Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Winged Dragon of Ra Gets Its Own Adidas Superstar Colorway

A new sneaker collaboration between Adidas and “Yu-Gi-Oh!” just dropped.

Available now at Foot Locker’s website is a new “Yu-Gi-Oh!” x Adidas Superstar collab that’s designed after the anime series’ Divine Beast card, “The Winged Dragon of Ra.”

The “Yu-Gi-Oh!” x Adidas Superstar “The Winged Dragon of Ra” collab features a white premium leather that’s offset by a graphic of the Divine Beast card underneath the gold Three Stripes branding on the lateral sides. Additional details include a gold shell toe at the forefoot while matching gold “Yu-Gi-Oh!”-inspired details appear on the lace jewel. Completing the look is a white midsole and a white cupsole.

“Shine as bright as the sun god in these juniors’ adidas Superstar shoes. They’re made in collaboration with the Japanese manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! and feature a bold graphic of the Winged Dragon of Ra on the synthetic upper. These trainers will add a cool graphic touch and some lustre to any everyday outfit. Wear them out anywhere and stay comfortable all day in the OrthoLite sockliner,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” and Adidas first teamed up this year, which includes two iterations of the Adi2000 sneaker and the Reptossage Slides with the latter pairs featuring the characters Yugi Muto and Dark Magician as well as Seto Kaiba and Blue Eyes White Dragon printed on the strap.

The “Yu-Gi-Oh!” x Adidas Superstar “The Winged Dragon of Ra” is available now at Footlocker.com in kids’ sizing for $90.

