An Unreleased Air Jordan 2 Prototype Is Up for Auction

A pair of unreleased Air Jordan 2 prototypes can now be yours.

The rare sneaker is being sold in a size 9 on the Heritage Auctions website. The shoes were acquired from an estate of a former Nike employee and they were never meant to be released.

Bidding for the unreleased Air Jordan 2 sneakers ends on June 21. The pair is currently priced at $1,050.

Unreleased Air Jordan II prototypes. HA.com

Discrepancies can be found in the heels of the prototype because they feature the pre-molded external counter. Additionally, the wings logo simply reads “Nike” instead of “Air Jordan” and is embedded on the lateral side of the shoes.

Designed by Bruce Kilgore and inspired by Italy’s luxury footwear brands, the Nike Air Jordan 2 was made to emphasize elegance blending with Michael Jordan‘s on and off-court style. Nike strategized that they would use the highest quality materials and work off a sleek base to bring the sneaker to life.

One of the most noticeable differences between the Air Jordan 2 compared to the first signature Jordan model was that the shoes did not display Nike’s classic swoosh design. The shoes also featured lush full-grain leather uppers and iguana skin.

The Air Jordan 2 retailed at $100 when it was released in 1986 and had several re-releases as the Jordan Retro 2. Jordan wore the style during the 1986–87 season of the NBA.

