Stuart Weitzman Taps Into the Ballet Flat Trend With New ‘Goldie’ Style

Stuart Weitzman has released its take on the ballet flat trend with an embellished twist.

The elegant “Goldie” ballet flat retails for $450 and is available in “adobe beige” and “black” colorways. The footwear comes in a range of women’s sizes and is made from plush all-around lacquered Nappa leather. The shoes feature key design elements, such as an elastic vamp strap that offers the wearer a stretchy fit with unique square toes.

Stuart Weitzman “Goldie” ballet flat. Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman’s “Goldie” ballet flat additionally has an elasticized strap dotted with large pearls placed by Stuart Weitzman’s artisans in Spain, giving the footwear a dainty and sophisticated touch. The signature pearl detailing is akin to the same embellishments found on the footwear giant’s “Goldie” sneakers and sandals. The shoes are stacked atop short but supportive 0.2-inch heels that offer the wearer a little lift.

Stuart Weitzman “Goldie” ballet flat. Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman‘s “Goldie” ballet flat in both colorways are available for purchase now on their website. The brand currently stocks a few other ballet flat styles including their edgy buckle “Maverick” and bow-laden “Bardot” flats.

Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Top brands like Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Maison Margiela have all remixed the classic silhouette over the years.

Miu Miu is also famous for its ballet flats styles. The Italian brand’s ever-popular flats are offered in a myriad of colorways, typically featuring buckle detailing and ribbon closures.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

