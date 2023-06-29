Circus NY Offers New Zuri Ballet Flat in Seven Colorways

Calling all ballet flat lovers. Circus NY has released its take on the highly trendy style.

Whether you’re an aspiring ballerina or a lover of all things shoes, Circus NY’s Zuri style is right for just about everyone. Retailing for $70.00, the style is offered in seven unique colors including “Dark French Macroon,” “Red Poppy,” “Dark Ultra Orchid,” “Black Cherry,” “Emerald City,” “Millenia Gold” and “Black.”

Circus NY’s Zuri flat in “Millenia Gold.”

The flats come in sizes ranging from 6 to 12, including half sizes. The footwear is crafted of synthetic satin uppers, offering the style a slight sheen and features dainty bow embellishments atop the toes, crisscrossing straps and buckle closures that secure the shoe in place.

Additionally, the shoe sits atop very short and walkable 0.37 inches heels that give the wearer a slight lift.

Circus’s NY Zuri flat in “Red Poppy.” Circus NY

If the Zuri ballet flat isn’t your style, Circus NY also offers a “Teresa” slip-on ballet flat featuring a square toe, structural matt leather uppers, bow detailing on the toes and 0.5 inches heels. The footwear is currently on sale for $49.95.

Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Top brands like Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Maison Margiela have all remixed the classic silhouette over the years.

Circus’s NY Zuri flat in “Dark Ultra Orchid.” Circus NY

Miu Miu is also exceedingly famous for its ballet flats styles. The Italian brand’s ever-popular flats are offered in a myriad of colorways, typically featuring buckle detailing and ribbon closures. The footwear has garnered the brand loads of fans and followers following its release alongside other popular shoe styles.

Circus NY’s “Zuri” ballet flat is available for purchase now on their website.

PHOTOS: See all of the ballet flats from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2018 collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

