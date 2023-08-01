Emily Ratajkowski Models Sneakers and Loafers for Tory Burch Fall 2023 Collection Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is the muse of Tory Burch once more.

The model, who has served as the face of several Tory Burch campaigns before (including the summer collection earlier this month), is now starring in the fall 2023 campaign. Ratajkowski is joined by fellow models Liu Wen and Nora Attal for a campaign that’s “about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself,” according to the brand’s statement in a press release. The new line features new apparel, handbags and footwear such as sneakers, loafers, clogs, sandals and more.

Ratajkowski in Tory Burch’s fall ’23 campaign. Courtesy of Tory Burch

Ratajkowski posed in several looks from the new line. In one shot, she wore brown wide-leg trousers with a cozy red sweater. She added white sneakers with a chunk foam sole and pops of brown suede.

Ratajkowski for Tory Burch. Courtesy of Tory Burch

In another shot, Ratajkowski wore a brown button down top paired with denim cutoff shorts, which were worn over black fishnet tights. She held a brown quilted bag from the new line with a gold chain strap and gold hardware. For her footwear, she wore elegant black leather slingback heels with silver hardware in the brand’s logo covering the toe box.

Ratajkowski for Tory Burch. Courtesy of Tory Burch

The campaign was photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth. The fall 2023 collection is now available in Tory Burch stores, on toryburch.com and in select retailers worldwide.

