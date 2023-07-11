Toms Pays Homage to Frida Kahlo With Colorful Shoe Collection

Toms has created three new slip-on styles inspired by the artwork of Mexican painter and visionary Frida Kahlo.

The resulting collection pays homage to Kahlo’s work and life channeled through the shoe silhouettes, utilizing motifs from some of her most popular works of art. Each shoe is available on Toms’ website now in a variety of sizes.

Toms x Frida Kahlo Alpargata Frida Kahlo leather wrap slip-on shoe. Toms

The Alpargata Frida Kahlo leather wrap retails for $80 and includes vibrant motifs from Kahlo’s Still Life with Parrots painting all set on a blue suede base. The shoes feature rosettes on the toes made of fruit-print satin fabric, braided tan leather-wrapped midsoles, fruit-print insides and embroidery detailing all throughout that offer the shoe style a whimsical and colorful appearance.

Toms x Frida Kahlo Alp CloudBound™ espadrilles. Toms

Similarly, the Alp CloudBound espadrille depicts Kahlo’s Self Portrait with Monkeys on the toes and floral embroidery on the sides. Retailing for $65, the footwear is made of textile uppers and incorporates Toms’ innovative CloudBound soles that offer the wearer a cushy, comfortable feel. Additionally, the shoe has a canvas footbed and removable OrthoLite Eco LT-Hybrid insoles, a detail that is found in a majority of Toms’ styles.

Toms x Frida Kahlo Valencia rope platform. Toms

Finally, Toms‘ Valencia rope platform slip-on espadrilles retail for $90 and depict one of Kahlo’s most famous works, The Frame, on the tops of the toes. The shoes feature canvas uppers and rubber outsoles along with OrthoLite Eco LT-Hybrid insoles for enhanced comfort, rope-wrapped platform soles in hues that match those found in Kahlo’s painting and padded heels that offer extra support.

Kahlo was best known for her self-portraits in varying mediums along with her use of color. The artist was revered for her detailed depictions of Mexican and indigenous culture and hailed a feminist for her depiction of the female form. Her work was largely autobiographical, reflecting her life experiences and struggles at the time of conception.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

