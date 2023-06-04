Sam Edelman and It Gets Better Project Drop Rainbow Tie-Dye Sneakers for Pride 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Sam Edelman is taking a colorful step forward — literally — for Pride Month this year.
The brand has just launched a limited-edition version of its Layla sneakers in honor of Pride Month in the month of June, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more) communities worldwide. For the occasion, the $140 lace-up style’s signature paneled white leather and canvas uppers have been recast with pastel tie-dyed hues of blue, purple, green, pink and yellow — bringing them a whimsically groovy twist. For an added pop of color — representing the LGBTQIA+ community’s rainbow-striped flag — the style’s six eyelets have also been cast in linear rainbow colors.
Aside from its rainbow makeover, the new Laylas retain their signature “SE” monogram-accented tongues and rounded, as well as their white midsoles and brown textured rubber outsoles — which curve up their toes and counters for a retro runner-style effect.
The pair notably comes with a charitable twist, as 15% of all sales from the limited-edition hue benefit the It Gets Better Project — a nonprofit that aims to empower and connect LGBTQIA+ youth internationally to show them a hopeful future and the strength of community.
Sam Edelman is the latest brand to launch a Pride collection that gives back. This season, labels including Calvin Klein, Coach, Teva, Ugg and Dr. Martens have also released their own limited-edition collections, capsule lines and products in partnerships benefitting a wide variety of LGTBQIA+-focused nonprofits and charities — including the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Transgender Law Center, Human Rights Campaign Foundation and The Trevor Project.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.