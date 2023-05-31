Supreme’s Next Vans Collab Drops This Week

Supreme has another sneaker project coming soon.

After delivering a Clarks Wallabees collection this month, the legendary streetwear brand has now tapped longtime collaborative partner Vans for summer ’23 for a multi-shoe capsule dropping before week’s end.

The latest Supreme x Vans collection will include three iterations of the Skate Grosso Mid sneaker and a lone Era style. Each of the Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid colorways feature a graphic of a dollar bill printed on the mid-panels while the looks are offset by the suede overlay panels throughout the upper including in black, pink, and sail. Supreme branding is embroidered on the heel and tongue tag, while a blacked-out vulcanized midsole and gum outsole sit below.

The Supreme x Vans Era features an all-over print of a dollar bill throughout the entirety of the canvas upper that’s paired with matching green shoelaces, while the look is contrasted by a white vulcanized sole.

“Supreme has worked with Vans on a new version of the Skate Grosso Mid and Era. The Skate Grosso Mid features a premium suede and canvas upper with printed graphic, while the Era features a canvas upper with printed graphic,” Supreme wrote for the project. The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid and Era styles will be released on Thursday at Supreme.com and at select Supreme stores. Supreme in Japan will launch its pairs on Saturday.

