Jennifer Lopez’s Third Footwear Collection With Revolve Is Filled With Summer-Ready Styles

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JLO Jennifer Lopez, the footwear brand of Jennifer Lopez, has teamed up with fashion retailer Revolve for a third time. The two brands released a new collection today, comprised of 18 summer-ready styles.
In order to celebrate the launch of the line, Lopez posted a video of herself wearing the collection, along with vibrant clothes, to her Instagram.
The caption on the post read, “JLO X Revolve the newest drop of the exclusive collection is here! Shop the newest editions to @jlojenniferlopez now on Revolve.”
The striking shoe styles in the collection include daring sculptural constructions and towering platform silhouettes, giving the wearer a sky-high boost.
Bringing the drama, the collection also features a mule style trimmed with faux feathers set on short stiletto heels. Another similar style is a strappy sandal crafted of jet-black leather uppers and adorned with rhinestones that dapple the toes for a high-shine effect with each step.
A standout shoe in the collection includes an espadrille-style “Webster” platform sandal in mint, featuring thick suede straps securing around the ankles and overtop the toes, tied in bows. The shoe is set atop thick woven platforms and finished with towering angular heels.
Some footwear styles in the collection are cast in tropical hues like lime green, denim and hot pink, while others are comprised of neutral and pastel tones, offering versatility.
In order to celebrate the launch of the line, Lopez posted a video of herself wearing the collection, along with vibrant clothes, to her Instagram.
JLO Jennifer Lopez began with the release of her debut fragrance Glow in 2001. Since then, the line expanded to include clothing, watches, accessories and even bedding.
The third Jennifer Lopez and Revolve collection will be released online exclusively at Revolve today, June 15, with prices ranging from $139 to $190.
PHOTOS: Take a closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s third Revolve collection.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
Related:
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.