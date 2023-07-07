Vans Introduces Sustainable UltraRange Neo VR3 Sneakers

Vans introduced their new sustainable UltraRange Neo VR3.

The skater-centric footwear and apparel retailer created their sustainable Neo VR3 style made of regenerative leather and 100% recycled PET textiles. The sneaker retails for $125 and comes in a variety of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Vans’ UltraRange Neo VR3. Vans

Cast in a green, white, red and bright blue colorway, the consciously crafted sneaker features Vans’ new VR3Cush midsole produced with at least 50% biobased EVA foam derived in part from plant-based sources. The synthetic material is commonly used in the production of vegan shoes, however, it has also been employed in both the automotive and transportation industries.

Their VR3Cush technology is utilized in a myriad of their slip-on sandals along with their other UltraRange sneakers. The sneaker also includes responsibly sourced all-rubber outsoles, a cushy and comfortable modernized silhouette, lace-up closures and Vans UltraRange branding on the tongue and heel.

Vans’ UltraRange Neo VR3. Vans

Vans utilizes sustainable working practices when making use of leather in accordance with the Leather Working Group. With the creation of this sneaker and their other UltraRange styles, the California-based company is taking an ambitious step forward into the future of sustainable sneakers.

To earn a sustainable stamp of approval, at least 30% of the sneaker must be made up of one or a multitude of recycled, renewable and/or regenerative materials.

Vans’ UltraRange line was released in 2017 and was offered in three classic monochromatic shades before expanding into a range of colorful styles. The sneakers were released exclusively under the Vault by Vans label and have since evolved. The VR3 follows the brand’s ongoing commitment to sourcing 100% of their top 4 CO2 impact materials (cotton, leather, rubber and polyester) from sustainable sources by 2030.

Vans’ new sustainable UltraRange Neo VR3 is available for purchase on their website now.

