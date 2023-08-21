WTAPS Delivers the New Balance 990v6 in Greyscale

Japanese streetwear brand WTAPS is partnering with New Balance for just the third time, continuing a brief but strong trend of understated sneakers. Much like their 990v2 from 2021, the 990v6 applies a full greyscale look with an emphasis on its American production.

From the mesh base to the many suede and synthetic leather overlays, several shades of grey are applied throughout the sneaker. Such a color scheme is already well established in New Balance’s wheelhouse, but WTAPS makes it its own through a dramatic “USA” stamp on the heel counter and more subtle branding for itself. WTAPS’ gets a small appearance on the heel’s rubber flap and above another reminder that it’s “Made in [the] U.S.A.,” with co-branding then appearing on the insole.

Given WTAPS’ penchant for military aesthetics, it shouldn’t be surprising that the brand’s opted for such a washed-out look — even without the more overt service colors used for the much-beloved 992 collab that kicked off the New Balance partnership in 2020.

An array of grey will always be welcomed on a pair of NBs, particularly when the 990v6 is still young after debuting last year. The sixth version of the 41-year-old sneaker features one of the bigger departures from its predecessor with dynamic overlays flowing across the profile. The midsole also makes use of FuelCell cushioning for as modern of comfort as you’ll get from New Balance.

The WTAPS x New Balance 990v6 will release Aug. 26 through the former’s website and select retailers. Expect a retail price of around $300, which is the approximate conversion from yen through WTAPS.