Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Nike Air Force 1s Draw Criticism for Having the Same SKU as a Normal Pair

Travis Scott‘s collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand have produced some of the most sought-after sneaker releases of the past six years, but the artist’s latest drop has left some wanting for more.

Scott included a custom Nike Air Force 1 Low as part of the merch collection for his new album “Utopia,” and customers have begun to receive delivery this week. Now that they’ve arrived, the difference between a pair of customized sneakers and an actual collaboration has been made clear.

The SKU for Scott’s Air Force 1 Low, which is an all-white pair with “Utopia” and the Cactus Jack logo printed near the lateral heel, matches that of regular pair of all-white Air Force 1s. In fact, there isn’t anything on the sneaker box to indicate anything special about the sneaker inside.

Besides the small marks, the primary distinction for Scott’s AF1 is its $150 price tag, which is $40 more than a normal pair. Scott also charged for shipping, whereas Nike offers free shipping to Nike members for orders greater than $50 (becoming a Nike member is also free).

Naturally, social media has become rife with mockery of the development. Scott has been called a “finesser,” the shoes a “bogus Nike collab,” and those who purchased “sheep.” Resale prices, however, are all over the place. Sales on StockX Thursday have ranged from just $156 for a size 12 all the way up to $406 for a size 13.

Wait….so y’all telling me Travis Scott faked y’all with a bogus Nike collab and dropped a normal AF1 that was customized? Uhhhhh — AK (@FitDadAK) August 16, 2023

It’s worth noting that Scott’s official collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand are significantly more involved, featuring unique logos, color schemes, and materials — his prior Air Force 1s not withstanding. Even his predominately white collaborations from 2017 and 2018 featured canvas uppers, interchangeable Swooshes, oversized lace dubraes and chenille patches (also removable), and a gum outsole. (The earlier pair, part of Nike’s AF100 series, came in a crisp white, while the follow-up used a more off-white “sail.”) The retail price for both of these was $150 — a return for the cost that few could argue isn’t exceedingly greater than the “Utopia” pair.

Nike hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment, including questions about if the company handled the printing itself or was involved in any capacity.

Later this year, a Travis Scott x Nike Attack is expected for release. The artist will also reportedly get his first signature sneaker called the Jordan Cut the Check.

