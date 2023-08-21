Sorel Partners With Zappos on an Adaptive Version of One of Its Most Popular Boots

Just in time for boot season, Sorel Footwear is expanding its selection of universal shoe styles on Zappos Adaptive, introducing a new version of its fan-favorite Out N About III Classic waterproof boot.

According to Sorel, its design team worked closely with Zappos to develop an inclusive design for the boot, incorporating an adjustable strap, modified collar height and enlarged heel pull tab for an easier on-off experience. Their goal was to strike a balance between function and style that met the needs of people with disabilities. To that end, the boots were tested by members of the disability community.

The new women’s collection consists of three boot colorways, which will retail for $130.

Sorel unveiled its first adaptive footwear on the curated Zappos site in early 2022. In a statement today, Sorel called this latest collaboration a “gamechanger” and said it hopes to implement adaptive design across more styles in future seasons.

The olive leather version of Sorel’s adaptive Out N About III Classic women’s boot. Courtesy of Zappos

Sorel’s adaptive Out N About III Classic waterproof boot in a brown leather. Courtesy of Zappos

In recent years, footwear and fashion companies have increasingly focused on offering products for people of all abilities. Zappos was an early advocate in the space, launching its Adaptive online shopping experience in 2017 with just a handful of brands. Over the years, its selection has grown to include thousands of shoes styles for men, women and kids, from top brands such as Adidas, Crocs, Billy Footwear, Ugg, Brooks, Sorel, Skechers, New Balance and many more.

This fall, the e-commerce company also will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Runway of Dreams event, set to take place Sept. 13 during New York Fashion Week. The adaptive fashion show will be hosted by former NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the first one-handed player in the league’s history, and will feature new designs in the adaptive and universally designed space, showcased on 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds.

Additionally, Zappos will be recognized at the event with the Pioneer of Change Award, presented to Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer and Zappos Adaptive business development manager Dana Zumbo. And Billy Price, founder of Billy Footwear will also receive the Inspirational Achievement Award for his brand’s innovative zippered adaptive shoes.