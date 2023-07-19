Filippa K & Swedish Hasbeens Celebrate Swedish Heritage With Exclusive Clog Collection

Filippa K collaborated with Swedish Hasbeens to create a footwear collection in celebration of Swedish heritage and culture.

The collaborative effort includes a range of handcrafted unisex clogs, designed with both brand’s infatuation with timeless style and durability. Each shoe uniquely takes inspiration from 1970s models and is interpreted through Filippa K’s 90s framework.

Filippa K x Swedish Hasbeens clog in “Printed Nougat Snake.” Filippa K

The launch of their collaboration introduces the Backstrap Clogs cast in three wearable colorways including a snakeskin-printed style. Both the black and nature clogs are crafted utilizing chrome-free vegetable-tanned leather, a more eco-friendly alternative to its synthetic counterparts. Additionally, the animal-printed “nougat” style is chrome-free.

The soles of each slip-on style are sturdy, cut from a lime tree with reliable slip-free rubber tread that enhances traction. Buckle straps lay across the tops of each shoe that can be adjusted to create a more secure heel strap. Finally, all of the footwear styles feature short thick block heels for a walkable fit.

Filippa K x Swedish Hasbeens clog in “Black.” Filippa K

The clog trend stems from a major shift in prioritizing comfort post-pandemic world. Beyond Filippa K, Adidas, Aimé Leon Dore, Crocs, Hunter Boots, Dr. Scholl’s and even Birkenstock are getting in on the chunky clog action. The shoe style, although varying based on brand origin, is often slip-on with a bulbous, oversized silhouette cast in inventive hues.

Filippa K x Swedish Hasbeens clog in “Nature.” Filippa K

Filippa K is a Swedish womenswear brand founded by Filippa Knutsson in 1993. The brand is characterized by high quality, timelessness and a simple but sophisticated design mantra. Fillippa K has become the pure essence of Nordic fashion.

Inspired by wooden clogs hailing from the 70s, Swedish Hasbeens is a world-renowned clog brand that was founded by Emy Blixt and her friend Cilla Wingård in 2007. Today, their shoes are currently sold in 22 countries and worn by celebrities including Reese Witherspoon.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

