Vans Embraces Barbie Mania With New Sneaker and Apparel Collection Inspired by Mattel’s Doll

Vans is officially hopping on the “Barbie” bandwagon. After teasing the collaboration ahead of Greta Gerwig‘s movie premiere, the footwear brand is finally released its dreamy hot-pink collection on Thursday.

Merging Barbie’s signature pink hues and Vans’ grunge and skate culture-inspired aesthetics, the collection features four footwear styles, including the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, and an extensive range of Barbie-inspired accessories and apparel.

Each shoe featured in the collaborative collection features ’90s-esque prints in pink-centric styles.

The aforementioned Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform is seemingly the star of the collection, cast in white and bright pink hues. The sneaker features a high-top silhouette with pastel pink trim, sleek white lace-up closures, Barbie “B” charm detailing, signature rubber waffle outsoles and lofty pink platform soles that offer the wearer a boost.

Beyond the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, the collection also includes an AuthenticStackform in “Barbie Pink” in a similar platform style, a bow-embellished Style 93 DX in “Barbie White/ Pink,” and cushy psychedelic printed Slide-On VR3Crush in Barbie”Trippy/Multi.”

The apparel and accessories featured in the collection include a crop top featuring a psychedelic print, Barbie pink overalls, a cutesie mini backpack and a breezy top that incorporates a multi-colored swirl pattern.

Barbiecore is a viral trend on everyone’s lips. Vans, Primark, Cotton On, Kendra Scott, Cold Stone, Aldo, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21, Impala Skate and even Burger King are just some of the companies that have capitalized off of the success of “Barbie.”

The Vans x Barbie collection is available now at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com

