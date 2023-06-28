Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry ‘Back-to-Back MVP’ Pack Is Returning

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two of the most coveted Under Armour Curry sneakers are returning to retailers soon.

The Maryland-based sportswear company announced that the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry “Back-to-Back MVP” Pack is releasing again before week’s end.

The coveted Under Armour Curry pack consists of the Curry 1 and Curry 2 silhouettes that each don black and gold color schemes as a nod to the NBA’s MVP trophy. The two-shoe pack released in 2016 following Curry’s historic back-to-back NBA MVP season.

The Under Armour Curry 1 features a two-tone white and black upper that’s offset by an all-over text printed throughout the entirety of the heel. Capping off the look are gold hits on the UA branding and midsole, while a black and white outsole sits below.

The Under Armour Curry 2 in this set wears a black and gold makeup with special “MVP” branding appearing on the tongue and footbed. Completing the look is a black-based midsole with gold speckling throughout the sides.

The Under Armour Curry 1 and 2 “Back-to-Back MVP” Pack will be released on Friday at Underarmour.com and at select Under Armour stores.

