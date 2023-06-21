Vuori and Clae’s New Collaboration Features Eco-Friendly Unisex Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Clae and Vuori have joined forces to release a sharp and sustainable sneaker capsule this month. The duo’s new line stemmed from their values of comfort and sustainability, as well as a minimalist aesthetic — and also marks the first shoe for Vuori, which specializes in performance wear.

“Modernizing the classics with athletic comfort has been at the forefront of our process since the beginning,” Clae CEO Jim Bartholet said in a statement.

Vuori x Clae’s Malone Lite sneakers. Courtesy of Clae

“Vuori’s Founder, Joe Kudla, perfectly incorporates that with both his personal style and brand. He opened my eyes to the complementary nature of our companies and shared emphasis on sustainability, ethical supply chains, and minimalist design focused on quality, comfort, and versatility. We are proud to play a role in creating Vuori’s first footwear offering. Our collaboration represents an instinctive balance of both brands.”

Based on the Southern California-based Clae’s signature Malone sneaker, the Vuori x Clae collaboration finds the brands co-designing a new version of the shoe. Their $160 Malone Lite style features a round-toed silhouette, complete with two-toned paneled microsuede uppers in hues of either off-white, white or black — all finished with front laces and off-white rubber outsoles, modeled in the spirit of Clae’s signature Premium Court (PC) cushioned soles. For added inclusivity, the shoe was made to be unisex.

Vuori x Clae’s collaboration campaign. Courtesy of Clae

However, aside from its sharp design, Vuori and Clae’s co-branded sneaker is also distinctly sustainable. Both brands have leaned into their commitments to sustainability with a wide variety of eco-friendly materials when crafting the new shoe style. Its vegan uppers are made with fully recycled polyester mesh as certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), while its polyester lining, recycled nylon laces and PU foam insoles are all also made with upcycled plastic waste, according to a release from both labels.

Vuori x Clae’s collaboration campaign. Courtesy of Clae

Vuori x Clae’s Malone Lite collaboration is now available on both Vuori and Clae’s websites.

The occasion also marks Clae’s latest brand collaboration. Over the years, the shoe brand has also dropped limited-edition capsules and collaborations with March LA.B, Bedwin & The Heartbreakers, P’s and Q’s and more.