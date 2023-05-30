How to Watch NBA Finals 2023: Live Stream & Sneakers to Look Out For

The 2023 NBA Finals are set.

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 on Sunday night, winning the Eastern Conference Finals and securing a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat are just the second 8 seed in league history to make the NBA Finals. To secure their spot in the NBA Finals, the Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be played at the Ball Arena in Denver and air live on ABC. The series will remain in Denver for Game 2, which will take place on June 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals are scheduled for June 7 and June 9, respectfully. Both will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami and air live on ABC.

If needed, Game 5 will take place June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver, Miami will host Game 6 on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET and Game 7 is slated for June 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Denver. All three will air live on ABC.

For the basketball shoe fan, the series will provide plenty of variety to keep an eye on from Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance and others.

For the Nuggets, center Nikola Jokić — a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player — has hit the court throughout the playoffs in the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump. His teammate Jamal Murray, who signed a multiyear deal with New Balance in December 2020, has laced up the brand’s Two Wxy v3 shoe.

As for the Heat, star forward Jimmy Butler has worn his Li-Ning JB 1 signature shoe throughout the playoffs, and center Bam Adebayo — who signed with Jordan Brand in February 2021 — has laced up several of its court-ready sneakers, including the Air Jordan 37 Low.

Other players who have worn notable sneakers throughout the playoffs include Gabe Vincent (multiple Nike LeBron 20 looks) and Duncan Robinson (Nike KD 14 in several colorways) of Miami, and Bruce Brown (Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch”) and Aaron Gordon (361 Degrees Lvl Up 1.0) of Denver.







