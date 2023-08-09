Keds Gets a Floral Makeover for Fall With Rifle Paper Co. Collaboration

Keds gets a fun floral refresh just in time for fall, thanks to Rifle Paper Co.

The shoe brand and the lifestyle brand teamed up for a collection complete with seven new footwear styles. While the two brands have worked together in the past, this new collaboration features signature navy blue Rifle Paper Co. patterns inspired by Rifle Paper Co. co-founder and CCO Anna Bond’s hand-painted illustrations. The result is a collection of new iterations on classic Keds, perfect for fall.

Vintage Blossoms Triple Kick Sneaker Courtesy of Keds

The seven new styles of Keds include six sneakers and one Chelsea boot. The sneaker styles include slip-ons, low-tops and high-tops. Rifle Paper Co. brought its unique design style to the shoes, like with the Vintage Blossoms Triple Kick Sneaker. The navy blue sneaker updates the sporty Keds Kickstart with bright embroidered blooms. The one inch platform adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

Vintage Blossoms Triple Decker Slip-On Courtesy of Keds

The Vintage Blossoms Triple Decker Slip-On also features the thick platform base seen on the Triple Kick. The slip-on style features fun florals in a canvas material.

Mayfair the Platform Chelsea Lug Boot Courtesy of Keds

The Mayfair the Platform Chelsea Lug Boot is perfect for wet weather with a coated twill outsole as well as an added platform base with a thick lug sole. It features a pull tab and a flexible elastic panel for an easy on and off.

The full Keds x Rifle Paper Co. collection is available now at riflepaperco.com and keds.com. The shoes retail between $80 and $100.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.