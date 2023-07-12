Coach Teams With Kirsten Dunst & Jessica Herschko’s Observed by Us on Nostalgic Capsule Collaboration

Coach is bringing a burst of optimism to the summer season with a little help from Kirsten Dunst and illustrator Jessica Herschko.

Dunst and Herschko — who co-operate their own brand, Observed by Us, which specializes in custom artwork across physical prints, clothing, shoes and more — have teamed up on a new capsule collaboration with the American brand, now available on its website. Inspired by Dunst’s own personal style and love of vintage design, as well as Herschko’s own whimsical drawings, the line emphasizes the power of wonder and imaginative thinking.

Coach and Observed By Us’ campaign. Courtesy of Coach

“Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness,” said Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers in a statement. “Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me, so, to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and color with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”

Vevers designed the line based on pieces found in Dunst’s own closet, giving the collection a strongly personal feel. The result is a range of classic and nostalgic vintage Americana-inspired clothing, including denim jeans and a miniskirt, pointelle crop top, overalls, button-up and button-down shirts, corduroy shorts, a crop top and floral slip dress in hues of soft pink, cream, blue and tan — plus vintage-faded sweatshirts in red, pink, yellow and pine green tones. All are accented by original Herschko embroidery and prints of multicolored roses, shooting stars, hearts, dinosaurs and more for a youthful effect.

Coach and Observed By Us’ campaign. Courtesy of Coach

On the shoe front, the duo have reimagined two colorways of Coach’s low-top sneakers, complete with woven laces and flat rubber soles for a classic base. One orange leather-trimmed pair features jacquard uppers coated in the brand’s brown house monogram, finished with embroideries of dinosaurs, berries and goldfish. The same style is also cast in retro blue denim with white trim, featuring similarly embroidered shooting stars, birthday candles and insects.

Coach and Observed By Us’ campaign. Courtesy of Coach

The range is complete with a diverse offering of accessories, including an embroidered hat and barrettes, stud and hoop earrings and a necklace strung with colorful charms shaped like fruit, bugs and mushrooms. Naturally, it also taps into Coach’s rich history of leather goods with zipped pouches, a notebook, and the brand’s signature Riya backpack, Heart and Frankie crossbodies, Tabby Messenger 19 and Ruby satchels, all cast in brown and cream leather with multicolored patterns of Herschko’s flowers and stars.

The brand’s more recently popular Swinger 20 shoulder bag and Rouge crossbody are each cast in both cream and orange-trimmed jacquard iterations as well, embossed and embroidered with colorful patterns of Herschko’s mushrooms, dinosaurs, sailboats, shooting stars and a kitchen table.

Coach and Observed By Us’ campaign. Courtesy of Coach

“We started Observed By Us to create clothing and other items with images that evoke a special, happy feeling and a sense of appreciation for both the natural and the man made,” Herschko said in a statement. “It was very fun to collaborate with Coach because, much like us, they see a world of possibility in the small details and have the ability to execute that perfectly.”

Coach x Observed by Us’ first collaboration is now available on Coach’s website.