Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry ‘Back-to-Back MVP’ Pack Is Returning

Two of the most coveted Under Armour Curry sneakers are returning to retailers soon.

The Maryland-based sportswear company announced that the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry “Back-to-Back MVP” Pack is releasing again before week’s end.

The coveted Under Armour Curry pack consists of the Curry 1 and Curry 2 silhouettes that each don black and gold color schemes as a nod to the NBA’s MVP trophy. The two-shoe pack released in 2016 following Curry’s historic back-to-back NBA MVP season.

The Under Armour Curry 1 features a two-tone white and black upper that’s offset by an all-over text printed throughout the entirety of the heel. Capping off the look are gold hits on the UA branding and midsole, while a black and white outsole sits below.

The Under Armour Curry 2 in this set wears a black and gold makeup with special “MVP” branding appearing on the tongue and footbed. Completing the look is a black-based midsole with gold speckling throughout the sides.

The Under Armour Curry 1 and 2 “Back-to-Back MVP” Pack will be released on Friday at Underarmour.com and at select Under Armour stores.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 1 & 2 'Back-to-Back MVP' Release Info
