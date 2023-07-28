Vivienne Westwood Launches Exclusive Runway Icons Capsule With LuisaViaRoma

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vivienne Westwood’s brand is bringing its punk pieces a burst of nostalgia with LuisaViaRoma.

Launched on Thursday, the duo have tapped the late Westwood’s brand staples as a focal point of a new capsule collection. Retailing from $195 to $1,885, the line remasters Westwood’s renowned brand signatures — from corsets to sky-high platforms — with vibrant prints.

Stella Maxwell walks in the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue “Runway Icons” show at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14, 2023. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The range was first seen on supermodel Stella Maxwell (paired with Westwood’s black tulle bustle and. fall 2023 crystal earrings by Andreas Kronthaler) at LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue’s Runway Icons fashion show, held at the Piazzale Michelangelo in June.

The collection notably includes a new set of Westwood’s Elevated Ghillie platform pumps, which made their iconic debut in the designer’s fall 1993 show on Naomi Campbell — who virally fell from their towering heels. This $1,310 iteration is recast in red, green and lilac plaid “Circus” tartan fabric, inspired by the Commedia Dell’Arte — across its thick soles, rounded toes and 5.9-inch block heels. Matching lilac grosgrain ribbon straps wind up the style’s front before wrapping around its ankles for a romantic finish.

Vivienne Westwood x LuisaViaRoma’s Elevated Ghillie heels. Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Coordinating with the dynamic heels is the line’s ready-to-wear. Its key piece is a $1,885 Sunday corset top, inspired by both Westwood’s original ’90s corsets and its same-silhouette counterpart from the brand’s own spring 2023 collection. This version features a heart-shaped base with a draped bodice and twisted shoulder straps, crafted with patchwork fabric in two red, green and purple tartan prints — both hailing from Westwood’s fall 2020 archives — for a grungy edge. The top is also accompanied by an equally edgy $1,035 Meghan kilt skirt, featuring the same mixed tartans across a pleated front with a raw-edged hem and adjustable decorative buttoned belt.

Vivienne Westwood x LuisaViaRoma’s Sunday corset. Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Rounding out the line are its accessories, one of which is the $600 Yasmine handbag. The top-handled, soft mini bag style — originally debuting in Westwood’s spring 1989 collection — features the same red, green and lilac “Circus” tartan print as the capsule’s complementary ready-to-wear, topped by a matte purple Westwood orb logo hardware for a thematic finish. Similar nostalgia can be found in a $225 gold-colored brass necklace strung with a corset and pearl Orb charm, which are also seen on a $280 strand of pearls. Completing the range are gold-colored $195 brass stud earrings, sculpted in the shapes of miniature corsets in a touching tribute to Westwood’s romantic brand signature.

Vivienne Westwood x LuisaViaRoma’s Yasmine handbag. Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Vivienne Westwood and LuisaViaRoma’s capsule collection is now available on LuisaViaRoma.com and Westwood’s website.