D’Amelio Footwear’s Fall 2023 Collection Includes Platform Boots, Buckled Sandals and More Soaring Shoes

The D’Amelios are continuing their expansion into footwear this fall with sleek new shoes.

Launching between Aug. 1 and 29, the family’s namesake D’Amelio Footwear label’s fall 2023 collection will release in three tiered drops with an array of versatile and trend-based styles. The first prominently features their Romissa platform sandal, a $99 block-heeled platform sandal.

Originally launched within the brand’s first collection for spring 2023, the multi-strapped silhouette is returning for fall in versatile hues of black and glossy off-white.

The same two staple colors, as well as a deep rosy tan colorway, are also seen in the brand’s new Lania sandals — a stiletto-heeled set with crossed ankle straps. The $79 style is also given a ‘90s finish with thin asymmetric buckled straps and squared toes, complete with memory foam-padded soles for added comfort — which Heidi D’Amelio revealed was the label’s most-asked-for style in its offices.

“The girls all want a pair for various occasions — weddings, vacation looks, nights out,” Heidi said in a statement. “All of the brides in the office put their order in for the Gloss color before we even knew if we were going to produce it or not!”

The first fall drop is rounded out by the Rayva, a $109 platform-soled pump with closed toes, adjustable ankle straps and thick 4.7-inch block heels, cast in hues of light brown and black. Completing the range is the Mistti boot, a towering $159 over-the-knee style with stretchy shafts, angled block heels and thick platform soles in black and pale beige colorways.

On Aug. 15, the family will launch their second fall drop — the largest of the three — with several new styles, like the Western-inspired Savela booties. The $129 to $159 style features pointed toes and folded shafts in both black leather and deep blue denim, complemented by 3.14-inch block heels.

“Everyone loves a Western bootie, but we wanted to do something different and add our own flare to the Savela,” said Dixie D’Amelio in a statement. “We wanted to add those details like the folded cuff and hot-fixed fabrics that you can only find at D’Amelio Footwear.”

The second drop’s range is continued with the black Chelsa boot, a $129 style with stretchy knee-high shafts and closed toes. Thick platform soles with a flat base finish the pair for a practical height boost, which Charli D’Amelio said is her “favorite” style from the range in a statement.

“It is so easy to pair with outfits for every occasion,” Charli said in a statement. “I styled it with a summer dress to give it a bit of edge, but also wore the Chelsa with biker shorts and a sweatshirt running around the city. She is also so comfortable. I can see it as the perfect concert or festival shoe as well.”

The Rosela platform boots — a $199 black leather style with rounded toes, faintly slouchy shafts and thick 4.7-inch block heels — complete the second drop. In addition, drop 2 also features a variety of returning styles in new hues, including the Lania (in metallic blue), the Mistii (in black suede), the Romissa (in matte blue) and Rayva heels (in green and blue plaid).

The third and final drop for D’Amelio Footwear’s fall collection is the Havri, a $99 sandal that comes in mirrored silver and metallic snake-embossed gold colorways. The open-toed style, which launches on Aug. 29, features thin stiletto heels for a slick height boost. Ankle straps covered in rhinestones complete the style with a burst of sparkle.

D’Amelio Footwear’s fall 2023 collection launches in August on the brand’s website.

