knit maxi dress for the autumn.

Women’s slouchy boots: While slouchy boots were once known for being styled on the likes of Princess Diana and Kate Moss, they’ve now been adopted by fashion girls such as Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. Not only are they versatile, but a fashionable pair adds the finishing touch during the colder months. And like any boot style, they’ve seen a major upgrade thanks to designers like Paris Texas and Schutz. Today, the slouchy boot preserves its original figure along with contemporary tweaks, including squared toes, snakeskin prints, and western-inspired silhouettes.

Fur boots for women: If you feel like stepping outside of the box, grab a pair of furry boots because they’re about to be everywhere. Some styles are maximalist-friendly, while others cater to minimalists, but regardless of the type, they will ensure you stay warm and stylish.

Wedge boots for women: This fall, wedges are back with vengeance. The good news? The wedges that graced the fall 2023 runways didn’t look like they did in the mid ’00s. For example, at Ferragamo’s and Bottega Veneta’s fall 2023 shows, wedges featured sculptural designs made of patent leather. Even Theory showed wedges in a sleek-pep pointed-toe format with a simple strap that resembled the Mary Jane silhouette. It’s safe to say that these styles are helping the silhouette rebrand itself, so grab a pair before everyone else.

Steel-toe boots for women: Whether on the job or just spending time outdoors, you will want to invest in steel-toe boots. These types will keep your toes protected, and a good pair won’t let water penetrate and shouldn’t be too heavy. It’s also important they allow the foot to breathe and naturally prevent odors from forming. So, look to brands like Timberland, Skechers, and Wolverine, which are synonymous with steel-toe boots.

What to Consider When Purchasing the Most Comfortable Boots for Women

Since you’ll spend a lot of time walking or standing in your new boots, they should be comfortable. According to Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed, there are a few best practices everyone should consider when purchasing the best women’s boots.

Consider the toe box: As a general rule, opt for a wide and roomy toe box to prevent toes from being smashed. “Picking a toe box that is uplifted will help reduce pressure in the toe box and keep from developing metatarsalgia (a.k.a. ball of foot pain),” Dr. Javed says. Additionally, make sure there is 3/8 of an inch of space between your longest toe and the front of the shoe. “The forefoot of a pair of shoes should have ample room for toes,” certified pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists stresses. He advises wiggling your toes when you try on boots. If you can, that’s a sign of a proper fit. If your toes feel confined, move on. “They shouldn’t feel like they’re pinching or squeezing the feet adversely,” he adds.

Consider the heel height: “If the boots are too flat, plantar fasciitis or heel pain is the most common issue,” explains Dr. Javed. But if the boot is too high, say with a four-inch stiletto, “the toes might cramp and leg pain might occur because the muscles in the calf get cramped,” she says. Cold weather boots should have a heel no high than two inches, “otherwise the ankle can twist, and you can develop ankle sprains and even ankle fractures,” she warns.

Consider weather-appropriate silhouettes and materials: Dr. Javed says boots with traction or grip are very important in snow and rain. Therefore, you should look for styles with lugged soles or special slip-resistant tech for optimal grip. If you plan to work in them, choose pairs with extra-deep indentations underfoot, which may also be self-cleaning for easy maintenance. To keep your feet dry, choose boots that feature a combination of rubber and neoprene or waterproof leather or are made entirely of the latter for a slightly elevated aesthetic. Be on the lookout for any styles labeled as “water-resistant,” as these won’t work for keeping feet dry in downpours and truly wet conditions.

Consider your foot type and conditions: If you struggle with common foot issues like flat feet, wide feet, or high arches or foot conditions like plantar fasciitis, Dr. Javed strongly suggests styles with orthopedic footbeds. “Always buy a shoe with a stable sole to help support the arch of the foot; this can be assured when you have at least a one-inch heel thickness compared to the toe box,” she explains. Additionally, opt for fashion boots that don’t easily bend in the mid arch. That’s because boots that don’t easily bend in the mid arch will provide more shock absorption, and in turn, will result in less foot pain such as arch pain and heel pain,” he says.

Women’s Boots Trends for 2023

Boot season is here, and while shopping for fashion boots for women is an exciting time, it’s important to understand which styles are on-trend to ensure you spend your money right. The good news: Designers have heard your worries, factoring style and pragmatism into all the best women’s boot trends for 2023 so you can be warm, dry, and chic.

Slouchy boots: The slouchy fad seen on Princess Diana and Kate Moss in the ’00s is back. At the fall 2023 shows, labels like Loewe, Isabel Marant, Dion Lee, and Y/Project showed the style; however, they were each done in their own way. For example, Isabel Marant had a western-inspired take on the silhouette with multiple zipper accents, while Dion Lee sent a chunky-soled black leather boot with a distinct slouch down the runway. The different iterations suggest that although today’s slouchy boots preserve their original figure, the added tweaks make them feel new. Even brand expert Kimberly Hugonnet told Courtney Bradarich, VP of Coterie New York, that slouchy boots are the number one silhouette for fall, noting that over-the-knee, flat slouchy boots with pockets, pointed toes, and high heels will be the most popular ones.

Animal-print boots: At the fall 2023 shows, there was no shortage of animal prints, especially on women’s boots. Brands like Roberto Cavalli, Rotate, Jil Sander, and Schiaparelli were some suspects who spotlighted the trend with bold leopard and zebra patterns. Even Zendaya stepped out in loud cheetah boots at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 show. Here at Footwear News, we’re excited about this trend because they’re a statement-making design that adds edge with minimal effort; however, when shopping for them, we suggest leaning toward brands that use faux, cruelty-free fabrics. For styling, treat them as neutral and team them with feminine lace tops or glamorous sequin dresses.

Western-inspired boots: No boot rotation is complete without cowboy boots. While the western-inspired boot has been around for ages, fashion houses are embracing the style with more contemporary takes on the classic silhouette for fall and winter 2023. So whether you choose a knee-high pair from Khaite or a Cuban-heeled wedge boot from Isabel Marant, remember that these boots make a bold statement. However, that’s not to say that they can’t work for all occasions. For example, you can take styling notes from Rihanna and pair your boots with leather pants and a warm coat or with blue jeans and a baseball cap, a la Kendall Jenner.

Foldover knee-high boots: Givenchy’s iconic Shark Lock boot, which some call the “foldover” boot, has been a popular style among celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Culpo. For the fall 2023 season, other designers have taken inspiration from the French brand and designed similar silhouettes with foldover detailing. Brands like Alexandre Birman, Le Silla, and AGL are a few who have reimagined the silhouette with enticing details like vivid red hues, intrecciato weaves, and fringe embellishments. The appeal of the knee-high style could be attributed to its leg-lengthening effect, with a heel hidden beneath a tall leather column. The best part? Many of these stylish knee-high boots are also considered wide-calf boots for women.

Slouchy boots: Slouchy boots are unique in that they’re classic and timeless yet deliver texture to all outfits and help cement the transition between seasons. This year, the runway encourages you to hang up some of your darker hue suede staples — like black and brown — and take out ones that evoke a feeling of optimism. Soft burgundy and mellow yellows were a few of the hues we saw from heritage designers like Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. This shoe design is highly versatile, so dive into the many cool, modern ways to style the staple.

How to Know How Women’s Boots Should Fit

Boots fit differently than sneakers, sandals, or clogs, which is why it’s important to try on a pair before committing. The right way a boot should fit depends on various factors, including the style of boot and the type of socks you’re wearing. However, focusing on how it feels at the heel, around your toes, and at the widest point of your foot, the ball can help you get it right. Consider these guidelines:

Consider if the boot is too tight or loose: According to Vionic Shoes, “Boots should not be too loose or too tight. If they’re too loose, your heel will move up and down within the shoe as you walk. This may result in overpronation, heel pain, plantar fasciitis, or an inflamed Achilles tendon. If they’re too tight, it can create friction and rubbing, leading to blisters, calluses, or Morton’s neuroma (pinched nerves in the toes).” If it’s too tight, your toes will be pressed against the front of the boot, but if they’re too loose, you might feel like your boot doesn’t fit snugly along the bottom of your foot.

Consider the toe box: The toe box is the area in the front of a shoe where your toes go, and it shouldn’t stretch with a pair of boots — even leather boots. Most boot styles have a semi-hard toe box. It’s there to protect your toes and shouldn’t put pressure on them. According to Timberland, If you have enough room to wiggle and move your toes without them slipping around too much, it’s a good sign in terms of fit.

Consider the heel: Timberland also notes, “At the heel, there should be a little room for some movement. If the rest of your foot feels comfortable, it’s recommended that you have around a quarter to a half-inch of slippage to give your foot room to move and flex as you walk.”

Consider your socks: Another thing to keep in mind is socks, which you should always wear with boots. But as you know, not all socks are created equal, so it’s important to try your boots on with the socks you will always wear. Otherwise, you might get home and realize that a thick sock makes your boots feel too small.

How to Take Care of Your Women’s Boots to Make Them Last Longer

Because you’re bound to get a lot of use out of your best boots, it’s important you take care of them so they last longer. Winter boots get a little more beat up in snow and rain, so apply salt stain remover immediately after contact. Leather conditioners can help remove scuffs from and revive dried-out hides, while a suede kit can help clean the more delicate fabric. For shoes that aren’t waterproof, try a waterproof spray (bonus if it’s also stain-proof). Additionally, you should keep them in their box. You can also stuff your boots with tissue paper, and if you have dust bags, it’s always a good idea to place the women’s boots inside the bags before placing them in the box. This will keep them dry and protected. Most importantly, remember to wipe down and clean your shoes after every wear.

How We Chose the Best Boots for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To curate the best boots for women of 2023, Footwear News editors referenced this year’s fall and winter trends, new retailer releases, and most loved streetwear styles. We compared hundreds of customer reviews in order to find women’s boots with the best fit and feel, as well as tested them ourselves to recommend the best options on the market. We paid special attention to innovative and functional shoe features, from waterproof and heat-insulating materials to convenient slip-on designs. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best boots for women, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Jacqueline Zenere is a Los Angeles-based stylist and creative director. She began her career at W Magazine, working there for three years, after which she joined publishing giant Modern Luxury as style director and has styled cover talent consisting of Hollywood’s biggest names for over 300 issues, including Elizabeth Olsen, Ana De Armas, Lili Reinhart, Olivia Palermo, Camilla Mendes, and Elisabeth Moss. Her work has been featured in publications such as ELLE, W, 1883, and The New York Times. Zenere’s celebrity clientele includes Olivia Palermo, Kyra Sedgwick, Michelle Gomez, Cobie Smulders, and Zeeko Zaki.

Najwa Javed is a Silicon Valley-based Board Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy. She specializes in foot and ankle surgery and clinical research.

Michael Fishkin is a certified pedorthist and currently treats patients at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends. When she’s not researching the latest footwear trends and shoe styles, Nikki can be found organizing her vast collection of women’s boots. Chwatt updated the best boots for women story a second time in August 2023 so that she could share the best boot options and expert tips and tricks before the fall and winter seasons. Learn more about us here.