Vault by Vans Teams With Los Angeles-Based Label Goodfight to Create Mary Jane-Inspired Sneakers

Vault by Vans collaborated with Los Angeles-based fashion label Goodfight to create a footwear and apparel capsule that celebrates youth and nostalgia. The collection features a wide range of footwear, accessories and a slew of apparel pieces that draw inspiration from Eastern culture, prep school uniforms and classic American West Coast fashion staples.

The star of the capsule is their Mary Jane-inspired OG Style 93 LX sneaker, which is cast in a youthful and dynamic silhouette in all-white and all-black colorways.

Vault by Vans x Goodfight Mary Jane-style OG Style 93 LX in white. Beau_Roulette_VANS_

The low-top unisex style features detachable blossoming orchids along with silver buckle closures that impart a grungy feel. The sneakers are sat atop chunky rubber soles that offer the wearer a modest lift while co-branding can be seen all throughout.

Vault by Vans x Goodfight Mary Jane-style OG Style 93 LX in black. Beau_Roulette_VANS_

Perfect for the schoolyard or the streets of New York, the apparel and accessories in the collection range from oversized letterman jackets, checkerboard-printed button-downs, co-branded graphic tees and customizable patches imbued with the spirit of both brands for endless DIY possibilities.

Vault by Vans x Goodfight apparel.

Launched in 2017, Goodfight is a fashion label led by friends Caleb Lin, Christina Chou, Julia Chu, and Calvin Nguyen. The Los Angeles-based label creates based on consumer needs, putting functionality and quality at the forefront of every piece they create. The brand focuses on goods that reflect diverse experiences and shared cultural narratives. Goodfight stocks a wide range of inventory ranging from accessories, apparel and jewelry among other things.

The collection will be available for purchase on goodfight.shop and at the Goodfight flagship store in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, followed by a global release on vans.com on Aug. 25.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

