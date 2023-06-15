The Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Collab Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not only is Nike reissuing the classic Mac Attack sneaker this month, but it appears that one of the brand’s top collaborators is also releasing his own version of the silhouette.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Soleretriever on Instagram shared mock-up images and release info on the purported Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab.

The mock-up depiction of the purported Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack suggests that the sneaker project will don the original gray and black-based iteration of the classic tennis sneaker but the rapper’s pair is expected to feature his signature reverse Swoosh logo on the sides.

In addition to the reports of the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab, the sportswear giant confirmed that the original gray and black colorway of the Mac Attack sneaker is returning to retailers for the first time ever this month. The Nike Mac Attack was designed for tennis legend John McEnroe in the 1980s.

According to the the aforementioned leaker accounts, the purported Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab will be released this holiday season. At the time of publication, the release of the sneaker project has yet to be announced by the rapper or the brand.

Related:

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.