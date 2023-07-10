All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans is taking its Zahba line to new heights with a brand-new shoe.

The skate shoe brand will release its new Zahba Mid sneaker on its website on July 13, featuring the Zahba’s signature round-toed silhouette with paneled suede uppers and mid-height shafts. For added punch, Vans has also chosen to launch the $120 shoe in collaboration with one of its own Vans Skateboarding teammates, Beatrice Domond.

Beatrice Domond and the Vans Zahba Mid sneaker. Courtesy of Vans

Zahba Mid’s first palette is inspired by the autumn hues favored by Domond, according to a brand release. The style’s debut colorway features deep olive green uppers punctuated by matte black Jazz Stripes, tongues and laces. Customized gold graphics of Vans’ signature labels, aligned with Domond’s signature, also accent each shoe’s insoles and tongues for a personalized finish.

Vans’ Zahba Mid sneakers by Beatrice Domond. Courtesy of Vans

Aside from its tonal hues, the style also features a technology-based sole: a black Sickstick natural rubber base with treads for added balance and durability, complete with Duracap toecaps.

The set is complete with protective ImpactWaffle material, with added sustainability and comfort from Vr3cush foam — crafted from at least 50% bio-based EVA foam made partially from plants — and sickliness made with 98% recycled foam.

(L-R): Vans and Beatrice Domond’s Skate Style 53 and Zahba Mid sneakers. Courtesy of Vans

In addition to the Zahba Mid, Domond will also release a similarly-hued version of Vans’ signature Skate Style 53 sneaker — also on July 13. This slip-on set will feature round-toed olive suede uppers topped by upper straps, set on thick black rubber soles. The skater’s double shoe releases follow Vans’ own co-branded shoe drops with brands including Gallery Dept. and JJJJound this year — as well as a teased upcoming “Barbie” collaboration.

Vans and Domond’s Zahba Mid sneakers will launch on Vans’ website and select Vans retailers on July 13.