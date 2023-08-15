Stuart Weitzman Embraces Mesh Trend With Revamped Pumps and Ankle Boots

Stuart Weitzman has introduced new grungy mesh footwear just in time for the fall and winter seasons.

Crafted by artisans in Spain, both of their popular Bedford and Stuart styles received a mesh makeover, offering each silhouette an edgy twist. Each style comes in a range of women’s sizes and is available on Stuart Weitzman’s website now.

Their reimagined Bedford bootie encompasses intricate see-through black and velvet mesh uppers in a lug-sole style accompanied by black leather accents that offer the shoes a cohesive look. The footwear also includes zip-up closures, lace-up detailing, capped almond-shaped toes and thick non-slip rubber platform soles that offer the wearer a 1.6-inch boost in height.

Despite the striking mesh inclusion, the new and improved Bedford is extremely wearable, thanks in part to its neutral color. Based on a tried and true silhouette, the shoe evokes a classic feel crafted with updated textiles and techniques.

In a similar manner, the brand’s highly-coveted Stuart 100 pump was also revamped in an airy mesh-centric style cast in a metallic gold hue. Retailing for $248, the footwear features knife-like pointed-toes with sleek and sturdy uppers that transition into thin 4-inch stiletto heels that gives the wearer a lift.

The silhouette is glamorous without much effort, thanks in part to its high-shine finish. Also based on a classic silhouette, the shoe is a far cry from the more neutral and everyday styles pushed in Stuart Weitzman’s Stuart line.

Stuart Weitzman marries function and fashion with every silhouette they release, prioritizing those fascets while capitalizing on the trends of the day. A perfect example of this is the mesh trend which was incorporated into these styles, and in a major way. Even beyond the luxury footwear brand, the mesh trend has been popping up all over the place, seen mostly during the spring and summer seasons.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

