Dr. Martens and Wacko Maria Create Leopard-Print 1461 Oxfords Inspired by Their Love of Music
Vans Embraces Barbie Mania With New Sneaker and Apparel Collection Inspired by Mattel’s Doll

Vans, Barbie, sneakers, slides, pink, Barbiecore.
Vans X MOCA collection inspired by artists Dr. Judy Baca, Brenna Youngblood, and Frances Stark. photo credits: AIM Studios
Vans is officially hopping on the “Barbie” bandwagon. After teasing the collaboration ahead of Greta Gerwig‘s movie premiere, the footwear brand is finally released its dreamy hot-pink collection on Thursday.

Vans, Barbie, sneakers, slides, pink, Barbiecore.
Vans x Barbie AuthenticStackformAIM

Merging Barbie’s signature pink hues and Vans’ grunge and skate culture-inspired aesthetics, the collection features four footwear styles, including the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, and an extensive range of Barbie-inspired accessories and apparel.

Each shoe featured in the collaborative collection features ’90s-esque prints in pink-centric styles.

Vans, Barbie, sneakers, slides, pink, Barbiecore.
Vans x Barbie Slide-On VR3CrushAIM

The aforementioned Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform is seemingly the star of the collection, cast in white and bright pink hues. The sneaker features a high-top silhouette with pastel pink trim, sleek white lace-up closures, Barbie “B” charm detailing, signature rubber waffle outsoles and lofty pink platform soles that offer the wearer a boost.

Vans, Barbie, sneakers, slides, pink, Barbiecore.
Vans x Barbie Style 93 DX AIM

Beyond the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, the collection also includes an AuthenticStackform in “Barbie Pink” in a similar platform style, a bow-embellished Style 93 DX in “Barbie White/ Pink,” and cushy psychedelic printed Slide-On VR3Crush in Barbie”Trippy/Multi.”

The apparel and accessories featured in the collection include a crop top featuring a psychedelic print, Barbie pink overalls, a cutesie mini backpack and a breezy top that incorporates a multi-colored swirl pattern.

Vans, Barbie, sneakers, slides, pink, Barbiecore.
Vans x Barbie Sk8-Hi Tapered StackformAIM

Barbiecore is a viral trend on everyone’s lips. Vans, Primark, Cotton On, Kendra Scott, Cold Stone, Aldo, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21, Impala Skate and even Burger King are just some of the companies that have capitalized off of the success of “Barbie.”

The Vans x Barbie collection is available now at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

More from Footwear News
