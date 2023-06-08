Vans Releases Sesame Street Collection With Reimagined Old Skool & Sk8-Hi Zip Styles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans has teamed up with the beloved television show “Sesame Street” to create a collection made to be enjoyed by the entire family. The collaborative effort highlights both brands’ dedication to creative discovery by highlighting their “We All Belong” mantra.

The collection is available in both adult and kids sizes and includes reimagined and colorful versions of some of Vans’ classic styles, such as Vans Authentic, Sk8-Hi Zip and Vans Old Skool.

Vans x Sesame Street. AIM

The styles come in vibrant colorways with recognizable faces from the “Sesame Street” franchise. Lace-up familiar faces like Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Elmo and Oscar the Grouch.

Also included in the collaborative line is a skate shoe created by Vans Team Rider Lizzie Armanto. Tony Hawk’s protégé tapped into her deep love of the classic series while updating her signature shoe style.

Vans Lizzie Armanto x Sesame Street. AIM

Aptly dubbed “The Lizzie,” Armanto’s shoes feature tonal and playful “Sesame Street”-inspired embroidery, a furry “L” eyelet charm and fuzzy laces. The sneakers also come in kids’ sizes.

Along with the collaboration, Vans debuted three new prints that allow for customization of the Vans x Sesame Street collection along with other Vans shoes. To personalize, fans can pick from classic Old Skool and Slip-On styles along with more retro silhouettes on the footwear brand’s website.

Additionally, you can add upgrades to your shoe including skate performance and platform height to create your perfect fit. Finally, fans can choose from a wide range of over 90+ colors, materials and patterns. You can also add your own photo, art or embroidery.

Vans x Sesame Street customs. AIM

Vans x Sesame Street. AIM

Beyond footwear, the collection includes apparel and accessories including backpacks, sweatpants and T-shirts featuring nostalgic “Sesame Street” motifs.

Vans x Sesame Street. AIM

The Vans x Sesame Street collection and Vans Customs prints launch globally on June 9 at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com and Vans.com/Customs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

