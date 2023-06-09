The Adidas Stan Smith Gets a Platform Clog Makeover

The Adidas Stan Smith received a major makeover.

Retailing at $70, the new Adidas adiFOM Stan Smith Clog is a chunky platform style made of all synthetic foam uppers, lining and soles made in part from sugarcane, offering an eco-friendly design while combatting plastic waste. The clog is all perched atop a cushy foam footbed for added comfort.

Adidas adiFOM Stan Smith Clog. Adidas

Additionally, the adiFOM Stan Smith Clog has the brand’s iconic Trefoil logo detailing embossed on the front. The footwear is made from adiFOM cushioning, a high-tech material thought up by Adidas and utilized in many of their popular silhouettes.

The style comes in a range of colorways including “Lucid Lemon,” taupe, black and a silver-green shade. They are available for purchase now on Nordstrom’s website.

Adidas adiFOM Stan Smith Clog. Adidas

Prior to this drop, the adiFOM Stan Smith clog was available in limited quantities in May for an online-only release in women’s sizes.

The footwear is noticeably different from the original Adidas Stan Smith, given its rather oversized silhouette and clunky construction. The tennis shoe was originally launched in 1965 and has since gone through many changes in its lengthy and impressive history.

Adidas adiFOM Stan Smith Clog. Adidas

The clog trend stems from a major shift in prioritizing comfort post-pandemic world. Beyond Adidas, Aimé Leon Dore, Crocs, Hunter Boots, Dr. Scholl’s and even Birkenstock are getting in on the chunky clog action.

