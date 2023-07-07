YMC Unveils Vulcanised Sneaker Capsule With Low-Top, High-Top, Mule and Slip-On Styles

London-based label YMC has officially introduced its Vulcanised Sneaker capsule collection, which is imbued with casual eco-friendly style.

Crafted in Korea, the capsule includes four high-top, low-top, slip-on and mule silhouettes, all made of durable and lightweight canvas cotton uppers.

YMC’s Vulcanized high-top sneaker in “Off-White.” YMC

Each style was crafted with purpose and made to last, conceptualized with a focus on high-quality small-batch construction. All styles also utilize uniquely textured vulcanized rubber soles and handy pull tabs on the heels that allow for easy entry.

In layman’s terms, vulcanization is a range of processes used to harden rubber. The term originally referred exclusively to the treatment of natural rubber with sulfur, which is the most common practice. vulcanization is used to produce rubber hoses, shoe soles, erasers, children’s toys and more.

YMC’s Vulcanized mule in “Black.” YMC

The brand’s clean-cut and causal ethos is infused in each shoe of the collection and incorporates a seasonal color palette of “Black,” “Off-White,” “Yellow” and “Green” hues. Both the low-top and high-top styles are a take on the classics. The sneakers include silver eyelets that are threaded with white string along with white-capped toes, OrthoLite insoles, “You Must Create” branded gum outsoles and Crepe foxing. The high-top sneaker retails for £110 or $141.15 while the low-top retails for £95 or $121.90.

YMC’s Vulcanised summer-ready mules feature a slip-on silhouette. Like their lace-up counterparts, the mules incorporate textured rubber soles and gum outsoles stamped with YMC’s logo. Finally, their slip-on style, much like the name implies, is a slip-on shoe, similar to YMC’s mules. All previously mentioned features are incorporated into this sneaker sans the lace-up detailing. The mules retail for £90 or $115.48 and the slip-on sneakers go for £95 or $121.90.

YMC’s Vulcanized slip-on in “Green.”

YMC’s full Vulcanised Sneaker capsule is available for purchase now on their website in both men’s and women’s sizes.

PHOTOS: Browse through a guide to high-top sneakers on Etsy.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women