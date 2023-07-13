The Or. Auctions One-of-a-Kind Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes Ahead of ‘Barbie’ Movie Release

London-based creative agency The Or. is capitalizing on the Barbie mania ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s latest film.

The brand introduced its Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes, a campy heeled boot inspired by the look of the beloved doll’s feet. The whimsical style is available exclusively through an auctioning process and the sole winner will be able to pick from a myriad of flesh-tone shades and sizes for their custom shoe.

Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes. The Or.

The heeled style is made to mimic the look of a foot with sleek and shiny plastic-looking uppers and arched soles all sat atop clear heels that offer the wearer a boost.

The auction will end on July 27. As of writing seven bids have been made, setting the shoe’s price at GBP 121 or $158.44. All proceeds from the auction will go to charities in support of the education of girls worldwide.

The Or. “Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes.” The Or.

The latest Barbie-inspired footwear creation to drop in collaboration with Mattel and Barbie is with Aldo. The collection features 19 pieces including footwear, handbags and whimsical accessories as seen in ranges of pink: Malibu Fuchsia, Malibu Pink and Soft BB Pink. The collection was made available to shop on June 26.

The Barbie theme has also been interpreted and widely adopted by large-scale apparel, cosmetics, furniture and even food brands. Vans, Kendra Scott, Hot Topic, Crocs, OPI, Airbnb, Krispy Kream, Cold Stone, NYX, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21 and Urban Planet and Impala Skate are just some of the big names hopping on the hot pink Barbie bandwagon.

“Barbie” will grace theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

PHOTOS: See all the plastic fantastic looks from the “Barbie” press tour thus far.

