The 16 Best Boots for Women to Feel Comfortable and Look Fashionable This Fall

Updated August 16, 2023: This guide on the best boots for women was updated with new in-stock product for the fall and winter 2023 season, along with additional information on boot trends, and tips on how women’s boots should fit.
The best boots for women are true cold-weather wardrobe allies. Polished and practical, these fashion boots will be the footwear choice you gravitate towards daily, becoming a foundation to build your outfits around.
Like most fashion footwear staples, such as white sneakers, picking out the most comfortable women’s boots with cool style requires planning. It’s less about trend-forward items that you’ll only be able to wear for one season and more about focusing on fashion boots that transcend trends and those that can be worn on different occasions, such as boots for standing all day, statement boots for a night out, and comfortable women’s boots to take on all terrains.
Thankfully for the season ahead, there’s an array of enduringly versatile women’s boots to see you through until the end of winter and beyond. In fact, according to Grand View Research, “Due to an increasing fashion awareness, rapid industrialization, and the rising number of hikers and mountaineers, the global boot market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent from 2023 to 2030.” So, there are more boots from footwear brands than ever before; however, when it comes to the most popular and best brands for women’s boots, well-established labels like Timberland, Dr. Martens, Sorel, and Frye rank at the top, Grand View Research notes. But that’s far from all. There are a handful of other popular women’s boot brands, such as newcomers like Lemare, Aeyde, and Legres, that should be on your radar.
So, no matter if you’d describe your style as feminine, edgy, fashion-forward, or classic or are looking for dress boots, winter boots, wedge boots, or everyday Chelsea boots, there’s a pair of women’s fashion boots for you. Keep reading because we’ve rounded up the 16 best boots for women, shared the top trending boot styles for 2023, and much more.
Since you’ll spend a lot of time walking or standing in your new boots, they should be comfortable. According to Silicon Valley-based podiatrist Najwa Javed, there are a few best practices everyone should consider when purchasing the best women’s boots.
Boot season is here, and while shopping for fashion boots for women is an exciting time, it’s important to understand which styles are on-trend to ensure you spend your money right. The good news: Designers have heard your worries, factoring style and pragmatism into all the best women’s boot trends for 2023 so you can be warm, dry, and chic.
Boots fit differently than sneakers, sandals, or clogs, which is why it’s important to try on a pair before committing. The right way a boot should fit depends on various factors, including the style of boot and the type of socks you’re wearing. However, focusing on how it feels at the heel, around your toes, and at the widest point of your foot, the ball can help you get it right. Consider these guidelines:
Because you’re bound to get a lot of use out of your best boots, it’s important you take care of them so they last longer. Winter boots get a little more beat up in snow and rain, so apply salt stain remover immediately after contact. Leather conditioners can help remove scuffs from and revive dried-out hides, while a suede kit can help clean the more delicate fabric. For shoes that aren’t waterproof, try a waterproof spray (bonus if it’s also stain-proof). Additionally, you should keep them in their box. You can also stuff your boots with tissue paper, and if you have dust bags, it’s always a good idea to place the women’s boots inside the bags before placing them in the box. This will keep them dry and protected. Most importantly, remember to wipe down and clean your shoes after every wear.
To curate the best boots for women of 2023, Footwear News editors referenced this year’s fall and winter trends, new retailer releases, and most loved streetwear styles. We compared hundreds of customer reviews in order to find women’s boots with the best fit and feel, as well as tested them ourselves to recommend the best options on the market. We paid special attention to innovative and functional shoe features, from waterproof and heat-insulating materials to convenient slip-on designs. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best boots for women, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about us here.
