Union Enlisted a New Anti-Bot Measure for Its Air Jordan 1 Release

Like the Jedi and Sith or the Yankees and Red Sox, sneaker retailers and bots battle in perpetuity. But for the release of its most recent Air Jordan 1 collaboration, Los Angeles boutique Union rolled out an effective tool to shut out the bots.

Together with the ecommerce platform Shopify, Union used a new system that required two items in the cart to complete the purchase. One was, of course, the Union x Bephies Beauty Supply Air Jordan 1 “Summer of ’96.” The other was a free pass of-sorts that was granted only after pressing an “I am a human” button and completing a captcha.

This implementation effectively shut out bots because they would have been programmed to purchase just one item. Trying to purchase the sneakers alone wouldn’t work, which ensured a smooth release with ample opportunity for human customers to purchase.

The Air Jordan 1s remained available to purchase for nearly 30 minutes after the launch commenced, which is unprecedented for such a high profile release. Some may point out that this wasn’t the most hyped release, but the sneaker undoubtedly wouldn’t have sat for as long under normal circumstances.

Glad to see union 1s sitting! It’s great for those who actually want them. Had to dbl up on em, I loved em from Day 1! I’m sure the human pass threw off some of them bots lol — LOUIE™ (@LOUIEKIX) August 24, 2023

By all appearances, those who actually wanted the sneakers were able to purchase them without having to compete with bots and the resellers who use them — a novel experience that’s proven more difficult to actualize than it may sound. Social media was full of customers giving credit to Union for the system and rejoicing in being able to get a pair with ease.

We’ll have to wait and see if the system can be used repeatedly without bots being reprogrammed to bypass it, but for now we can still celebrate one drop that went down fair and square.