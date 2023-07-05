Clarks Introduces Tor Run in New Pink & Green ‘Combi’ Colorway

Clarks introduced their Tor Run in a new hot pink and green “Combi” colorway.

The new colorway of the sneaker was announced on Clarks’ official Instagram on July 3 along with a slideshow of images that showcased the shoe. The footwear retails for $88.95.

Clarks’ Tor Run in Pink/Green Combi. Clarks

The Tor Run “Combi” is crafted of perforated nutback and leather uppers, cushy and flexible FSC®-certified crepe soles, plush sheepskin lining, lace-up closures, EVA inserts and natural rubber crepe soles. Like many of the footwear brand’s shoe styles, the Tor Run is finished off with two signature Clarks Originals fobs.

The heritage-inspired sneaker prioritizes comfort through a conscious design and utilizes renewable technology that enhances the performance and look of the shoe. The style comes in a range of women’s sizes and is also available in a previously released all-white colorway.

Clarks was founded in 1852 in Somerset, England, by brothers James and Cyrus Clark. Today, the footwear brand operates in retail, wholesale, franchises and online channels in over 100 markets. As of late, Clarks has collaborated with an impressive list of brands and people including C.P. Company, Supreme, Stüssy, Carhartt WIP, Aimé Leon Dore, Wu-Tang Clan, Aries, Raheem Sterling and BAPE.

Clarks’ most recent endeavor under Clarks Originals collaborated with London-based independent sneaker retailer Footpatrol to revamp their Wallabee boot and Desert Trek Cup silhouettes. The collection was inspired by the look of Japanese Zen gardens while the campaign was spearheaded by British grime MC D Double E. Both styles were crafted of dark gray suede.

Clarks’ pink and green Tor Run Combi is available for purchase now on clarks.co.uk, clarks.eu and worldwide at selected retailers.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Clarks Originals’ spring 2018 campaign.

