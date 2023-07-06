×
Crocs Gives Classic Clog a Colorful Boost With New Mega Crush Color Dip Platform Style

The classic Crocs clog has received a major makeover with the brand’s new Mega Crush Color Dip style.

The new show embraced an eye-catching twist with color-dipped ombrè platform soles in sunset shades. The shoes retail for $80 and come it’s available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Crocs Mega Crush Color Dip Clog.Crocs

The Mega Crush clog also includes enhanced rubber tread, updated detailing around the outsoles, textured detailing on the heel and collar and toe box. Like other Crocs styles, these are also lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly and feature holes allowing for customization.

The brand’s platform-style clogs often give the wearer a lofty boost to their look, elevating the classic silhouette quite literally. The cushy and comfortable soles are 2.4 inches from the floor to the heel rest.

The Mega Crush Color Dip clog is available for purchase now on Crocs’ website.

Crocs Mega Crush Color Dip Clog.Crocs

This has been a big year for Crocs so far. The brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Recently, the brand released a classic clog in collaboration with Vineyard Vines in order to celebrate the Fourth of July. The party-ready shoe retails for $70 and comes in a wide range of adult, kids and toddler sizes.

PHOTOSTake a look at all of the celebrity Crocs collaborations you should know about.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

