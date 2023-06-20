Melissa x Marc Jacobs Collaboration Gives Clogs and Slides the Y2K Treatment

Melissa and Marc Jacobs teamed up to release a new capsule collection, which mixes the styles of the American designer and the Brazillian footwear brand.

The collaboration embodies the grungy aesthetics utilized by Jacobs through an authentic and sustainable lens, including three innovative and lightweight styles in vibrant hues.

Each pair features embossed monogrammed detailing all throughout, cast across chunky Y2K-inspired silhouettes. Shoes in the collection retail from $150 to $250 depending on the style and come in a wide range of sizes.

Photographed in New York by Valentin Herfray and styled by Sydney Rose Thomas, Iris Law was tapped to promote the collection in a new campaign. The model was clad in Marc Jacobs’ pre-fall 2023 styles with a spotlight set on the Melissa x Marc Jacobs footwear she wore.

Melissa footwear is uniquely made from Melflex™, a patented plastic material made of PVC that provides flexibility and resistance for enhanced wear. Furthermore, the innovative technology is hypoallergenic, odorless and 100% recyclable. Their shoes are environmentally friendly because they can be easily disassembled and recycled.

Melissa has collaborated with some big names over the years, including Vivienne Westwood, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier, Collina Strada, Campana Zig Zag, Y-Project, Thierry Mugler, Alexandre Herchcovitch, Zaha Hadid, Gareth Pugh, Jason Wu, Sebastian Errazuriz THE BOSS, Jeremy Scott and now Jacobs.

In celebration of their partnership, a special installation will be set up at Melissa’s store in Soho, New York.

Melissa x Marc Jacobs collection is available to purchase at Galeria Melissa NY, shopmelissa.com and Clubes Melissa. All products will also be sold globally in Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com.

