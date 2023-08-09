Clarks Creates Three New Ballet Flat Styles Cast in Versatile Shades

Clarks has joined the ballet flat bandwagon, just in time for the summer season.

The footwear company introduced three new ballet flat styles including the Meadow Rae, Meadow Opal and Ubree15 Step. The shoes, and all their colorways, are available for purchase now on Clarks’ website and come in a wide range of women’s sizes.

The Medow Rae flat is crafted of leather and comes in navy, tan and black colors. The supple leather uppers feature a slight stretch that acts to mold to the wearer’s feet, enhancing comfort. Additionally, the shoe includes flexible and grippy rubber soles for a non-slip feel. Each toe is topped with a knotted bow-like detail that gives the footwear a playful element.

The Meadow Opal flat comes in black leather, tan leather, chestnut leather and pewter metallic hues and features Clarks’ signature foam footbed that offers long-lasting comfort and support.

Finally, the Ubree 15 Step is cast in shades of black, chestnut and a standout metallic silver. Inspired by iterations of the classic ballet flat from today, the footwear is heeled, unlike their Meadow counterparts. The heels in question are short and walkable while their square toes are topped with dainty bows. C-shaped tread finishes the Ubree style off securely.

Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Top brands like Circus NY, Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada, and Maison Margiela have all remixed the classic silhouette over the years.

Miu Miu is also exceedingly famous for its ballet flats styles. The Italian brand’s ever-popular flats are offered in a myriad of colorways, typically featuring buckle detailing and ribbon closures. The footwear has garnered the brand loads of fans and followers following its release alongside other popular shoe styles.

