Zaya Wade Stars in Puma’s ‘Forever. Classic.’ Fall Campaign With Iris Apatow and More

Puma is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to its newest “Forever. Classic.” campaign.

The second iteration of the campaign sees original spring 2023 stars Zaya Wade, Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow and Caleb McLaughlin reunite to model the brand’s staple sneakers and a broad range of new styles. Wade, in particular, takes center stage in one retro-tinted photo, wearing an ombré brown crop top and paneled cargo pants with a black version of the brand’s staple low-top $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers.

Zaya Wade stars in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

“This next season of the Puma ‘Forever. Classic.’ campaign showcases the classics we all love and new styles that are essential for a fall wardrobe refresh,” Wade said in a statement. “This fall, my back-to-school style will showcase my individuality and confidence, paired with my favorite Puma’s of course.”

Wade also slips on another set of sneakers for a group shot with McLaughlin, Cloud and Apatow: the $90 Mayze sneaker, a platform-soled style with rounded toes that was first introduced in 2021. Similarly, Apatow wears the thick-soled $90 Cali Dream sneakers in paneled black and white leather.

(L-R): Caleb McLaughlin, Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade and Iris Apatow star in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Cloud laces into a deep blue version of Puma’s men’s $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers, while McLaughlin completes the group in a pair of white and black-paneled sneakers with rounded toes.

Other individual shots find the rest of the cast changing their Puma footwear, as well. Apatow poses on the floor in one photo, wearing an oversized mixed-plaid shirt and white socks with a $75 red version of the brand’s Suede Classic XXI sneakers.

Iris Apatow stars in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

While seated by a vintage television set in a black jacket, graphic T-shirt and tiger stripe-printed pants, McLaughlin also wears a set of black suede $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers — a men’s version of the same shoes Wade wore in earlier imagery.

Caleb McLaughlin stars in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

Cloud finishes the campaign seated by a cluster of lamps in a fall-worthy outfit: a black leather jacket, joggers and knit cap. The “Euphoria” star’s attire is finished with a deep gray version of the men’s $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers.

Angus Cloud stars in Puma’s “Forever. Classic.” campaign. Courtesy of Puma

You can currently shop Puma’s newest “Classics by Puma” collection on the brand’s website.