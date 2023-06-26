×
Elsa Hosk’s Helsa Studio Launches Summer 2023 Collection With Heels, Sandals and More at Revolve

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elsa Hosk is taking sleek steps into summer, thanks to her new Helsa shoes.

The designer, model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel has officially released Helsa’s summer 2023 collection, available now on Revolve and FWRD. The $228-$448 line features a wide range of coastal-inspired summer-worthy sandals, frequently seen on Hosk herself. The five new shoe styles mark a wide expansion for Hosk — and even include her debut high heel designs, as well.

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
Helsa’s “Lace Up” sandals.Courtesy of Revolve

The boldest style from Helsa’s new lineup comes in the form of the “Lace Up” sandal — a contemporary take on the trendy ankle-wrapped sandals of the early 2000’s. Hosk’s $228 version — available in black or nude leather — features stitch-trimmed lace-up straps and flat rounded soles, complete with flower-topped thong toe straps.

There’s also a $428 square-toed style with a 2-inch kitten-heeled base, complemented by silky lace-up straps and a flower toe accent in black or blush-pink hues.

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
Helsa’s “Kitten Lace Up” sandals.Courtesy of Revolve

Another bold pair is the pointed-toe “Pin Heel,” a $448 slip-on mule. The style features smooth white and uppers with squiggled black trim and capped toes, completed with leather soles boosted by 3-inch stiletto heels. The set instantly brings to mind the chic nonchalance of French style — which is also epitomized in a muslin version with a vintage-worthy, light golden yellow hue.

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
Helsa’s “Pin Heel” mules.Courtesy of Revolve

Hosk’s heels range is rounded out with her “X Band” mule. The $438 style features warm or dark brown leather uppers with crossed front straps for a cutout effect, giving a sleek twist with crocodile embossments. Thin 2.5-inch heels complete the set with a subtle height boost.

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
Helsa’s “X Band” mules.Courtesy of Revolve

Finally, Hosk’s summer shoe collection is complete with a comfortable take on the timeless slip-on sandal. Her $248 “Puffy” sandals feature flat soles with cushioned leather insoles, rather than gravitating towards a traditional slide. The set is complete with a wide front and asymmetric crossed-toe straps — also crafted from padded leather in hues of nude or black — for a comfort-focused, contemporary finish.

Elsa Hosk, Helsa, Helsa Studio, Revolve, heels, high heels, mules, slip on mules, pointed toe mules, sandals, flat sandals, heeled sandals, lace-up sandals, heeled sandals, padded sandals, puffy sandals, black sandals, tan sandals, pink sandals, brown sandals
Helsa’s “Puffy” sandals.Courtesy of Revolve

Helsa Studio’s summer 2023 collection is now available on Revolve and FWRD‘s websites.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

