Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma Launch Their ‘Flamencaba’ Collection With a Star-Studded ‘Loubi Tablao’ Party

Christian Louboutin and longtime muse Rossy de Palma joined forces to celebrate their new collaboration this week.

On Wednesday night, the duo threw a dramatic “Loubi Tablao”-themed soiree at Carondelet House in Los Angeles. Their line — the latest in the FNAA-winning designer’s “Caba” collection series — was fittingly titled “Flamencaba,” after the craft and flair of flamenco dancers.

For the occasion, Louboutin was dapperly dressed in a navy blue blazer and maroon trousers, along with the line’s flower-topped $1,295 Dandyflor loafers. Meanwhile, de Palma served “Flamencaba” drama of her own in a black feather-trimmed dress, complete with the collaboration’s $995 Deia Frou Alta platform sandals and sold-out lace fan.

(L-R): Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin attend the ‘Loubi Tablao’ party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Indeed, the evening was filled with guests that served as both muses and admirers of Louboutin over the years.

The designer’s longtime muse, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, arrived in a black sheath dress and hat that were dramatically paired with a set of Louboutin’s own iridescent heeled sandals — complete with multicolored crystal charms along its straps for a sparkling finish.

Dita Von Teese attends the ‘Loubi Tablao’ party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Guests including Avril Lavigne and Tiffany Haddish, respectively, made sharp shoe statements in Louboutin’s pointed-toe white leather boots and glossy black pumps.

“Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco, meanwhile, popped in a pair of the designer’s vibrant red heeled sandals.

(L-R): Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish and Dascha Polanco attend the ‘Loubi Tablao’ party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

On the men’s side, influencer Everett Williams was sharply outfitted in a black leather collared jacket and trousers, paired with Louboutin’s glossy black slip-on loafers — complete with punky silver metal-studded heels.

Everett Williams attends the ‘Loubi Tablao’ party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Diego Boneta also made a sharp statement for the occasion in a light beige suit and pale pink shirt. The actor’s Warren Alfie Baker-styled ensemble was complete with a pair of light blue suede loafers, topped by pointed penny straps for added flair.

Diego Boneta attends the ‘Loubi Tablao’ party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

