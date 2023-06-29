Betsey Johnson Introduces the Black Aron Loafer Covered in Rhinestones

Betsey Johnson has introduced a new colorway for their best-selling loafers.

Revamping the classics, their “Aron” penny loafer now comes in an all-black hue. The luxurious footwear is a slip-on style that’s embellished with high-shine rhinestones, giving the shoes a touch of glamour. Additionally, the features synthetic lining, 1-inch rectangular heels, and Betsey Johnson’s iconic blue soles.

Betsey Johnson “Aron” loafer in black. Betsey Johnson

The loafer retails on their website for $99 and is included in a range of sizes from 5.5 to 12 including half sizes.

Before the release of the all-black loafer, the “Aron” style was available in gold, ivory, silver and floral colorways. All styles are adorned with rhinestones and sat atop short rectangular heels. Each colorway is versatile, offering any look a dazzling touch. When finding your size, it’s recommended that you keep in mind the socks or stockings you will wear with your new shoes.

In addition to the “Aron” style, Betsey Johnson offers a wide range of loafers in funky prints, including plaid, houndstooth and denim. Many of Johnson’s loafer creations include whimsical embellishments like pearls, bows, and rhinestones. Additionally, many of the styles feature platform soles and chunky block heels that embody Johnson’s love of Y2K aesthetics and the wacky and wonderful.

After a successful career in the fashion industry, Betsey Johnson founded her company in 1978. As of 2023, the brand has over 41 stores worldwide. In the 80s and 90s, Johnson’s brand received widespread praise, quickly becoming a household name.

Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday party at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson // Max Bronner

Johnson is known for going against the current. The American designer often takes risks with her work, incorporating bold prints and colors in what many would consider “over-the-top” creations. Today, the brand offers an extensive range of footwear styles, handbags, clothing, jewelry and other accessories.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Betsey Johnson’s 2016 runway during New York Fashion Week.

Related:

Best Loafers for Women

Types of Loafers for Men