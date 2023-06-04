×
Sam Edelman and It Gets Better Project Drop Rainbow Tie-Dye Sneakers for Pride 2023

Sam Edelman's limited-edition Layla sneakers.
Courtesy of Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman is taking a colorful step forward — literally — for Pride Month this year.

The brand has just launched a limited-edition version of its Layla sneakers in honor of Pride Month in the month of June, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more) communities worldwide. For the occasion, the $140 lace-up style’s signature paneled white leather and canvas uppers have been recast with pastel tie-dyed hues of blue, purple, green, pink and yellow — bringing them a whimsically groovy twist. For an added pop of color — representing the LGBTQIA+ community’s rainbow-striped flag — the style’s six eyelets have also been cast in linear rainbow colors.

Sam Edelman’s limited-edition Layla sneakers.Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Aside from its rainbow makeover, the new Laylas retain their signature “SE” monogram-accented tongues and rounded, as well as their white midsoles and brown textured rubber outsoles — which curve up their toes and counters for a retro runner-style effect.

The pair notably comes with a charitable twist, as 15% of all sales from the limited-edition hue benefit the It Gets Better Project — a nonprofit that aims to empower and connect LGBTQIA+ youth internationally to show them a hopeful future and the strength of community.

Sam Edelman’s limited-edition Layla sneakers.Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman is the latest brand to launch a Pride collection that gives back. This season, labels including Calvin Klein, Coach, Teva, Ugg and Dr. Martens have also released their own limited-edition collections, capsule lines and products in partnerships benefitting a wide variety of LGTBQIA+-focused nonprofits and charities — including the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Transgender Law Center, Human Rights Campaign Foundation and The Trevor Project.

Sam Edelman Releases Colorful Rainbow Tie-Dye Sneakers for Pride 2023
