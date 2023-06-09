Unknwn’s Nike LeBron 20 ‘Message in a Bottle’ Collab Drops This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ current signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, is getting a collaborative makeover.

After Nike EYBL revealed its exclusive LeBron 20 colorway in April, apparel brand and retail concept store Unknwn has unveiled its LeBron 20 “Message In a Bottle” collab that’s releasing before month’s end.

The Unknwn x Nike LeBron 20 “Message In a Bottle” pays homage to the store’s neighborhood basketball court and event courtyard, which serve as a destination for community events, workout classes and basketball leagues within the community. The sneaker is equipped with a tan suede uppers that represent beach sand while the blue Swoosh logos on the side is a nod to clear ocean water.

Unknwn was founded by James and his business partners Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker Jr. with the opening of their first store in Miami, Florida in 2019. Recently, Unknwn expanded its reach with the opening of a new brick-and-mortar store in Akron, Ohio.

“I grew up playing ball on neighborhood courts and anywhere I could hoop, so this Unknwn collaboration with Nike that celebrates those early days and brings the community together is pretty special. I’m proud to see the opportunities and experiences Unknwn continues to bring to the Akron community,” James said about the collab.

The Unknwn x Nike LeBron 20 “Message In a Bottle” collab will be released in limited quantities on June 17 at the Unknwn 3v3 Courtyard Classic Basketball Tournament in Akron. A second drop will arrive on June 22 at Unknown.com and at Unknown stores for $210.

The Unknwn x Nike LeBron 20 “Message in a Bottle.” Courtesy of Unkwn

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.